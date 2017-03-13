Get more from your money with MeDirect. This Belgian savings and investment bank is home to financial experts who can help you expand your investment portfolio and track your stocks and shares. Enjoy in-app accessibility and let your money work for you with MeDirect.

This guide on estate and inheritance taxes in Belgium includes advice on the following topics:

Belgian inheritance law and succession rules

Belgian inheritance law is based on residence. This means that if Belgium is the country where you normally live and where your family and work are, then its laws and taxes usually apply upon your death.

Inheritance law and tax in Belgium apply to the whole estate, including any real estate owned abroad.

It is possible, however, for foreign residents to have their estate handled according to the laws of their home country instead.

Inheritance rules in Belgium

Belgian inheritance law follows a system of forced heirship. This means there are some rules as to how the deceased’s estate is distributed, with a certain amount automatically passed to heirs without the need for probate or court order.

Rules introduced in September 2018 mean that children of the deceased must share half of the estate, regardless of how many children there are. The other half of the estate passes on to a spouse or partner for the rest of their life.

An overhaul of inheritance rules allowed people planning their estates to be more flexible over setting up agreements within their families.

The rules also cover how gifts before death are valued as part of an inheritance.

Rather than property being valued based on the increase between the date of the gift and the inheritance being granted, values are now based on what the property was worth the day it was gifted, indexed to inflation on death.

Inheritance law for people with no will

If no will has been left, Belgian intestate law determines that the estate is divided equally in the following order of priority:

Children and grandchildren

Parents and grandparents

Siblings and their relatives

The Belgian government

The rights of the spouse in situations where there is no will depend on the family situation:

If the deceased has one or more children, the spouse is entitled to earn dividends, interest, and rent from the estate.

When there are no children but other legally recognized heirs, the spouse inherits the community property and is entitled to earn interest from any private property owned by the deceased.

If there are no heirs, the spouse inherits the whole estate.

Can you reject an inheritance in Belgium?

All beneficiaries to an estate, whether as heirs or through a will, can choose whether to accept or reject their inheritance. Under Belgian law, there are three options:

Accept an inheritance, which means obligation to pay debts even if they exceed the value of the estate.

Accept under beneficium inventarii (benefit of the inventory), which means that debts cannot exceed the value of the estate.

Reject the inheritance.

Accepting under beneficium inventarii and rejection must be given in a declaration to the clerk of a Belgian court.

EU inheritance law in Belgium

Citizens of European Union countries can choose whether Belgian laws or those in their country of nationality apply to their estate upon their death.

If you’re an expat living in Belgium and want the laws of your country of nationality to apply rather than Belgian law, you need to express this clearly in a will or separate declaration.

These laws then apply as long as they don’t oppose local public policy (e.g., discrimination of heirs based on gender or being born out of wedlock).

The EU rules do not apply to the following matters linked to your inheritance: