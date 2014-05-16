Emergency numbers and helplines in Belgium

Emergency services in Belgium Belgium has three emergency services, the medical service (Service médical d’urgence), the police (Police Fédérale), and the fire service (Pompiers). The emergency phone numbers for each service are as follows: Medical service: 100 or 112

Fire service: 100 or 112
Police: 101 or 112 You should call one of these numbers in any genuine emergency, such as serious or life-threatening medical problems, to report crimes or if you see a fire. The Belgian emergency service has 21 call centers across the country, with 1,200 staff members dealing with six million emergency calls per year. Don't worry if you're still learning one of Belgium's many languages; staff can assist callers in English, too.

Fire services in Belgium The Belgian fire service (Pompiers) boasts around 18,000 professional and voluntary firefighters, spread across 34 emergency rescue zones. In an emergency in Belgium, you should call the number 100 or 112, but in non-urgent situations, it’s best to call your local emergency rescue zone. You can find out which zone you’re in by using the maps provided by the Belgian government. You can also get non-emergency assistance during a storm or thunderstorm by calling 1722. In addition to fire fighting, the Belgian fire brigade conducts a series of public services in Belgium. These include vehicle rescue, clearing roads, dealing with floods and natural disasters, and everyday rescue activities. In 2019, just 15% of the 231,571 interventions made by the fire brigade were for fires.

Police in Belgium The emergency police service number in Belgium is 101. That's how you can contact the Police Fédérale from any phone. To find your local police force, you can enter your postal code on the federal police website. The contact details for police in Brussels and Bruges are as follows: Brussels: call 02 279 79 79 for general information or fill out the contact form online. You can enter your street and house number on the local police website to find contact details for your local neighborhood coordinator.

Drug and alcohol services in Belgium Drugs helpline (Infor-drogues) : 02 227 5252 or through the Infor-drogues website (in French only, however).

: 078 15 25 56 or visit the Francophone AA website (in French only, however). Anti-poison center: call 070 245 245 or find out more on the Belgisch Antigifcentrum website (Dutch and French only, however).

Children, family, and youth services in Belgium Violence, abuse, and child abuse hotline: anonymous helpline available 24 hours a day. Call 1712 or find out even more on the 1712 website.

anonymous helpline available 24 hours a day. Call 1712 or find out even more on the 1712 website. AWEL: confidential support for children. Call 102 or visit the AWEL website.

confidential support for children. Call 102 or visit the AWEL website. Community Help Service: 24/7 helpline in English. Call 02 647 67 80 or 02 648 40 14, or find out even more on the Community Help Service website.

24/7 helpline in English. Call 02 647 67 80 or 02 648 40 14, or find out even more on the Community Help Service website. 103-Ecoute-Enfants: confidential support helpline for children. Call 103 (French) or find out even more on the 103-Ecoute-Enfants website.

confidential support helpline for children. Call 103 (French) or find out even more on the 103-Ecoute-Enfants website. Teleblok : Online support for students during exams.

: Online support for students during exams. Child Focus: report a disappearance or exploitation of a child. Call 116 000 or find out even more on the Child Focus website.

Utility and telecommunications services in Belgium If you suffer from an outage, you should contact your provider to inform them as soon as possible, especially if you suspect there's a gas leak. In Brussels, use the following phone numbers to report issues: Water outages : call the Brussels water company (Brusselse Intercommunale voor Waterdistributie / Intercommunale Bruxelloise de Distribution d'Eau) on 0800 32 555 or see online (French)

Road and traffic emergencies in Belgium If you’re involved in a road accident in Belgium, you should stop your car immediately and put on the hazard lights. Once you’ve done this, put on your reflective jacket and exit the car, placing your warning triangle 30 meters behind the vehicle. After a minor collision, drivers should exchange details including their name, address, registration number, and insurance details. Both parties must fill in an accident report form (constat amiable d’accident/Europees aanrijdingsformulier) before leaving the scene. If there is a disagreement as to who is to blame, don’t sign any documentation at the scene. Make sure you have photographic evidence of the scene before leaving. In the event of a serious accident in Belgium, call the emergency number for the police as well as the ambulance service immediately. Do not move any vehicles until the police arrive. Once the police arrive, they will complete an accident report.

LGBTQ+ services in Belgium ILGA : International Gay and Lesbian Association fighting for equal rights. To contact the Belgian branch call 02 502 24 71 or head to the ILGA’s global website.

: International Gay and Lesbian Association fighting for equal rights. To contact the Belgian branch call 02 502 24 71 or head to the ILGA’s global website. Belgian Lesbian and Gay Pride: learn more on the Belgian Pride website.

learn more on the Belgian Pride website. Homoparentalite: association for LGBTQ+ parents or parents-to-be. Find out even more on the Homoparentalite website.

association for LGBTQ+ parents or parents-to-be. Find out even more on the Homoparentalite website. Brussels Police LGBTQI+ hotline: report crimes by phone (02 503 59 90), in person at Rainbow House (Rue Marché au Charbon 42), or through the Brussels Police website.

Homelessness services in Belgium Housing First Belgium: charity working with vulnerable homeless people, including those with a history of addiction. Find out even more on the Housing First Belgium website.

Animal services in Belgium Blue Cross (la Croix Bleue): organization operating animal rescue centers across Belgium. Call 02 378 45 20 or go to the Croix Bleue website.

organization operating animal rescue centers across Belgium. Call 02 378 45 20 or go to the Croix Bleue website. Royal Society for the Protection of Animals (Société Royale Protectrice des Animaux): animal protection organization in Belgium, offering refuges for cats and dogs. Find out more on the SRPA website.

animal protection organization in Belgium, offering refuges for cats and dogs. Find out more on the SRPA website. Emergency vet in Brussels: call 0497 400 400.

Embassies and services for foreign nationals in Belgium As one of the homes of the European Union as well as a wide array of international organizations, Belgium is full of embassies, consulates, and other representational offices to help citizens in need. For a complete list of embassies and consulates in Belgium, consult EmbassyPages. Photo: Karmakolle / Wikimedia Commons Some of the most relevant embassies for tourists and foreign residents of Belgium include the following: France: The Embassy of France in Brussels is located at 65 rue Ducale (Hertogstraat). Their phone numbers are +32 (0) 2 548 88 11 (consular questions between 9:00–13:00), +32 (0) 492 22 79 68 (emergencies between 14:00–17:00), and +32 (0) 477 61 35 94 (emergencies outside of these hours). France also has Consulates in Antwerpen, Bruges, Charleroi, Gent, Kortrijk, Liège, Mons, and Tournai.

Lost or stolen property in Belgium Lost property in Brussels: report a lost item in Brussels by contacting the lost and found office on 02 274 16 90 or by emailing [email protected]. If you find an object in Brussels you should take it to the nearest police station. If you lose your bike, you can find out the Bike Bank's online form.

European-wide emergency numbers The pan-European emergency number is 112 or 114 (for hearing assistance) and they also work in Belgium. These general numbers can be called free of charge during any emergency from your mobile phone. As it is a Europe-wide number, you can also ask to be connected to an English-speaking operator. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing could also send text messages to 114.

What to do in an emergency in Belgium When calling any emergency number in Belgium, it’s important to follow these tips: State your name, telephone number, the location where help is needed, the situation, and if it’s still happening, how many people require help, and whether there are weapons or dangerous substances involved.

Don’t forget the code to your parking lot or apartment building.

Never hang up until the operator says you can.

If you have medical problems or regularly take prescription drugs, make sure you know how to say their names in French to the operator.

If you have children, cite their ages and how much they weigh if you need to call an anti-poison center or administer medication.

In case you’re dealing with intoxication, make sure to inform them of what was taken and if possible, give them the rest of what was consumed.

Other useful phone numbers in Belgium Central government: Find out more on Facebook as well as on Twitter. Information directories French : 1307

: find professionals in Belgium online. White Pages Belgium: find professionals in Belgium online.