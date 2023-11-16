Looking for a new home? Whether you’re buying or renting, check out our listing of expat-friendly online housing portals based in Luxembourg:
HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.
Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.
A Place in the Sun is an online housing portal and information service for UK expats buying overseas properties. Associated with the hit Channel 4 show, the site lets you search for your dream home. It also provides expert advice on everything you need to know.
atHome is an international online property portal operating in Luxembourg. They have one of the largest property portfolios in the country, ranging from city center apartments to rural family homes. So, if you’re relocating to Luxembourg, find your new home with atHome.
Immotop is an online property portal operating in Luxembourg. They have a range of residential and commercial properties across the country to choose from. So, whether you’re looking for a family apartment in the city or commercial space in the countryside, choose Immotop.
Editus is an online property portal operating across Luxembourg. They offer a complete property service, including property search, rental management and more. So, whether you’re relocating to Schengen or Diekirch, check out the properties on Editus.
Appartager is an online flat-sharing community. Their easy-to-use platform connects renters and landlords, with a range of shared housing and rental options available in a variety of locations and price points. So, wherever you’re moving, find your next dream flat-share with Appartager.
