Want to get more from your money in Luxembourg? Check out our directory of expat-friendly financial advisors in Luxembourg and make the right financial choices for you:
A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.
Hudson Advisors is a global asset management company operating internationally. They provide expat-friendly services focusing on real estate, credit, equity and other financial assets. Hudson Advisors’ team of experts maximize the value of clients’ assets, making their money go further.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets