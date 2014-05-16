Looking for somewhere to rent in Belgium? Spotahome takes the hassle out of househunting by doing the hard work for you. Their online platform lets you find, view, and book rental properties all from the comfort of your own home. Take the stress out of househunting in Belgium with Spotahome.

With Belgium renowned for having some of the worst traffic jams in Europe, being connected to the Belgian public transport system may also help you consider where to live in Belgium. Here are some of the best Belgian cities to live in.

Beyond living in Brussels there are plenty of Belgian cities and communes that make great homes for expatriates moving to Belgium. With good road networks in Belgium , it’s possible to live farther afield than Brussels and commute to work.

Best cities in Belgium

Brussels

The capital city and economic center of Belgium, Brussels (Bruxelles in French, Brussel in Dutch) is home to the European Commission and European Parliament. Brussels is a bustling and diverse place, with areas ranging from trendy city center hangouts to quieter suburban areas. Brussels is actually a region, not just a city; the Brussels-Capital Region actually has 19 municipalities (communes in French, gemeenten in Dutch), one of which is actually called the City of Brussels.

Place Fernand Cocq in Ixelles

Around 2.5 million people live in the Brussels-Capital Region, making it the largest city in the country. It’s also highly diverse in terms of population, with around 36% of the population of foreign origin. It also has the highest GDP per capita of any Belgian city; as a result, it naturally attracts high-skilled workers and entrepreneurs. Its’ many cultural attractions include the Grote Markt (Grand Place) and La Monnaie.

The best municipalities in Brussels include Etterbeek and Ixelles/Elsene if you’re looking for beautiful architecture and cultural amenities; Uccle/Ukkel if you’re into green living; and Anderlecht if you’re after somewhere a bit cheaper. The city is ideal if you want to be at the center of where everything’s going on. However, there are probably better cities if you want a quiet environment or affordability.

Antwerp

Antwerp (Antwerpen) offers a truly multicultural environment with an ingrained mix of nationalities. There is a well-sized population of British and American families and a good choice of English-speaking clubs and societies, plus several international schools.

Antwerp’s focus on fashion and cultural tourism often earns it the title of the country’s trendiest city in travel articles. There are also numerous business establishments owing to the port and industrial development, plus a young population drawn to the university facilities and rising job opportunities.

Most families tend to live in the north of the city with its residential flavor and gardened houses. Single expats often live closer to the center in beautiful, albeit expensive, apartments. Up-and-coming areas include Berchem with grand Art Nouveau houses and a slightly bohemian feel. Other rising neighborhoods are Het Eilandje, surrounded by the docklands in the north and close to Antwerp’s giant contemporary museum, MAS; and Sint-Andries, which has the feel of a village within the city.

Bruges

Popularly known as the northern Venice, Bruges (Brugge) is one of Belgium’s most attractive cities with its cobbled lanes, medieval canals, and imposing buildings. Living in this little UNESCO World Heritage city takes you to Belgium’s historic past while still enjoying the comfort of a lively and modern atmosphere.

The idyllic Rozenhoedkaai in Bruges

Those seeking more action will find it in the Markt and eastern Burg neighborhoods. Both neighborhoods boast Bruges’ main attractions, such as the Belfry Tower, town hall, and various museums. There are also numerous restaurants, cafés, chocolate shops, and a steady stream of horse-drawn carriages.

If you have children or prefer to stay away from the center bustle, the districts in the outer ring beyond the canals are a good option. Sint-Jozef, Sint-Pieters, Sint-Andries, and Sint-Michiels are four of the most popular residential neighborhoods outside Bruges’ center.

Gent

Often called Belgium’s most beautiful city, Gent is growing in popularity with its dynamic mix of cosmopolitan and provincial town feel. Gent is a prominent student town, but there is also a good mix of locals, students, and expats who call it home. The blossoming University of Ghent is influencing the city to become a strong research and development center, retaining more young professionals. With plenty of canals, there’s also plenty of river-view apartments.

The most popular locations for expats in Gent’s city center are Muinparkwijk, with its’ affordable houses and gardens, and Coupure, full of old houses and a delightful river running through it. Patershol and Prinsenhof are lively central areas of winding cobbled streets, restaurants, and museums but for a quieter central neighborhood, southeast Visserij offers leafy paths along a waterfront and rows of terraced housing that adjoin grand manor houses and industrial lofts.

Rixensart

This area outside the Brussels region is a French-speaking enclave in the Flemish belt. The most expensive part to live is by the lake with its Geneva-style waterspout, water sports facilities, and a five-star hotel.

Rixensart is just a 20-minute train journey away from the center of Brussels, so it is an ideal commuting location.

Leuven

A 25-minute train ride east of Brussels is the vibrant student city of Leuven. While its architecture is as beautiful as any Belgian city, the real draw here is the vibe. With a population of just under 100,000 and students attending world-renowned university KU Leuven, it’s a hub of constant activity with fairs, market days, sports competitions, free concerts, and music festivals happening year-round. During the day, residents lounge at the city’s numerous restaurants, cafés, and parks while evenings are usually spent in the Oude Markt with friends and some Belgian beer.

Ornate brick homes at the Groot Begijnhof in Leuven

Property and rent prices are generally cheaper in Leuven than its’ big-city counterparts, thus catering to the student crowd. Lower living costs, however, come with steep competition, so it’s vital to do your research early before moving to Leuven. Leuven has five deelgemeenten (submunicipalities): Leuven, Heverlee, Kessel-Lo, Wilsele, and Wijgmaal, all of which have much to offer.

Liège

The center of Liège has a good stock of apartment buildings, and expats tend to gather around a cluster of streets including Boulevards Frère-Orban and Piercot, Rue du Mont St-Martin, and Rue du Jardin Botanique, as well as Les Terrasses. Outremeuse, the island area in the middle of the river Meuse, is becoming a desirable area for its cultural character. The city center is also renowned for its folk festivals and varied nightlife.

Suburban living includes the university area of Sart-Tilman and also Cointe and Embourg. Expat families can easily commute from surrounding areas if they want more space or school options. Accommodation can be harder to get, however.

Louvain-la-Neuve

The city of Louvain-la-Neuve, originally built for students, is now a thriving cosmopolitan hotspot for both the working professional and young families alike. Comprising five different styled districts: Baraque, Biéreau, Bruyères, Hocaille, and Lauzelle. Each district has something for everyone, ranging from lively bars and restaurants to cultural gems such as the Hergé Museum.

As the focus here is on sustainability and environmental awareness, much of Louvain-la-Neuve is car-free, giving plenty of options for you to enjoy nature in the nearby woods and around the central lake. Being conveniently located just 30 kilometers southeast of Brussels, it’s an attractive option for the cross-border commuter.

Louvain-la-Neuve hosts 24h Velo, the biggest student party in Belgium. Other key attractions include the Louvain-la-Neuve Science Park and the Musée Hergé.

Tervuren

In this officially Dutch-speaking area, you’ll hear French and English on the streets among a number of other languages. A large population of expats love the lush country living at the edge of Brussels, with its great park surrounding the Africa Museum and the British School of Brussels at its heart.

Park van Tervuren

As Tervuren is one of the richer areas of Belgium, houses are expensive but big, with acres of land and a real sense of owning your own patch. Public transportation options are certainly adequate with a handful of bus routes. It’s also at the end of one of the world’s most beautiful tramlines: Line 44, which connects Tervuren with the Montgomery metro station in the Bruxelloise municipality of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre. Tervuren is best suited to families, as life here is rather quiet. The south-bordering municipality, Overijse, is a scenic area also popular with expats.

Waterloo

Waterloo is a small French-speaking municipality popular for its self-containment, meaning there is no need to take the train in and out of Brussels when you need something. It consists of six districts: Faubourg Ouest, Faubourg Est, Chenois, Joli-Bois, Mont-Saint-Jean, and the city center.

It’s a popular area for expats with a raft of international schools and cheaper housing options than Brussels. Around 20% of the population is non-Belgian. Housing tends to be big with ample land, plus there’s a good high street of shops and clusters of big out-of-town shopping centers. It has become particularly popular with Americans and Scandinavians.

