Financial Advisors

Want to get more from your money in Luxembourg? Check out our directory of expat-friendly financial advisors in Luxembourg and make the right financial choices for you:

A Place in the Sun Currency

A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.

Hudson Advisors

Hudson Advisors is a global asset management company operating internationally. They provide expat-friendly services focusing on real estate, credit, equity and other financial assets. Hudson Advisors’ team of experts maximize the value of clients’ assets, making their money go further.

