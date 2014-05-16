Belgian business etiquette

Business in Belgium For a country of its size, Belgium certainly packs a punch when it comes to its economy. Indeed, it is the eighth-largest economy in the EU and home to various European Union (EU) institutions. Its capital, Brussels, is also a powerful entrepreneurial hub. Belgium has an open and robust economy that has recovered well from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a predicted growth rate of 1.4% in 2024. Although the country’s corporate tax is slightly above EU and global averages (at 25%), it hasn’t deterred international investors, either. Photo: Santiago Urquijo/Getty Images There are around 2,000 multinationals in Belgium, and according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), foreign-owned businesses accounted for around 28% of the private sector in 2017. Belgium also ranks 46th out of 190 nations for ease of doing business in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report. As of 2023, the current employment rate stands at 72.1%, above the OECD average of 69.9%. Belgium has a highly diversified economy. The service sector accounts for 67.7% of national output. Meanwhile, industry makes up 20.85% and agriculture 0.59%. Key sectors in Belgium include: Financial services

Food and beverages

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Scientific and technical

Belgian business structure and hierarchy Organizational structure tends to vary across the regions of Belgium. For instance, in Flanders, they are relatively flat and non-hierarchical. The general atmosphere is fairly informal and although overall responsibility remains with senior staff, there is an emphasis on making decisions as a team. Moreover, a good salary is considered to be more important than factors such as job titles and office size. In contrast, businesses in Wallonia are typically more formal and hierarchical. For example, managerial staff use more traditional leadership styles and job titles carry more status. This is also the case in the German-speaking East region. That said, there is still a high degree of teamwork in most workplaces in these regions, and employees can still expect plenty of independence and autonomy.

How diverse is the Belgian workplace? Belgium has one of the most diverse and multicultural societies in Europe. This is largely because one-third of the population is foreign-born and companies with large numbers of employees tend to be very international. The country also has a number of anti-discrimination laws to protect people from unfair treatment on the grounds of sex, age, ethnic origin, religion or belief, sexual orientation, or disability. These laws extend to the workplace, so you can expect your rights to be protected no matter what your background. Belgium ranks second in Europe on the 2023 Rainbow Map which measures LGBT+ equality. However, although the government has passed legislation to improve disability inclusion, only 41% of working-age people with disabilities are employed in Belgium, which is below the EU average of 47%.

Conducting business in Belgium Business strategy, planning, and decision-making Generally speaking, Belgian businesses pride themselves on being highly organized. Therefore, you can expect to have plenty of meetings, reports, reviews, and appraisals, and things will run according to periodic plans, which are usually three or five years. This is especially true of larger organizations. On the flip side, decision-making is typically slow and pragmatic. This is because businesses like to explore all available options and assess risks which means that they often won’t commit to something until they are sure it is worthwhile. Moreover, decisions often involve staff members from multiple levels of seniority, especially in the Flanders region, which can make the process longer. That said, responsibility ultimately rests with top-level senior staff. In Belgium, business meetings are typically planned weeks, or sometimes even months, in advance. It is also standard practice to confirm everything in writing, including things like meeting dates and the agreed outcomes of any discussions. Business meetings and negotiations The Belgian negotiating strategy revolves around compromise. Indeed, they are skilled negotiators and will build a fair degree of flexibility into their strategy to achieve a favored outcome. Logic, reasoning, and consensus rule the day. Conversely, leaders who are stubborn, outspoken, and stick to their guns are rarely seen in Belgium. Business in Belgium is very meeting-oriented and people generally prefer to do things face-to-face rather than on the phone or via email. Therefore, you can expect to spend plenty of time at both internal and external gatherings. The best time to arrange meetings is mid-morning or mid-afternoon. The purpose of business meetings is to discuss ideas at length before reaching a decision. They tend to be clearly structured with defined agendas and times. However, they can also be long-winded and often include a lengthy 15 to 20-minute introductory period where people network and engage in small talk. Notably, because everything gears towards consensus in Belgium, companies can sometimes be slow to change or take on board new ideas. That said, they are certainly not averse to innovation. You just need to make sure that your ideas are underpinned with sound logic. Therefore, be sure to do your research. Business networking in Belgium Networking is a very important aspect of doing business in Belgium, particularly in cities such as Brussels which is one of Europe’s thriving hubs for entrepreneurs and startup businesses. As a result, you will find many business events, conferences, and job fairs across the country. Notably, many key events take place at the Brussels Expo, which is one of the biggest trade exhibition spaces in Belgium. If you are looking to improve your networking credentials in Belgium, you can also reach out to the following organizations for support and advice: American Chamber of Commerce in Belgium

Belgian Chambers of Commerce

European Professionals Network – based in Brussels

Professional Women International (PWI) – a Brussels-based multi-national forum for women in business Do work colleagues socialize in Belgium? As mentioned, you can expect to see a very clear divide between people’s professional and private lives in Belgium. As a result, socializing with colleagues or going on away days is not a common part of Belgian business culture. Moreover, if you do happen to befriend a colleague and meet up with them privately, you should avoid talking shop as this is generally considered to be poor business etiquette. Photo: Oliver Rossi/Getty Images That said, business may sometimes be conducted over a lunch, although these tend to be fairly formal and shorter than they might be in some other countries. And although Belgium has a rich beer culture, business lunches don’t usually involve much alcohol. If you are invited to a business meal, it pays to keep Belgian etiquette in mind. For example, it is best to wait for the host or senior person to direct you to your seats and let them lead the way when it comes to starting the meal or raising a toast.

Belgian business etiquette Communication The typical Belgian business greeting is the handshake. However, once the relationship has evolved, three kisses on the cheek may replace this. That said, most men tend to stick to the handshake. Conversation can become friendly and informal in Belgium workplaces, but the important thing is to always show good manners. For instance, when conducting business, Belgians use the personal pronoun vous/u to address one another and only switch to the informal tu/je, or first names, when invited. However, unlike in some European countries, it is not necessary to use academic or professional titles. Suitable conversation topics include sports, cuisine, art and culture, and local history. Those to avoid, on the other hand, include sensitive topics such as politics, religion, or personal wealth. You should also make sure that you address people in their native language, or use English if it is an option. Notably, you should also avoid speaking French to people in Flanders or Dutch to people in Wallonia as this may cause offense. When it comes to body language, Belgian business etiquette is fairly simple. You should try to maintain good eye contact and smile, and avoid being too animated with gesticulations. However, that doesn’t mean standing with your hands in your pockets as that is not seen as polite, either. Another thing to keep in mind is that Belgians aren’t particularly touchy-feely. That said, occasionally touching people on the arm or gently patting their back or shoulder is seen as acceptable. Dress code The business dress code in Belgium ranges from smart attire to conservative casual clothing, depending on where you work. For office jobs, men usually wear dark suits, shirts, ties, and smart shoes, while women wear business suits, dresses, or skirts with blouses. It is also acceptable to wear lighter, paler clothing in the warmer months. Photo: Kathrin Ziegler/Getty Images If your workplace doesn’t have a strict dress code and you are not sure what to wear, it is best to stick to smart casual clothing in subtle pastel colors. You should also avoid wearing ripped or dirty garments, anything that is too bright or revealing, or tops bearing slogans that might cause offense. If you happen to receive an invite to a colleague’s home for a business-related occasion, you don’t necessarily need to dress up, but again, you should avoid untidy or dirty items of clothing. Gift-giving It is not common Belgian business etiquette to bring gifts to meetings. However, if you do want to, it is best to stick to modest gifts such as chocolates, flowers, or souvenirs from your home country. You should also avoid gifting alcohol, flowers associated with romance or funerals, and anything bearing your own company logo. Notably, it is customary in Belgium to open business gifts immediately in front of the giver. Business cards Business cards are a common feature in Belgium and people usually present them when meeting colleagues for the first time. Cards should state your name, job title, academic title (if relevant), and the company you work for. Translating them into either French or Dutch is good Belgian business etiquette and shows that you understand and respect your colleagues’ linguistic heritage. Notably, if you intend to have frequent meetings in both French and Dutch-speaking regions of the country, or in the bilingual capital, it is advisable to have them printed in both languages. Just make sure you use the correct ones!

Do Belgian employees have to pay social security? The majority of employees in Belgium pay mandatory social security contributions that cover a range of benefits. This is usually just over 13% of their monthly salary. Their employers then pay double this amount on top. Self-employed workers also have to make social security contributions, however, they don’t have anyone to share the payments with. Social security payments in Belgium cover the following: Maternity and paternity benefits

Pensions

Sickness and invalidity insurance

Unemployment benefit People also pay into health insurance funds in Belgium, however, this is not part of the standard social security scheme. In addition to this, many larger companies offer private pensions and health insurance plans which workers can usually opt in or out of.

How do Belgian businesses contribute to society? Belgium has an established culture of corporate social responsibility (CSR) among businesses. This is assisted by the government which promotes better CSR practices. For example, many new startups in the country have adopted ethical approaches such as community give-back, environmental sustainability, and fair trade into their core values and objectives. Belgium ranks 19 out of 166 countries in the Sustainable Development Report 2023 with a score of 79.5%. However, it scored 54/100 on CSR Hub, which is based on the behavior and principles of 190 companies. This suggests that there is a slight gulf between intentions and outcomes. Businesses can improve their community payback or CSR approach by doing the following: Donating a percentage of profits to social or charitable causes

Drawing up a CSR or ethical business strategy

Ensuring that their supply chain doesn’t violate human rights or workers’ rights, or contribute towards environmental degradation

Looking at the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and determining which areas they might be able to make a positive contribution in

Minimizing their carbon footprint

Offering time or expertise to these causes by volunteering or providing pro-bono support

Business corruption and fraud in Belgium Fortunately, corruption and fraud are not huge problems among Belgian businesses and public institutions. Indeed, the country ranks 18 on Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) with a score of 73/100 (with 100 being no corruption). The Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) conducted an evaluation of Belgium in 2019. The report identified minor problems such as a lack of transparency and integrity rules surrounding some ministerial appointments, as well as insufficient police resources to fight corruption. Interestingly, of the 22 recommendations, only two had been fully implemented by the time the follow-up evaluation was published in 2021. In recent years, high-profile scandals in Belgium include the ongoing Qatargate scandal whereby European Parliament officials were accused of taking bribes, and the Brussels-based company Trachtebel Engineering being debarred for fraud and corruption related to a project in Haiti. You can report any suspected incidences of fraud to the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF).