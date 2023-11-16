Country Flag

Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in Luxembourg:

LetzCompare

LetzCompare is a comparison site that allows you to weigh up your phone, internet, and TV options in Luxembourg. Their website allows you to compare different devices, network providers, and deals, and even offers advice on how to decide. Save time and money on your telecoms with LetzCompare.
hayu

hayu is a US on-demand subscription service that specializes in reality TV shows. The internationally-accessible platform lets you watch the latest episodes right after they air in the US. hayu also has a large catalog of the biggest reality shows to choose from.
View TV Abroad

View TV Abroad is an online subscription service for US and UK TV shows. It lets you watch TV shows from home live or on-demand from wherever you are in the world. So, from Eastenders to American Idol, you’ll never miss your favorite show again.

