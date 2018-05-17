Mental healthcare in Belgium

Mental health in Belgium Mental health problems in Belgium have seen a rise in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, 16% of Belgium’s population suffered from depressive disorders. Additionally, 20% of the population experienced anxiety disorders. Belgium also has a high suicide rate compared to other European countries, with depression being a leading factor. Over the last decade, Belgium has undertaken nationwide reform to improve its mental healthcare sector. It has made a shift away from psychiatric institutions and hospitalization. Instead, the country aims to provide people-centered and community-based mental health support. This includes reducing the stigma attached to mental health problems. Regardless, only 14% of Belgians reported having consulted a mental healthcare provider in 2018. Waiting times for consultation have increased, which may discourage people from seeking help. The number of psychiatrists in Belgium specializing in severe mental health conditions also remains low compared to the number of psychologists. As a step towards improving mental healthcare in the country, the Belgian government has announced additional funds for the sector in 2021.

Mental healthcare services in Belgium Mental health services in Belgium are integrated within the country’s public and private healthcare system. Moreover, responsibility for public mental health services is shared between the state and the different regions. These include the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders and French-speaking Wallonia. The capital, Brussels, also has its own system. The federal government finances psychiatric hospitals and wards and runs a few dedicated mental healthcare projects. In addition, each region provides: psychiatric, psychological and psychotherapeutic consultations through mental healthcare centers and consultation platforms

specialized treatment for a range of mental health conditions through psychiatric hospitals and psychiatric wards in general hospitals

preventative and educational programs (e.g., for young people, elderly) Next to public mental health services, it is also relatively easy to find psychologists and therapists with private practices in Belgium. Additionally, the Brussels-based nonprofit Community Health Service (CHS), offers mental health support for the international community in several languages. CHS services include: Counselling and psychotherapy

24/7 helpline offering crisis support

Information and practical advice (e.g., how to find a doctor)

How to access mental health services in Belgium In Belgium, you can make an appointment with a mental healthcare professional directly. You do not need a referral from your GP/family doctor for this. However, it can be helpful to first consult your GP, particularly if you need support with more severe mental health problems. You might enjoy How to find a doctor in Belgium Read more Notably, only your GP or a psychiatrist can provide prescriptions for medication, such as sleeping pills or antidepressants. If you’re dealing with addiction or a specific disorder, they will refer you to a clinical psychologist for specialized support. For an immediate ear, you can always call the 24/7 CHS helpline, which offers free English-language support. CHS also has its own mental health services center where you can access a range of psychotherapies in English and several other languages. Additionally, you can find information on region-specific mental health services in Belgium on the following sites: Agentschap Zorg en Gezondheid (Flemish Health and Care Agency)

Commission Communautaire Française (French Community Commission)

Psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists in Belgium Finding a therapist or psychiatrist you are comfortable with is crucial when seeking mental health support. Often, this comfort is strongly linked to the language you prefer speaking in. The Belgian Commission of Psychologists website provides a search function to find a registered psychologist in your area who can offer consultations in your preferred language. You can also find and make an appointment with an English-speaking therapist through Psychologist-Belgium. Additionally, as an expat, you can approach CHS to make an appointment with one of their psychologists or therapists. CHS offers consultations in several languages, including English, German, Spanish, and Italian, besides Dutch and French. When searching for a psychologist or therapist directly, make sure they are registered with the Belgian Commission of Psychologists or are members of the Belgian Association for Psychotherapists. You can also check the qualification and affiliation of your healthcare professional on the website of the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (available in Dutch or French). Session costs and waiting times Consultation costs vary by therapist and depend on whether they are affiliated with the public or private health insurance system. Typically, a session with a private therapist lasts 45–60 minutes and costs between €50 to €70. During your intake interview, your therapist will ask questions to understand the problems you wish to address. They will determine how many sessions you should begin with and discuss this with you. Consultations that fall under public health insurance can cost as little as €11. However, the waiting times for public healthcare professionals may be longer. In 2018, Flanders-based healthcare centers reported an average waiting time of over 50 days.

Services dealing with eating disorders in Belgium The number of patients with eating disorders in Belgium has doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While most patients are young girls aged 14-16, hospitals are seeing children as young as 10 or 11 with conditions such as anorexia and bulimia. Moreover, doctors state that patients often come to them in a worse state than was the case previously. Public health services for eating disorders in Belgium can be accessed following a referral from your GP/family doctor. Treatment for these disorders is complex and usually takes time. It involves a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals addressing both physical and psychological aspects. Unfortunately, waiting times for some treatment clinics are over four months. In Belgium, children and young adults get greater reimbursements for public healthcare services, including psychologist and psychiatric consultations. Even so, insurances may reimburse only part of the total care and consultation costs. In addition to seeking professional help for eating disorders, you can also contact the following support groups: ANBN – Belgian self-help organization for people with eating disorders

Overeaters Anonymous – International support group that offers weekly meetings in English in Brussels and in Dutch and French in several Belgian cities.

Services for severe mental health problems in Belgium If you’re suffering from severe or long-term mental health problems, you will likely need to consult a psychiatrist or clinical psychologist. This includes conditions such as severe anxiety, depression, chronic conditions or personality disorders, PTSD, and others. You can approach your GP for a referral or go directly to a mental healthcare center. The responsibility for psychiatric support in Belgium is shared between the federal government and the regions. The federal government finances and sets the conventions for psychiatric hospitals and wards, while the regions are responsible for treatment provision. Following healthcare reforms, Belgium has been making a shift away from psychiatric institutions and hospitalization. Instead, it aims to provide people-centered and community-based mental health support, inspired by the community care model of Geel. Psychiatric care is usually provided by multidisciplinary teams of psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers. Services include therapy and counseling, daycare, residential care as well as sheltered housing. The number of psychiatrists in Belgium remains low compared to the number of registered psychologists. As a result, waiting times for treatment can be long, usually upwards of a month. For emergency support, you can always go to your local hospital. Bear in mind though that you’ll need to take out supplementary insurance to cover hospitalization costs. Consultations with clinical psychologists and psychiatrists are almost entirely covered by public health insurance, provided you consult a specialist affiliated with the public health insurance system. Additionally, here are some support groups for people with chronic conditions: Ups & Downs for people with bipolar disorder or severe depression

ADHD – ASC – Dyslexia Family Resources Belgium (AFRB) for people with ADHD and conditions such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia and Asperger’s syndrome.

Prevention and education programs for mental health in Belgium Prevention and education programs for mental health in Belgium are the responsibility of the regions. Each region has its own priorities and initiatives for this. For instance, in Flanders, the Vlaamse Oudenraad (Flemish Older People’s Council) has launched a campaign to promote discussion about mental health problems among the elderly. Mental health provision in Belgian schools has also improved in recent years. For instance, the Flanders region has developed an integrated strategy to promote collaboration between youth and health services. Additionally, both the Flemish Center of Expertise for Alcohol and Other Drugs (VAD) and the Commission of the French Community (COCOF) have introduced programs and interventions to prevent addiction disorders.