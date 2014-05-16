Hospitals in Belgium Belgium’s hospital system consist of public, private, university hospitals and polyclinics. Most hospitals are public (or not-for-profit) and have staff on duty 24 hours a day. In a public hospital, the staff will look after you, while in a private clinic, your general practitioner may be in charge of your care. Some doctors in Belgium work in both the private and public systems. If you wish to see a specialist, you’ll need to ensure this is covered by your health insurance. Then, you can claim a refund on the cost. Expatica’s guide to Find out more in our guide to healthcare in Belgium Read more Belgium has one of the best healthcare systems in Europe, but the number of hospitals has fallen in the last 20 years. In 2021, there were 163 hospitals in the country. A report by the European Commission found that Belgium has just under six hospital beds per 1,000 residents. Although this is higher than the EU average, there are fewer hospital beds than 20 years ago. The number of hospital admissions and the average length of stay (just over seven days) are close to the EU average.

How to access hospital treatment in Belgium In most cases, you’ll need a doctor’s referral for hospital treatment. In theory, you can choose your own hospital, but you’ll need to ensure your health insurance will cover it. To find a hospital near you, check the website of the Belgian Association of Hospitals (Association Belge des Hôpitaux/Belgische Vereniging der Ziekenhuizen). Inpatient stays are usually subject to a daily fee, but how much you’ll pay depends on how long you stay and whether you qualify for a lower rate (for example, if you’re unemployed). When you attend the hospital or clinic, you’ll need to provide your passport or national ID card. You’ll also need either your Belgian social security card (if you’re using state healthcare) or proof of private insurance. Expatica’s guide to Learn how to communicate in one of Belgium’s three languages Read more

Emergency treatment in Belgium You should only go to your hospital’s accident and emergency department (les urgences/spoedeisende hulp) if you have an urgent illness or injury. For all other medical needs, however, it’s best to make an appointment with your doctor or seek advice from an out-of-hours doctor at your surgery. If you attend the emergency department without a referral, you may need to pay a non-refundable fee. In an emergency, you can call 100 for an ambulance (ambulance/ziekenwagen), or 105 for a Red Cross ambulance in Brussels. Most operators speak English. Expatica’s guide to Our guide to emergency numbers in Belgium Read more The ambulance takes the patient to the nearest hospital with an accident and emergency department. Even though pay for the ambulance journey, private healthcare insurance should refund the cost. Some health insurers insist on a doctor’s referral before calling an ambulance (apart from in life-threatening situations). Therefore, if the issue doesn’t need immediate help, it’s best to speak to your doctor before calling the emergency services.

Hospital stays in Belgium: what to expect If you’re going to the hospital for inpatient treatment, you should take your own sleepwear, toiletries, and towels. However, in an emergency, you should ask a friend or family member to bring these items for you. You’ll also require some money to pay for phone calls and television. If you stay in a shared room you’ll pay a set fee, which, in most instances, can be fully reimbursed. However, a single room costs more.

Hospital costs in Belgium You’ll need to pay a deposit when you’re admitted to the hospital. If your hospital doesn’t have a direct billing agreement with your insurance provider, you’ll usually need to settle your bill on a weekly basis. Aside from medical treatment costs, as of 2021 most inpatients need to pay between €5.89 and €43.84 per day. This depends on when they were taken to the hospital and their work situation. To claim money back from your healthcare provider, you’ll need a receipt (attestation de soins donnés/Getuigschrift voor verstrekte hulp). A recent report by the Mutualité Chrétienne health insurance fund found hospitals in Brussels were the most expensive in Belgium. It says doctors in the capital charge higher fees for procedures. In clinics in Brussels, doctors can charge up to 300% on top of the usual rate for patients in a single room. This is because limits are placed on fee supplements in shared rooms but not single rooms. The cost of childbirth in Brussels is four times higher in some hospitals than in others. One charged €768 for a single room, while another charged as much as €3,000. The report expressed concerns that some of these costs are borne by the patient as not all insurance packages will refund the supplements. Health insurance for hospital costs in Belgium You’ll need some form of private health insurance to receive non-emergency treatment in Belgian hospitals and to cover the costs of urgent procedures. Expatica’s guide to Discover more in our guide to health insurance in Belgium Read more How much this will cost you depends on the coverage you require, your age, and any pre-existing medical conditions. Most private health insurance policies in Belgium allow you to choose your own medical professionals and hospital. Most doctors speak English well, so communication shouldn’t be much of an issue. Here are some of the largest health insurance companies that cover medical treatment for expats in Belgium: Allianz Care

Business & Expats Health Insurance

Cigna Global

Discharge from hospitals in Belgium Hospital stays in Belgium are kept as short as possible, with the health department encouraging outpatient care for those with lingering issues that can be managed away from the hospital. In some cases, patients can be transferred to other care centers such as rest and nursing homes.