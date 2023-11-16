Need medical attention in Luxembourg? Find the right care for you and your family with our listing of expat-friendly hospitals and clinics in Luxembourg:
Fondation Hôpitaux Robert Schuman offers a huge range of treatments and care through its network of hospitals in Luxembourg. These consist of the Kirchberg Hospital, the Bohler Clinic, the ZithaKlinik, and Sainte Marie Clinic. Visit Robert Schuman to locate and book an appointment with a specialist.
Rehazenter is a hospital in Luxembourg focusing on rehabilitation after injury. Their physicians supervise two departments: neurological rehabilitation and trauma-orthopedic rehabilitation. They offer both outpatient and in-hospital services. Get in touch with Rehazenter to organize a consultation.
Institut National de Chirurgie Cardiaque et de Cardiologie Interventionnelle is a specialist hospital treating cardiac disease in Luxembourg. They carry out a range of invasive procedures for heart-related diseases and cardiological emergencies. Contact INCCI to learn more about their provision.
Hôpital Intercommunal de Steinfort is a Luxembourgish hospital specializing in care for the elderly. They provide geriatric hospital care, a nursing home, and rehabilitation services. In the wider region, they offer meals on wheels and physiotherapy. Visit their website to learn more.
Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg is a hospital center made up of four clinics near Luxembourg city. Each clinic offers different specialisms, including ophthalmology, gynecology, pediatrics, and general medical and surgical services. Visit the CHL online to find out about their medical offering.
Centre Hospitalier du Nord is a general hospital in the north of Luxembourg. The hospital is made up of several locations throughout Ettelbruck and Wiltz. They have a range of specialities including urgent care, psychiatry, cardiology, and even plastic surgery. Find out more on their website.
Centre Hospitalier Emile Mayrisch is south Luxembourg’s largest general hospital. Located in Esch-sur-Alzette and Dudelange, it offers emergency care, specialist treatment in many disciplines, and most general healthcare. Check out CHEM’s website to learn more about their services.
The Centre Hospitalier Neuro-Psychiatrique in Ettelbruck is Luxembourg’s largest psychiatric hospital. It consists of three support units: rehabilitation, a center for the elderly, and one for those with mental disabilities. Visit the CHNP website to find out more about what they offer.
