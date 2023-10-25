Kriti Toshniwal

Kriti is a gypsy at heart. Born in Ahmedabad, India, she has lived in six different Indian cities as well as Dubai, Utrecht, Amsterdam, and now Antwerp. She graduated with honors in both economics and communication. She also loves to try out new things; from crafting crossword puzzles and teaching intercultural communication to freelance writing and copyediting, mainly for the sustainability sector.

When she’s not behind her laptop, she’s probably occupied with some creative endeavor, like pottery, gardening, or concocting interesting cocktails. What’s next? Who knows? But a trip to Japan is definitely on the cards!