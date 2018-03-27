How to access children’s healthcare in Belgium Public healthcare for kids in Belgium Accessing public healthcare for children in Belgium is possible through the health insurance of the parent or guardian. If you register for Belgian social security, you can then access free or heavily subsidized public services. If you sign up for healthcare services through the regional organizations, these are generally free. Otherwise, services such as pediatricians, GPs, and specialist care are available at a subsidized rate with up to 75% of costs reimbursed. Those unemployed or unable to work can claim the same subsidies for children’s healthcare as insured workers. If you are registered for Belgian state healthcare, you should be contacted by a representative of ONE, Kind en Gezin or Kaleido who will sign you up for their services as well as issue your child with a medical document (Carnet de l’enfant or Boekje van het kind) to take to all appointments and record medical details. However, you are not obliged to use these supplementary services; you can opt for a family doctor or private pediatric services instead. Private healthcare for kids in Belgium Although most Belgian residents have public health insurance, many use private healthcare alongside state services in order to access a wider selection of services and reduce waiting times. Private healthcare for children in Belgium is accessible through private health insurance. This enables you to access private doctors and hospitals as well as specialist and complementary care not included in state coverage. Some companies also offer family packages that allow you to add coverage for children at a discounted rate. You can also use private health insurance in Belgium to cover the costs not reimbursed through public insurance. The cost of private insurance varies across companies depending on factors such as level of coverage chosen and health condition of those covered so it’s worth shopping round. Insurance companies providing coverage for children’s healthcare in Belgium include the following: Allianz Care

Taking your child to see a doctor or specialist in Belgium You can register your child with a family doctor in Belgium and you are free to choose your own GP. Doctors in Belgium deal with general health complaints and illnesses in children. They also maintain contact with early years agencies to coordinate health records. The Brussels Health Campus is home to a wide array of doctors and specialists If your child is too sick to attend an appointment at the doctor's office, a home visit can be arranged. Fees for consultations, treatment, and medication need to be paid upfront and reimbursements then claimed from your insurer. If your child needs to see a specialist for treatment, they usually need a referral. However, you're free to choose where they receive treatment as long as your insurer covers it. Most specialist pediatricians in Belgium are generally based within Belgian hospitals. Details of all pediatric departments at hospitals in Brussels can be found on the Hospichild website. This site also contains a wealth of information on all aspects of the hospitalization of children, before, during, and after their stay.

Children’s hospitals in Belgium Most public and private hospitals in Belgium have pediatric wards where specialists treat children. However, you generally need a referral from a GP or general pediatrician to access hospital care. If your child is sick and it is an emergency, you can take them to the A&E department of the nearest hospital or call for an ambulance. There are not many specialist children’s hospitals in Belgium. The biggest is the Queen Fabiola Children’s University Hospital (QFCUH). In fact, this is the only academic hospital in Belgium dedicated to pediatric medicine. The QFCUH has multiple specialist departments ranging from radiology to child psychiatry. Other children’s hospitals in Belgium include: Princess Elisabeth Children’s Hospital, Ghent University Hospital (Ghent)

ZNA Queen Paola Children's Hospital (Antwerp) Hospichild is a great resource if you live in the Brussels-Capital Region and your child needs to be hospitalized.

Dental care for children in Belgium Under the healthcare system, basic dental care and treatments in Belgium for children under 18 – such as checkups, fillings, and extractions – are free. However, some Belgian dentists work privately, so check with your dentist in advance that they are providing a free service. Children usually have their first visit to the dentist around the age of two or three years. Checkups then generally follow every six to 12 months. You can choose which dentist treats your child and may want to register them with your own dentist. Again, check that the dentist provides services covered by your health insurance plan. Dental treatment not provided for free for children in Belgium includes the following: Braces – ranging from between €300 (removable) to €3,000 (fixed). Costs are partially reimbursed by public health insurance. You must agree to this with your insurer and your dentist.

– ranging from between €300 (removable) to €3,000 (fixed). Costs are partially reimbursed by public health insurance. You must agree to this with your insurer and your dentist. Crowns and bridges – starting at around €500.

– starting at around €500. Implants – ranging from €380 to €620. Alternatively, you can take out private insurance to cover costs not included in public schemes instead.

Children’s mental health in Belgium Mental healthcare provision has improved for Belgian children in recent years. Although problems such as depression, anxiety, and bullying still remain, Belgian children between 11 and 15 reported lower than average levels of low mood and being bullied according to a 2018 World Health Organization study. Access to child mental healthcare services is usually through GPs and pediatricians, who refer to specialist mental healthcare and child psychiatry services that are based in hospitals and special units. The QFCUH has an extensive psychiatry unit providing services as well as support to children and young people from birth to young adulthood. The emphasis has changed in recent times towards a more integrated and preventative approach to address child mental health in Belgium. Multisectoral mental health networks consisting of crisis as well as outreach teams were set up in local areas in 2015. These extended to include provisions for children and adolescents. Much has also been done to promote mental well-being in Belgian schools, particularly in Flanders, which has an integrated school mental health strategy. Further community-based support is available through the English-speaking Community Help Service, which has a specialist children’s team consisting of a child psychiatrist, child psychologists, and education specialists that deal with a range of emotional and behavioral issues and offer psychological testing. There is also a 24/7 information and crisis helpline. See even more information in our guide to mental healthcare in Belgium.