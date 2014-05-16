Types of visas in Belgium Depending on the purpose of your visit to Belgium, you can apply for one of the following types of visa: Short-stay visas – These allow stays of up to 90 days (three months) in Belgium. They cover purposes such as transit, travel, short-term business, study, or medical trips.

Long-stay visa – This is issued for all stays longer than 90 days (3 months), regardless of whether the holder plans to live in Belgium for a fixed period or settle there permanently. The requirements, costs, and application procedures for these visas are explained below.

Short-stay Belgian visas Belgium issues two types of short-stay visas: Type A for airport transit, and Type C for other visits of up to 90 days. Short-stay visits can be for different purposes, including tourism, visiting family or friends living in Belgium, business visits, short study trips, or visits for medical care. Visas for traveling or visiting family in Belgium To travel to Belgium or visit friends or family living there, you’ll need to apply for a type C Schengen visa. However, some countries have bilateral visa waiver agreements with the Schengen Area that exempt their citizens from short-stay visa requirements. You’ll need to apply for the visa at your local Belgian embassy or consulate at least 15 days before your date of travel. However, visa procedures can take longer, particularly during busy periods with many applicants. Sometimes you may need to submit extra documents. So, it’s best to submit your application 30–60 days earlier if you already have all the details regarding your stay. You’ll need to provide the following documents to complete your application: Filled-in visa application form

Recent passport photograph

Passport valid for the duration of your visit

Flight details for your roundtrip or complete travel itinerary

Travel health insurance details

Proof of accommodation in Belgium, such as hotel reservations

If you’re visiting relatives or friends in Belgium, a letter of invitation and evidence of your family relationship

Proof of financial means to support your stay

Evidence of employment status You’ll also need proof that you’ve paid the visa application fee of €80 (€40 for children aged 6-12). The visa application is free for children under six. Visas for short business, study, medical, or official visits to Belgium You can also apply for a type C visa for other short visits to Belgium. The duration, procedure, and cost of these visas are similar to those for tourism and family visits. The main difference is the purpose of the visit, which can be: Participating in work or business training

Carrying out a business transaction

Attending a conference or seminar

Joining a short-term study course or traineeship Type C visas are also issued to third-country nationals for: Attending cultural or sports events

Carrying out a diplomatic or political visit

Transit visa for Belgium Airport transit visas allow you entry into the international zone of an airport while waiting for a connecting flight. In Belgium and the rest of the Schengen Area, this is the type A visa. You'll need to apply for a type A visa if you're a third-country national passing through Belgium en route to a non-Schengen country. Seafarers making their way to a non-Schengen country must also apply for a transit visa to disembark from their vessel at a Belgian seaport. Some countries have bilateral visa waiver agreements with the Schengen Area that exempt their citizens from transit visa requirements. You should submit your application for a transit visa at least 15 days before your planned date of travel at your local Belgian embassy or consulate. In addition to the visa application form and passport photo, you'll need to provide proof of your onward journey. The transit or type A visa does not allow entry into Belgium or any other Schengen country. If you plan to leave the airport or seaport, even for a short visit of a few hours, you'll need to apply for a type C visa. The airport transit visa is usually issued for 24 hours. The procedure costs €80 – the same as a type C visa.

Belgian visas for digital nomads and remote workers Belgium has no formal visa specifically for digital nomads and remote workers. However, if you’d like to work as a digital nomad in Belgium for a while, you can apply for a type C (short-stay) visa described earlier. Notably, the type C visa does not allow you to seek employment in Belgium. To work for a Belgian employer or as an entrepreneur in Belgium, you’ll need to apply for a work permit. You must submit the visa application to your local Belgian embassy or consulate. The procedure costs €80. EU/EFTA nationals do not require a visa to travel to Belgium and work remotely.

Arriving in Belgium If you arrive in Belgium on a type C (short-stay) visa, you have three days to report your arrival to the local municipal office/town hall (gemeentehuis/maison communale). EU/EFTA citizens staying in private accommodation (i.e., not a hotel) for a short time also have to report their arrival to the town hall within 10 days. The municipality will then give you the Annex 3ter form (official declaration of arrival) that specifies the legal period of your stay in Belgium. If you arrive in Belgium on a type D (long-stay) visa, you have eight working days to go to your local municipal office/town hall for registration on the Foreigner’s Register and to apply for your Belgian residence (eID) card. Besides registration, you will also need to set up the necessary aspects for living in Belgium, such as a bank account, health insurance, and more.

Residence and citizenship in Belgium Belgium has different types of residence cards for foreign nationals. Initially, foreign nationals are granted residence status for fixed terms between one to five years, depending on the purpose of their stay in Belgium. You’ll need to apply for your residence card at the local municipal office/town hall. For this, take your passport, work permit and work contract (if applicable), and passport photos. You’ll also need to provide proof of health insurance. The residence application procedure can take up to three months. Application fees depend on the purpose of your stay in Belgium. Photo: Elijah G via Unsplash Once your application is processed and approved, you’ll be issued a residence card that specifies the amount of time you’re entitled to stay in Belgium and your work authorization. After you live in Belgium for five years, you may qualify for permanent residence. Certain residents will also be able to apply for Belgian nationality if they fulfill certain conditions. Both allow you to stay in Belgium indefinitely, working or otherwise, under similar conditions as Belgian citizens. If you hold a Blue Card from another EU member state and have lived elsewhere in the EU for a certain period, this time can count towards your calculation of five years.

Appeals and complaints If you find inadequate grounds for the rejection of your visa and would like to dispute the decision, you can write an appeal letter to the Immigration Office. This is only recommended if you can provide sufficient evidence of the incorrect processing of your documents and application. You should keep in mind that it can take a few weeks before you receive a response, and it is often unlikely the decision will be repealed. Written appeals against work permit rejections can be lodged with the respective regional authorities (Flanders, Wallonia, and Brussels Capital). Appeals against the rejection of an asylum application can be lodged with the Council for Alien Law Litigation (CALL). All appeals must be made within 30 days of the decision.