Applying for Belgian citizenship

Citizenship by birth in Belgium In Belgium, parental birthright supersedes the right of birthplace. In other words, children will only become citizens when at least one of their parents is Belgian. If neither of the parents has Belgian nationality, their child does not receive automatic citizenship unless they would otherwise be considered stateless. Photo: Khoa Pham/Unsplash However, this does not mean citizenship by birth is impossible in Belgium. To get Belgian nationality, children must meet the following requirements: You were born in Belgium, and this has been your primary country of residence since

Your (adoptive) parents are foreign nationals who have lived in Belgium for at least 10 years preceding your birth or adoption

At least one of your parents holds a permanent residence permit How to get citizenship by birth or adoption Foreign (adoptive) parents can request Belgian nationality for their children by submitting a declaration of nationality at the local municipal office in Wallonia, Flanders, or Brussels. If you are older than 18, you can independently request a declaration of Belgian citizenship. However, you must meet these additional requirements: You have a permanent residence permit

You can show that you speak at least one of the three national languages

You are socially and economically integrated into society (e.g., you have worked and lived in Belgium for the past five years) Declarations of nationality are free for children but cost €150 for adults. Of course, charges for translation and legalization of the documents may add to the expenses. Processing times and any additional charges may vary between municipalities.

Citizenship by residence in Belgium The most common way for internationals and immigrants to get Belgian citizenship is by residence. Anyone who has lived in the country for an uninterrupted period of at least five years can submit a declaration of citizenship. Ghent (Photo: Giannis Skarlatos/Unsplash) There are several other requirements that you’ll have to meet. These include: Being at least 18 years of age

Speaking at least one of the three national languages, which you can prove by demonstrating your social integration

Being integrated into society by having either: earned a degree or certificate done at least 400 hours of professional training taken an integration course worked in Belgium uninterrupted for the past five years

Being economically integrated by having worked as either: a paid worker or a public servant for at least 468 days during the last five years a self-employed person who has made social security contributions for at least six quarters of the last five years

Proving that you are unable to work due to a disability or chronic illness or because you have reached pensionable age (65 in 2022) If you cannot meet these requirements, you can also apply for citizenship after you’ve legally resided in Belgium for the past 10 years. In that case, you will need to demonstrate that: You have knowledge of at least one of the three national languages

You are integrated into sociocultural or economic life Citizenship by marriage to a Belgian national Belgium does not automatically grant citizenship to people who get married to a Belgian citizen. Instead, they can become national by following the above residence procedure. The same conditions apply with one additional requirement: you’ll need to have cohabitated with your partner in Belgium for at least three years. Applying for citizenship by residence You can apply by submitting a declaration at your local Belgian municipal office in Wallonia, Flanders, or Brussels. Inside the Palace of Justice, Brussels (Photo: Dan Asaki/Unsplash) You’ll need to provide several documents, including: Your birth certificate, translated and legalized if necessary

Proof of your residence in Belgium for an uninterrupted period of at least five years

Proof of language proficiency through social integration

Proof of social and economic integration

Proof of payment of the application fee of €150 Other than the application costs, there might be additional fees for translation and legalization. For the translation of your documents, you can also use a reputable translation agency such as lingoking. Once the file is complete, the municipality will forward your application to the public prosecutor’s office. Note that you will receive a receipt once the application is submitted. The prosecutor will consult the Immigration Office (French: office des étrangers, Dutch: dienst vreemdelingenzaken) and the National Security Authority – NSA (French: l’autorité nationale de sécurité – ANS, Dutch: nationale veiligheidsoverheid – NVO) before they make a final decision. If you did not get a receipt, the prosecutor did not receive your file. Your application will be rejected automatically, and the municipality will inform you immediately. The prosecutor has four months (from the date of receiving the application) to raise any objections. If there aren’t any, you’ll receive confirmation of approval. If they oppose you becoming a Belgian citizen, they will send you and the municipality a registered letter. After this, you can file an appeal, as explained below.

Belgian citizenship by naturalization It’s rare for a foreign national to become a citizen through naturalization stricto sensu. This means naturalization in the strictest sense, which is considered a favor or concession. You can only request citizenship by naturalization when you meet the following requirements: You are at least 18

You have legally resided in Belgium for at least three months at the time of the application

You can prove exceptional merit in either scientific, sports, or sociocultural-related fields

You can demonstrate why you can’t get Belgian citizenship with a declaration of nationality after five years of residency You can also apply for citizenship by naturalization when you are a stateless person. In that case, the following conditions apply: You are 18 years or older

You have legally resided in Belgium for at least two years How to get citizenship through naturalization You can submit an application with your local municipal office in Wallonia, Flanders, Brussels, or the Belgian House of Representatives (French: chambre des représentants, Dutch: kamer van volksvertegenwoordigers). Belgian and European Union flags outside the Palais de la Nation in Brussels Once your file is complete, and you have paid the €150 registration fee, the House of Representatives will consult the public prosecutor’s office. Following their advice, the House can decide to reject, further examine, or grant your citizenship. Next, your case will be brought to the Naturalization Committee of the House (French: commission des naturalisations de la chambre, Dutch: commissie voor de naturalisaties van de kamer). After they’ve approved it, they will send your application to the King for formal ratification. Because it entails an official decree, your name and application will be published in the Belgian Official Gazette (French: moniteur belge, Dutch: belgisch staatsblad). The authorities will inform you of the decision in writing, and your Belgian citizenship will be official on the day of publication. The overall duration of the naturalization procedure can take at least two years. And because of the high number of requests, it can take even longer.

Citizenship test in Belgium Currently (2022), the application procedure does not include a citizenship test. However, some political parties do call for mandatory testing. It is, therefore, possible that a citizenship test will be required in the future.

Dual nationality in Belgium Belgian nationals are allowed to have dual (or even multiple) citizenship. That means you’ll not be required to give up your original nationality. However, this also depends on your country of origin. Some countries, like the Netherlands, do not recognize dual nationalities. You can check with the embassy or consulate of your country of origin to learn more about the rules and procedures regarding dual citizenship.

Losing your Belgian citizenship Dual nationality has been possible since 2008. If you’ve voluntarily obtained another nationality before this date, you would have lost your Belgian nationality. In particularly: If you’ve voluntarily taken on another citizenship before 9 June 2007

If, between 9 June 2007 and 28 April 2008, you’ve voluntarily become a citizen of Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, or the United Kingdom. The British 49th West-Riding Infantry Division Polar Bear Association in Antwerp (Photo: Zoë Gayah Jonker/Unsplash) You can also lose your nationality when: You were born abroad after 1 January 1967, plus: You have one or more other nationalities Your primary country of residence between the ages of 18 and 28 was not Belgium You did not work abroad for the Belgian government or a company or association You did not make a declaration to keep your nationality (French: déclaration de conservation, Dutch: behoudsverklaring) when you were between 18 and 28 You did not voluntarily apply for Belgian citizenship after you turned 18

You are younger than 18, and one of your parents loses their Belgian nationality (see above). This can only be circumvented if your other parent is a Belgian national or if losing Belgian citizenship would render you stateless.

You were adopted by a foreign national and acquired a different nationality before you turned 18

You were born elsewhere and seriously failed in your obligations as a Belgian citizen

You were born abroad and received Belgian citizenship through fraud or corruption or gave falsified declarations or documents

Renouncing your citizenship When you have dual nationality and voluntarily want to give up your Belgian citizenship, you can do so after you turn 18. You’ll need to sign a declaration of renunciation at your local municipality in Belgium or the Belgian embassy or consulate when you live abroad.

How to recover your Belgian citizenship People who have lost their Belgian nationality can regain it with a declaration of recovery. If you live abroad, you can file this declaration at your local municipality in Belgium or at the Belgian embassy or consulate Brussels (Photo: Sinitta Leunen/Pexels) To qualify for recovery of citizenship, you must be older than 18 and have lived in Belgium for at least one year before the declaration. If a judicial authority has withdrawn your Belgian nationality, you cannot regain it using this declaration. Instead, you’ll have to wait at least five years and take the route of citizenship by residence. For more information about recovering your Belgian citizenship, you can check your municipality’s website in Wallonia, Flanders, or Brussels.

Citizenship appeals and complaints If the public prosecutor rejects your application for citizenship by residence, you can file an appeal with the family court (French: tribunal de la famille, Dutch: familierechtbank). This needs to be submitted within 15 days of the decision. It’s best to consult a specialist lawyer, as it is sometimes easier to make a new nationality claim instead of an appeal. If your application for citizenship through naturalization was rejected, you have one month to file an appeal with the Naturalizations Committee of the House of Representatives. This needs to be done by letter (does not need to be a registered letter). If your appeal is rejected again, you are allowed to submit a new application. Keep in mind that the other paths to citizenship might be shorter and easier than the naturalization route.