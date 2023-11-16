Country Flag

Mobile and Online Banks

Need a convenient alternative to traditional retail banks? Check out our listing of expat-friendly mobile and online banking options for your finances in Luxembourg:

Spuerkeess

Spuerkeess is a retail and savings bank operating in Luxembourg. The bank provides a wealth of expat-friendly financial products and services, from saving and checking accounts to home loans, and more. Get your banking up to speed in Luxembourg with the professionals at Spuerkeess.
N26

N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help.
Revolut

Revolut is a mobile banking app that operates internationally. Their easy-to-use app lets you open a bank account in minutes, with pricing options for every budget. Whether you want to transfer money internationally or simply save on your everyday payments, sign up with Revolut today.
Wise

Wise is an online banking and money transfer platform. Their services include global money transfers and multi-currency accounts, letting users receive payments in nine currencies. Make your move abroad seamless with the low-fee personal and business services on offer with Wise.
Other listings of Mobile and Online Banks

EasyFX

EasyFX is an international transfer and payment platform. Designed with travelers and holidaymakers in mind, EasyFX lets you spend like a local while abroad. Enjoy zero fees, a payment card for you and your family, and a simple way to manage your funds with EasyFX.

ING

ING is an international retail bank operating in Luxembourg. Their expat-friendly service provides a range of financial products, including current accounts, savings, and online banking. So, if you’re moving to Luxembourg, open an ING account today. Website in English, French, and German.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Luxembourg. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

