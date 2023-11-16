Country Flag

Dentists

Looking for a dentist you can trust? Get your teeth into the dental options in Luxembourg with our directory listings of expat-friendly dentists:

Featured

Kiantu – Center for Regenerative and Innovative Dentistry

Kiantu Center for Regenerative and Innovative Dentistry is a German-run dental practice in Luxembourg. They speak several languages and can help you with questions about reimbursements, health authorities, and pre-operative information. For dentistry by expats for expats, visit Kiantu.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing