Wills and inheritance in Belgium As a retired expat in Belgium, you will need to think about how you would like to eventually hand down your property and savings. You may have already drawn up a will in your home country. If that's the case, then it's good to be aware that your will should explicitly mention whether your estate has to be handled according to the laws in your home country. If this is not specified, Belgian inheritance law will still apply. Belgian inheritance law follows a system where the children of the deceased and the surviving partner automatically inherit a fixed share. The law also specifies how property gifted before death is valued. Moreover, Belgian inheritance tax is levied on all assets and property within Belgium. The inheritance tax rate varies between the Belgian regions. It is possible to change your existing will at any time or draw up a Belgian will. When doing this, it might be worth seeking advice from a legal practitioner or tax expert.

Other support and benefits for retiring in Belgium There are several other benefits you can enjoy if you choose to retire in Belgium. These include reductions on public transport, as well as discounted fares for museums, film tickets, and other events. The Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Brussels Next to this, all Belgian regions have provisions for home care facilities, including cleaning services, hot meals, and help with odd jobs. Alternatively, you can choose to live in a serviced residential accommodation that offers studios and apartments with these services available on site. There are also services and funds available for adapting your house for easier living as you get older. For more information on your options, you can get in touch with your Belgian health insurance provider.