Are you looking for a new job in Luxembourg but don’t know where to start? Give your job hunt a boost with one of these expat-friendly job search sites:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Fiverr is a platform for freelancers and those hiring freelancers. Their freelance community includes writers, designers, video editors, developers, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next client, or someone to help you on your next big project, try out Fiverr today.
Michael Page is an international recruitment agency operating all over the world. They are experts in sectors such as finance, human resources, technology, marketing, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next job or the perfect candidate for a new role, contact Michael Page today.
Robert Half Talent Solutions is a recruitment agency operating in more than 300 locations worldwide. They support jobseekers and employers to streamline the recruitment process. They also provide advice on careers, hiring, and management. Get in touch with Robert Half for your staffing solutions.
Europe Language Jobs is an international recruitment platform operating throughout Europe. The platform specializes in multilingual jobs and introducing candidates to those roles that are right for them. If you’re job-hunting in Europe, do it with Europe Language Jobs.
Zety Resume Builder is an online resume building platform operating globally. Their easy-to-use tool ensures you can create an attractive, attention-grabbing resume that will open doors for your career. Give your job search a boost with Zety Resume Builder.
Upwork is an online global platform connecting companies and freelancers. Their easy-to-use service allows freelancers to bid for jobs posted online, while their online portal lets communication flow freely for the best results. So, if you’re looking for freelance work, see how Upwork can help.
PeoplePerHour is an online recruitment platform for freelancers. Its pay-by-the-hour service allows businesses to connect with a global network of freelancers for projects big and small. So, whether you’re an established brand or just starting up, discover the services on offer with PeoplePerHour.
Seuss+ is an international recruitment agency specializing in the life-science industry. Their dedicated expat-friendly team offers individually-tailored solutions for pharma and biotech professionals So if you’re looking for a new challenge Seuss+ could have the opportunity for you.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets