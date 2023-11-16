Are you looking for your new home in Luxembourg? Get a better understanding of the local housing market by enlisting one of these expat-friendly real estate agencies:
Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.
Immotop is an online property portal operating in Luxembourg. They have a range of residential and commercial properties across the country to choose from. So, whether you’re looking for a family apartment in the city or commercial space in the countryside, choose Immotop.
Editus is an online property portal operating across Luxembourg. They offer a complete property service, including property search, rental management and more. So, whether you’re relocating to Schengen or Diekirch, check out the properties on Editus.
Engel & Völkers is a premium international property brokerage company operating globally. They specialize in premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts, and aircraft. For all your property investment needs, check out the personalized service of Engel & Völkers.
Lux-Residence is an online property portal specializing in high-end, luxury homes around the world. Their bespoke service is personalized, ensuring you find the right house for your unique needs. So whether you’re looking for a place on the coast or in the city, Lux-Residence can help.
Housing Agents is an online real estate portal connecting house-hunters with local agents throughout the world. Whether you’re moving to Sydney, Seoul, or Santiago, you’ll be able to find the right local agent to help you find your next dream house. Move abroad with Housing Agents.
