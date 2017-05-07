The general cost of living in Belgium Although Belgium is not the cheapest place to live, remember is that with higher costs of living come higher standards of living. Indeed, Belgium ranks just above the OECD average in terms of standard living, scoring 6.8. This is helped by an extensive social security system in Belgium, meaning that income disparity is much less of an issue than in some other countries. In Belgium, around 12.7% of the population is at risk of poverty (AROP). This includes people earning below €1,293 per month. Brussels has the highest AROP rate (24.9%), then Hainut (19.3%), and finally Liège (18.7%). The cost of living in Brussels The standard of living in Brussels remains high, and housing and public transportation costs are generally lower than in neighboring European cities. Belgium’s capital ranked 39th in Mercer’s 2022 Cost of Living City Ranking survey. According to Numbeo, the total cost of living in Brussels is estimated to be: 21% cheaper than Paris

42% cheaper than London

166% more expensive than Mumbai

30% cheaper than New York

18% cheaper than Sydney

82%% more expensive than Lagos The cost of living in Bruges Bruges, or Brugge, is the famous capital of West Flanders, a province in the Flemish part of Belgium. According to Numbeo, the total cost of living in Bruges is estimated to be: 22% cheaper than Paris

21% cheaper than London

129% more expensive than Mumbai

40% cheaper than New York

29% cheaper than Sydney

57% more expensive than Lagos The cost of living in Antwerp Antwerp is the largest city in the northern, or Flemish, part of Belgium and the largest Belgian city in terms of population. According to Numbeo, the total cost of living in Antwerp is around: 11% cheaper than Paris

9% cheaper than London

164% more expensive than Mumbai

31% cheaper than New York

18% cheaper than Sydney

81% more expensive than Lagos The cost of living in Ghent Ghent, or Gent, is the capital of East Flanders. It is also a port and university city. According to Numbeo, the total cost of living in Ghent is around: 14% cheaper than Paris

13% cheaper than London

153% more expensive than Mumbai

34% cheaper than New York

22% cheaper than Sydney

73% more expensive than Lagos

Domestic bills in Belgium Utility bills in Belgium The average price for utilities (electricity, water, heating, and garbage) for an 85-square-meter apartment in Belgium is around €175. Utility prices vary from city to city – you can expect them to cost closer to €197 a month if you live in Brussels. Average utility costs in Belgium are: 8% more expensive than in France

21% cheaper than the UK

405% more expensive than India

5% more expensive than the United States

1% cheaper than Australia

88% more expensive than Nigeria For more information, read about setting up utilities in Belgium. Telecommunications in Belgium Internet in Belgium costs an average of €49.95 per month for a connection of 60 Mbps or more. This price is likely to rise if you include other services such as television or a landline telephone. Internet service providers, coverage, speed, and costs also vary depending on where you’re living in Belgium. Belgian internet is relatively expensive compared to other Western European countries, with Brussels and Antwerp ranking in the top ten for the most expensive internet bills.

Healthcare costs in Belgium Everyone in Belgium must have Belgian health insurance, either through the state system, privately, or a combination of both. Healthcare in Belgium is paid via social security and health insurance funds, allowing patients to choose their own Belgian doctors and hospitals in Belgium. Although you generally pay upfront, a good portion of healthcare costs is reimbursed. Those with state insurance can opt for supplementary private insurance to get all the money back from treatments. If you are employed by a company in Belgium, expect about 13% of your salary to go towards health insurance each year, deducted automatically. Your employer contributes another 25% to round out the cost.

Childcare costs in Belgium Crèches (or kinderopvang in Dutch) in Belgium are the go-to option for working parents. There are both state-run and private Belgian childcare centers, although tax deductions are available for both. Many nurseries and nannies charge parents based on their income. On average, income-related childcare costs range between €5.24 and €29.09 per day of childcare. If parents opt for non-income-related childcare, the cost will depend on the rate set by the nursery or childminder. On average, non-income-related childcare is more expensive than income-related childcare, with prices going up to €28–32 a day. Everyone living in Belgium is entitled to child benefits. The monthly amounts for children born after 1 January 2020 are the following: Dutch-speaking Flanders: €169.79 per child

French-speaking Wallonia: €164.49 per child

German-speaking Community: €159.63 (first and second children), €296.89 for a third child

Bilingual Brussels-Capital Region: €159.18 per child Additional allowances based on age are added once the child reaches six years. Find out more in our guide to childcare in Belgium.

Cost of food and drink in Belgium Cost of groceries in Belgium The average Belgian cost of monthly groceries is around €190 per person. Of course, this value depends on the supermarket, dietary requirements, and budget. Costs are similar to those in neighboring countries, but alcohol is often more expensive in Belgium. Here are some of the average costs for products in Belgium: One liter of milk: €0.96

Loaf of fresh white bread: €1.79

1kg rice: €1.87

12 eggs: €2.64

1kg cheese: €12.69 Restaurants in Belgium Belgium, especially Brussels, is home to some excellent fine dining. But there are also plenty of affordable options. Inexpensive meals for one person range from €10–15. As a comparison, a McDonald’s value meal is about €9. A mid-range restaurant offering a three-course meal for two generally costS about €50, up to around €120 per person or more in Belgium’s top restaurants. A service charge may automatically be added to your bill at a Belgian restaurant, so make sure to double-check before deciding whether to tip or not. Beer, wine, and spirits in Belgium Belgium is famous for its beer, so how much will one set you back? 0.5 liters of domestic beer on draught in a bar or restaurant costs about €4. Meanwhile, a 0.33 liter bottle of imported beer costs around €3.60. This is cheaper than some neighboring countries, given that beer costs about €5 in the Netherlands and about €6 in France. Coffee in Belgium A cappuccino in a restaurant or café in Belgium will cost you, on average, €3.04. This varies slightly from region to region; coffee in Flanders is around 50 cents more expensive than in Wallonia.

Transportation costs in Belgium Public transport in Belgium Most cities are well connected by public transport in Belgium. In major Belgian cities, a transport pass for the month costs around €30–57. These passes can be used on every mode of public transportation. A single fare usually usually costs approximately €2–3. Overall, this is cheaper than in Belgium’s neighboring countries. Private transport in Belgium Taxi rates start at around €5 in Brussels and are about €2 per kilometer after that. Driving in Belgium is common, with gas prices ranging from €1.64–2 per liter. If you want to buy your own car, a Volkswagen Golf or an equivalent new car will cost you around €25,000.

Leisure activities in Belgium Clothing in Belgium Clothing costs a similar price in Belgium to its neighbors. A dress in a high-street chain such as H&M or Zara costs, on average, €37.33. Mid-range jeans fetch an average of €84.72, while trainers come in around €83.57. Designer clothing varies greatly, but major designers charge similar prices to those in the rest of western Europe. Sports and leisure in Belgium Of course, you can keep fit in Belgium for (almost) free by going for a walk or run. But if you need a gym membership to stay motivated, this comes in at an average of €28.62. That’s much cheaper than other countries, such as Germany (€32.15) and France (€33.11). There are also plenty of sports clubs to get involved in. Image: Inspired Horizons Digital Marketing/Unsplash A cinema ticket in Belgium costs around €12. Generally, leisure costs are slightly higher in Brussels than in the rest of the country.

Taxation in Belgium Belgium is famous for having the highest tax rates in all of Europe, which contributes significantly to the cost of living in Belgium. Top earners pay 50% of their income. However, government reforms aim to reduce the Belgian income tax burden, and several tax deductions can be claimed. Taxes start off at 25% on income up to €13,870 a year, with the highest tax being 50% on incomes of €42,370 or more. The state collects income and company tax, while municipal authorities handle municipal and property taxes. Certain expats may apply for non-resident tax status in Belgium, where they only have to pay tax on income earned in Belgium. Read more in our guides to taxes in Belgium and Belgian inheritance tax.