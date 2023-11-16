Country Flag

Need help with money matters when moving to your new home? Get your finances into shape with these expat-friendly financial services operating in Luxembourg:

bitFlyer

bitFlyer is an online platform for cryptocurrency trading. They offer a secure, regulated, and easy-to-use platform for buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Enter the exciting world of cryptocurrency trading today with the experts at bitFlyer.
Spuerkeess

Spuerkeess is a retail and savings bank operating in Luxembourg. The bank provides a wealth of expat-friendly financial products and services, from saving and checking accounts to home loans, and more. Get your banking up to speed in Luxembourg with the professionals at Spuerkeess.
N26

N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help.
Payoneer

Payoneer is a cross-border payment platform operating around the world. Their platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Get your business up and running with the payment experts at Payoneer.

TransferMate

TransferMate is an international payment platform specializing for the B2B market. Working with some of the largest global brands, the platform offers a smarter, integrated solution for global payment needs. If your business is going beyond borders, sign up with TransferMate.

ING

ING is an international retail bank operating in Luxembourg. Their expat-friendly service provides a range of financial products, including current accounts, savings, and online banking. So, if you’re moving to Luxembourg, open an ING account today. Website in English, French, and German.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Luxembourg. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

