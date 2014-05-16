Language schools in Belgium: Dutch, French, German

Online language courses: Dutch, French, and German Fortunately, there’s never been a better time to take language lessons online, with so many on offer. Indeed, you will be able to find a course that meets your needs, schedule, and budget. Photo: Cliff Booth/Pexels For instance, you can sign up for a weekly group lesson, meet with a private instructor for one-on-one practice, or work at your rate. List of online language courses Berlitz: offers Dutch, French, and German courses online or as a combination of self-study with individual instruction. You’ll attend a live two-hour class weekly for 20 weeks, costing around €560. Private packages include 40 units in 30 sessions and cost around €2075, and the self-paced study consists of a placement test and 20 personalized sessions.

LanguaTalk: offers online tutoring in many languages. First, you'll have a 30-minute trial lesson with a tutor and if it is a good fit, set a schedule according to your goals. Prices start at around €9 per hour.

Lingoda: offers French and German courses online, individually and in small groups. Classes are live, but you can switch instructors and times to suit your schedule.

LSI Education: offers French and German in an intensive online course with 10-25 hours of instruction per week, and preparation courses for language certification tests

Preply : matches online tutors with learners so you can follow live, personalized lessons

Skype Language School : offers packages of 10 or 20 sessions (45 minutes each) for about €425–850. The courses are for beginners to progress from A0 to A2.

: matches online tutors with learners so you can follow live, personalized lessons Skype Language School : offers packages of 10 or 20 sessions (45 minutes each) for about €425–850. The courses are for beginners to progress from A0 to A2.

: offers packages of 10 or 20 sessions (45 minutes each) for about €425–850. The courses are for beginners to progress from A0 to A2. University of Groningen: offers a free Dutch introduction course (three weeks). Apparently, it enables you to introduce yourself and talk about family, work, and study. Best of all, it costs nothing and is offered several times a year. Other handy online language-learning resources At some point, you’ll probably need a little extra help. As such, you’ll find quality dictionaries and translators available free online to help expand your vocabulary, including: Cambridge Dictionary: Dutch and German to English dictionary

Collins Dictionary: French and German to English dictionary

DeepL Translator: detects language and translates to selected language

Google Translate: detects language and translates to selected language

Learning Dutch, French, and German outside of the classroom Reinforce what you learn in the classroom or online by meeting and chatting with locals. In Belgium, you only need to step outside your door to practice your newly acquired French or Dutch skills. Of course, you can practice your German too, but this may be easier in the country’s east. Photo: Helena Lopes/Pexels Here are a few tips to get real-life practice: Patati Patata is a free language exchange program in Brussels for those who want to meet new people while practicing speaking Dutch and other languages

Meet a group of strangers for a drink each month in Antwerp with the Polyglot Club, or check the calendar for events in Brussels

Various Facebook and Meetup groups often meet weekly for conversation practice

Many shopkeepers in Belgium are bilingual. As long as it is not too busy, try ordering your vegetables in French or talk to the cheese monger in Dutch.

Ask your neighbors for help. You can practice the local language while finding out about the best local childcare or how to recycle your trash.

If your children are young, expand your vocabulary by hosting a playdate. They will have fun while you organically pick up some words.

Exercise your body and mind by joining a sports club or local society

Make an effort to stick with Dutch and French in conversation with new friends. Persevere even when they take pity on you and offer to switch to English

Watching films and television in Dutch or French – or with subtitles – is a great way to tune your ears to the language

Read local newspapers, listen to the radio, and get books from the library