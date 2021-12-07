Accessing services for sexual health in Belgium Belgium has a quality healthcare system that comprises both public and private healthcare. Anyone living in the country can access public healthcare services once they register with Belgian social security and sign up with a public health insurance fund. The public healthcare system provides subsidized access to most services for sexual and reproductive health in Belgium. This includes abortion, anticonception, maternity care, cancer screenings, as well as STD and STI testing services. To access sexual health services, you can either get a referral from your GP/family doctor or approach a clinic or specialist yourself. However, you’ll need to check whether the clinic is part of the public healthcare system. Expatica’s guide to Read more about the healthcare system in Belgium Read more For services that are not covered under the public healthcare system, you can take out a private health insurance policy. Aside from this, your local pharmacy (apotheek/pharmacie) can provide basic advice and over-the-counter medication for some minor problems, such as yeast infections and vaginal dryness. You can also purchase other items such as pregnancy and ovulation tests and the morning-after pill directly at the pharmacy.

Contraception in Belgium Belgium’s contraception policy ranks as the best across 46 European countries. Since 2020, the Belgian state reimburses all contraceptives for women under 25. Moreover, the morning-after pill is free for all women. In general, the birth control pill is the most common form of contraceptive used by Belgian women, followed by an intrauterine device (IUD). You can purchase the morning-after pill at pharmacies in Belgium without a doctor’s prescription. The regular, 72-hour pill is also available for free if you provide your Belgian state registration number. You can also buy the ellaOne pill over the counter at pharmacies. It costs €16 and must be taken within 120 hours. Other forms of contraception, including the birth control pill, are available with a doctor’s prescription. Notably, it is standard practice to consult your GP or gynecologist to assess the most suitable contraception option and get a prescription. Contraception options in Belgium There are several forms of contraception available in Belgium. However, their costs can vary widely depending on your age and insurance. Many public health insurance funds provide an annual reimbursement for contraception, so make sure you check your coverage with your insurance fund beforehand. The different contraception options available in Belgium are: Birth control pill – Women under the age of 25 can get most of these for free or get a monthly discount of €3

Condoms – Basic condoms for men cost €0.30 per piece and can be purchased at pharmacies and supermarkets. Condoms for women cost €2 per piece and are available to purchase at pharmacies or online.

Hormonal IUD – Placing the device costs €119 to €148 for women over 25 and €0 to €65 for women under 25. The device works for five years.

Copper IUD – Placing the device costs €47 to €129 for women over 25, but is free for women under 25. The device works for five to 10 years.

Birth control shots – The Depo-Provera shot costs €8 per shot for women over 25 and €1 per shot for women under 25. The Sayana shot costs €30 for all women. Shots need to be taken every three months.

Birth control implant – The implant costs €144 for women over 25 and €36 for women under 25 and works for three years.

Birth control ring – A ring costs between €10 and €14 and lasts for one month. Women under 25 get a monthly discount of €3.

Birth control patch – A pack of nine costs €34 and lasts for three months. Women under 25 get a monthly discount of €3.

Diaphragm – The Caya Diaphragm costs €36 per piece and the FemCap costs €70 per piece. Diaphragms work for about two years.

The Caya Diaphragm costs €36 per piece and the FemCap costs €70 per piece. Diaphragms work for about two years. Sterilization operation – This can cost between €100 and €800 for women and between €40 and €400 for men.

Getting an abortion in Belgium Belgian law allows abortion until 12 weeks after conception, or 14 weeks after the last menstrual period. In 2018, Belgium fully decriminalized abortion and removed it from the penal code. Regardless, abortion rates remain low in the country, with 7.5 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44. Abortion support is easily accessible across Belgium. You can ask your doctor or gynecologist to recommend a clinic or approach a center yourself. Different Belgian regions are serviced by different centers, including: FLCPF in Brussels and Wallonia

Luna in Flanders

Kaleido in East Belgium Abortion procedure and costs In Belgium, women must undergo a counselling session six days before the abortion procedure and confirm they want to have an abortion. They have the right to make this decision independent of their partner, or parents in the case of girls under the age of 18. The public healthcare system reimburses abortions almost entirely. For this, the abortion clinic must have an agreement with the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (INAMI in Dutch, RIZIV in French). If you are not covered by a Belgian public health insurance fund, you will have to pay for the procedure yourself. However, if this is not possible, your regional family planning or abortion center can help look for solutions to meeting the costs. You can read more about abortion procedures and costs in our guide to pregnancy in Belgium. You can also find information in English on these sites: Luna

The Village

Violett

STIs and STDs Belgium has high rates of STIs and STDs compared to many other European countries. Chlamydia is the most prevalent STI in Belgium, and infections are more common among women, particularly in the 20 to 24 age group. Gonorrhea and syphilis are frequently tested among men but are far less prevalent. In 2018, Belgium recorded 80 cases of chlamydia, 19 cases of gonorrhea, and 14 cases of syphilis per 100,000 people. STI and STD testing If you need to get tested for an STI or STD in Belgium, you can go to your GP, gynecologist, or urologist. They will conduct the test and send samples to the lab for analysis. Your public health insurance fund will reimburse the test and the doctor’s consultation for the most part. Alternatively, you can buy STI and STD tests online. These allow you to take a sample at home and send it to a professional lab for testing. Abelcare is a reliable home-test provider that serves the Belgian market (with information in English). Its standard self-administered STD test costs €49. However, just keep in mind that your public health insurance fund might not reimburse tests bought online. You can also get tested anonymously at certain specialized STI and STD testing centers across the country. These include the Helpcenter ITG in Antwerp and the S clinic in Brussels. These centers work by appointment and give priority to people from high-risk and vulnerable groups. They also provide advice and therapy to lower your risk of contracting STIs and STDs. If you test positive, your doctor will prescribe medication to treat the infection or symptoms. Treatment generally involves antibiotics or topical creams. Notably, your public health insurance fund will partly or fully reimburse medication prescribed by the doctor. Pap smear tests Women living in Belgium have access to regular pap smear tests to check for cervical cancer and STIs, such as the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). You can go to your GP or gynecologist to get tested. It’s good to know that the Belgian public healthcare system reimburses a pap test taken once every three years. You can read more about pap smear tests in our guide to women’s healthcare in Belgium. HIV/AIDS in Belgium HIV diagnoses in Belgium remain relatively high, with 882 new cases in 2018. The majority (69%) of these cases were diagnosed in men. Moreover, 68% of the cases were diagnosed in the 25 to 40 age group. A World AIDS Day campaign poster outside Brussels Central Station To prevent the spread of HIV, the Belgian state offers affordable and accessible testing and free antiretroviral therapy. You can go to your GP for an HIV test and your public health insurance fund will reimburse around 80% of the costs. Alternatively, you can buy a reliable HIV self-test with a CE label for around €30. It is also possible to get a free and anonymous test at specialized centers such as Helpcenter ITG in Antwerp and S clinic in Brussels. HIV/AIDS treatments in Belgium If you have recently been exposed to HIV, you can ask for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) treatment. If taken within the first 72 hours of the exposure, PEP can stop the virus from spreading. Other preventative treatments for HIV include pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). PrEP greatly reduces the risk of getting HIV. In Belgium, the public healthcare system partly reimburses PrEP if you fall within a high-risk group. If you test positive for HIV, it is best to seek treatment at a specialized AIDS reference center. The Belgian public healthcare system fully reimburses antiretroviral treatments provided by these centers. Furthermore, the centers often provide access to counseling services that can be of great help to patients dealing with the condition. At present, Belgium has no entry or residency restrictions for people with HIV/AIDS.

Erectile dysfunction treatment If you are experiencing erectile dysfunction issues, your GP is the first point of contact. They may prescribe medication or refer you to an andrologist or urologist. In Belgium, you can also directly consult a specialist. However, getting a referral from your GP will allow you to access public healthcare services and benefits. Specialized treatments may include hormone medication or injections, an implant, or psychotherapy. For minor issues, you can also consult your local pharmacy and purchase over-the-counter medication such as Levitra and Sildenafil. Aside from this, your pharmacy can advise you on natural remedies and supplements. All these options are also available for purchase online.

Feminine hygiene products Belgium offers a wide array of feminine hygiene products. Disposable sanitary pads and tampons are available at supermarkets and pharmacies across the country. Additionally, you can buy menstrual cups, reusable menstrual pads, and reusable period underwear at eco-stores or online. While most insurances don’t cover feminine hygiene products, a few Belgian public health insurance funds offer special provisions, such as a free menstrual cup for women aged 14 to 25. In 2018, the Belgian Chamber of Representatives voted to lower VAT on female sanitary products to 6%. There is also a call by several organizations in the country to make menstrual products free.

Cancer screenings Belgium ranks sixth among countries with the highest cancer rates. It has an age-standardized cancer rate of 346 people per 100,000. In 2019, the country had 71,651 new cases of cancer. Out of these, 38,572 (53.8%) were men and 33,079 (46.2%) were women. Regular screening is a big part of the country’s cancer prevention approach. However, the Belgian regions are individually responsible for implementing preventative care. As a result, each region organizes cancer screenings differently. Screening for cervical cancer Around 640 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in Belgium each year. The process for cervical cancer screening differs between regions. In Flanders, all women aged 25 to 64 years receive an invitation by mail for a pap smear test once every three years. However, in Brussels and Wallonia, they have to ask for the test themselves. If you need to get a Pap smear test in Belgium, you can go to your GP or gynecologist. The doctor will take a vaginal swab and send it to the lab for testing. The procedure takes about 10 minutes and results are available in two weeks. Public health insurance completely covers a pap smear test once every three years. In addition, all regions offer HPV vaccines to girls and young women to increase protection against cervical cancer. Vaccinations are either free or may be partially reimbursed depending on the region and age group. Screening for breast cancer Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer worldwide. The Belgian Foundation Against Breast Cancer reports around 11,000 diagnoses of breast cancer in the country every year. This roughly amounts to 188 in every 100,000 women. Fortunately, breast cancer recovery rates in Belgium are around 90% if the tumor is identified in the early stages. Women in Belgium between the ages of 50 and 69 receive free breast cancer screening every two years. If you are in this age group, you will receive an invitation for a screening. Alternatively, your doctor or GP can prescribe one for you. During the screening, a radiologist or specialist will take a frontal and profile X-ray photo of each breast. Your breasts are pressed between two plastic plates to take the X-ray, which may cause slight discomfort. The test procedure takes about half an hour, and the results are sent to both you and your doctor in about three weeks. Notably, screenings are usually not recommended for women outside of the 50 to 69 age group. In this case, the benefits of testing do not outweigh the risks. That said, if you have immediate relatives who have been diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age, you should ask your GP for advice. Screening for ovarian cancer The Belgian Cancer Registry recorded 748 new cases of ovarian cancer in 2018. Nevertheless, there are no federal or regional screening programs for ovarian cancer in Belgium. It is best to consult your GP if you have a family history of ovarian cancer or experience some of the symptoms. In this case, the GP may refer you to a specialist for screening if needed. Ovarian cancer screening usually involves a combination of a physical exam, an ultrasound, and a blood test. The doctor can further perform a laparoscopy and a biopsy if cancer is suspected. Your public healthcare fund will likely reimburse the costs for the most part if the screening center is part of the public healthcare system. However, it is worthwhile checking your coverage to make sure. Screening for prostate cancer Prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed form of cancer among men in Belgium. In 2020, over 8000 new cases of prostate cancer were recorded in the country. The PSA test is the routine procedure for prostate cancer screening. It involves a simple blood test that determines the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood. An increased level of PSA can indicate cancer, but this will have to be confirmed with follow-up tests. Another way to screen for prostate cancer is a digital rectal exam, although this is usually less effective. Belgium has no regular prostate cancer screening programs. However, you can consult your GP about getting tested if you are at a higher risk. If you are over 40 and have an immediate relative with prostate cancer, you will be reimbursed by the state for one PSA test a year. Screening for testicular cancer Each year, around 400 new cases of testicular cancer are registered in Belgium. If you experience symptoms or have concerns related to testicular cancer, you can consult your GP or urologist. They can determine whether you need further testing after a physical exam. Further screening procedures usually involve a blood test and ultrasound. Screening for penile cancer Penile cancer is extremely rare in Belgium, with 108 new cases recorded in 2018. There are no screening programs for penile cancer. However, you can approach your GP or urologist if you have concerns and they can prescribe further tests. If you are over 50 and fall within a higher risk group, you can also ask your GP or urologist to conduct an annual digital screening of your prostate and genitals.

Young people’s sexual health Sex education is a mandatory practice in the Belgian education system. However, each Belgian region follows a different approach in how it teaches youth about sex and sexual health. For instance, in Flanders, schools integrate sex education into the curriculum under different subjects such as biology, religion, and philosophy. However, in Brussels and Wallonia, trained staff from the FLCPF family planning centers provide sex education at schools as well as at the centers. Overall, sex education in Belgium covers the emotional aspects of sex in addition to sexual health. It treats sex as a normal and positive act and focuses on the importance of healthy relationships. The results of this approach are evident in Belgium’s declining adolescent birth rate which is currently around 4 and among the lowest in the world. However, the country still has work to do to promote safe sex and a good understanding of sexual consent among its youth. Services for young people’s sexual health The Flemish expertise center for sexual health, Sensoa, implements several awareness campaigns that target youth in Flanders. This includes running the website allesoverseks.be (in Dutch) to provide easily accessible information on sex and sexual health topics. Additionally, Helpline 1712 (in Dutch) has a separate helpline to help youth below the age of 18 who are experiencing sexual abuse. In Brussels and Wallonia, the family planning centers under the FLCPF (La Fédération Laïque de Centres de Planning Familial) offer counseling and advice services, as well as medical support for abortion and STI and STD testing.

LGBT+ sexual health in Belgium Same-sex relationships in Belgium Belgium boasts a liberal attitude towards LGBT+ relationships. The country’s efforts go beyond legalizing same-sex marriage and forbidding discrimination based on sexual orientation. When it comes to adopting children, the law in Belgium grants same-sex couples the same rights as opposite-sex couples. It also gives lesbian couples and individuals the right to medically assisted fertility treatments. Moreover, Belgian residents have the right to legally change their gender and have sex reassignment surgery if they wish to. Sexual health services for the LGBT+ community All Belgian residents, regardless of their sexual orientation, are entitled to the same level of medical access and care. Furthermore, Belgium has specific services and centers geared towards helping the LGBT+ community. These include free and anonymous centers, such as Helpcenter ITG and the S clinic, which provide testing and other support services for STIs and HIV. Additionally, the non-profit organizations Exaequo and CHS offer sexual and mental health support to the LGBT+ community in English.