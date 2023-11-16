Looking to rent a new home? Whether you’re looking for a short-term or long-term lease, here are our listings of expat-friendly rental agencies in Luxembourg:
Immotop is an online property portal operating in Luxembourg. They have a range of residential and commercial properties across the country to choose from. So, whether you’re looking for a family apartment in the city or commercial space in the countryside, choose Immotop.
Editus is an online property portal operating across Luxembourg. They offer a complete property service, including property search, rental management and more. So, whether you’re relocating to Schengen or Diekirch, check out the properties on Editus.
Lux-Residence is an online property portal specializing in high-end, luxury homes around the world. Their bespoke service is personalized, ensuring you find the right house for your unique needs. So whether you’re looking for a place on the coast or in the city, Lux-Residence can help.
Hotels.com is an online booking platform. The site has thousands of accommodation listings located around the world. From hotels and hostels to luxury villas and short-stay apartments, there is something for every taste. So, make your move that little bit easier with Hotels.com.
SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.
