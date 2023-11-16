Opening a bank account in Luxembourg? Whether you need a savings account or a debit card, get your finances in order with one of these expat-friendly banks:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
ING is an international retail bank operating in Luxembourg. Their expat-friendly service provides a range of financial products, including current accounts, savings, and online banking. So, if you’re moving to Luxembourg, open an ING account today. Website in English, French, and German.
Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Luxembourg. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.
LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets