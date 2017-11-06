Types of ID numbers in Belgium Everyone living, working, or operating a business in Belgium must register for an identification number. Unlike in many other countries, this tax number is for more than just taxes – it covers you for many government services, including social security. Photo: FrankyDeMeyer/Getty Images The type of number issued depends on your residence status: A National Register Number (numéro de registre national/rijksregisternummer/Nationalregisternummer) , also known as the national number, is issued to all residents of Belgium and appears on passports or ID cards for Belgian citizens. Residents have it on their residence cards or documents.

, also known as the national number, is issued to all residents of Belgium and appears on passports or ID cards for Belgian citizens. Residents have it on their residence cards or documents. A non-national BIS number (numéro Bis/bis-nummer/BIS-Nummer) is issued to individuals who are not required to register in Belgium’s National Register, such as foreign nationals who work or live in the country for less than three months. What is the national number? The Belgian national number is a multi-purpose identification number for tax identification, the national register, and social security. The Belgian government issues it through the Federal Public Service department. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about accessing social security in Belgium Read more Businesses registered in Belgium also need a national number for identification when filing corporate tax. BIS Number in Belgium Belgian BIS Numbers record temporary entrance to Belgium for foreign nationals but do not provide access to social security or require tax reporting. BIS Numbers are only necessary for foreign nationals spending 90 days or less in the country, such as those taking on short-term work assignments in Belgium.

What information does the Belgian government keep about me? Any person or business issued a Belgian national number or BIS number will have the following information recorded by the Belgian government: Address of record (either residential or primary place of business)

Civil status, such as records of birth, marriage or changes to citizenship status

Nationality This information is recorded in the National Register of Belgium. The data may only be shared with other public services and institutions.

Where do you find your Belgian national number or BIS number? Belgian citizens find their national number on their passport or Belgian ID card. Residents can find it on their residence cards or visa documents. The national number consists of 11 digits, with the first six corresponding to the individual’s date of birth. Electronic ID cards (eID) are also available in Belgium. There are three types: Belgian ID for nationals over 12

Kids-ID for citizenss under 12

Foreigners ID for foreign nationals living or working in Belgium Foreign nationals who do not require a national number but have a relationship with the Belgian government, such as those working 90 days or less in the country, receive a BIS Number. You can find this on tax documents. If you have a Belgian ID card, you can find your national register number on the front (Photo: Government of Belgium/Wikimedia Commons) As with the Belgian national number, a BIS Number consists of 11 digits. The first six digits still correspond to the individual’s date of birth, but the birth month number is increased by 20 or 40.

Who needs a Belgian national number or BIS number? Everyone living and working in Belgium for more than 90 days requires a national number. Belgian citizens receive theirs automatically, but foreign nationals must register for one. This includes international students and employees moving to Belgium on a work visa. Belgian residents must register at their local municipal office, such as this city hall in Ixelles Those working in Belgium for less than 90 days need a BIS number. If you take on a short-term, temporary assignment, your employer might need to apply for one on your behalf.

How to apply for a national number in Belgium If you’re staying in Belgium for longer than three months, you must register your address at the municipality. At this point, you’ll receive your national number. Additionally, this number comes automatically as part of other documents, such as work and residence permits and marriage certificates. You do not have to apply separately in most cases. Expatica’s guide to Find out how to obtain a visa in Belgium Read more If you haven’t received a residence permit or ID card containing a Belgian national number or have lost your documentation, the best place to contact is your local municipality (commune/gemeente/Gemeinde). You will likely find your municipal office at the local town hall. There is no fee for a Belgian national number, as it forms part of various other documents.