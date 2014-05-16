Health clubs and gyms in Brussels

One of the first challenges expats often face when moving to a new country is finding a way to stay fit. Fortunately, there are plenty of gyms in Brussels to suit your individual needs. Whether you’re looking to work up a sweat in a Zumba class, lift weights with a personal trainer, or strengthen your core with yoga, you’re sure to find a club to help you reach your goal. To help you get started, here are some of the best options for expats in the city. Aspria

Aspria With five locations dotted around Brussels, you’re never too far away from this luxurious family-friendly country club. Aspria’s venues boast state-of-the-art fitness equipment, experienced personal trainers, and treatment rooms where you can enjoy a massage after working out. Whether you want to swim, play tennis, or just hit the gym in Brussels, you can do it here. The Arts-Loi branch also offers pre and postnatal exercise classes, programs for children, and a crèche to care for little ones while parents work out. Located in the heart of Brussels’ exclusive shopping area and business district, the Avenue Louise venue, on the other hand, is for adults only. This provides a convenient refuge for busy expats looking to enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Not only that, but its location also makes it great for networking and meeting the international crowd. Aspria, various locations around Brussels

Basic-Fit With more than 20 fitness clubs dotted in and around Brussels, Basic-Fit is a convenient option for expats living in the city. Furthermore, all Basic-Fit venues are open 24/7, making them a great option for those seeking flexibility. The numerous sports clubs are fully equipped with state-of-the-art machines, changing rooms, showers, and free lockers. Whether your daily fitness program is focused on free weights, cardio, or weight training, you will find it within the seven training zones inside the venues. To help get you set up, Basic-Fit offers members tailor-made training programs for the first six weeks after they join. From then on, you can do your own workouts in the open gym or take GXR virtual group lessons. You can also use the free Basic-Fit app, which offers endless exercises, training programs, and virtual lessons. Depending on your budget and needs, you can choose between two monthly subscriptions; Comfort or Premium (€19.99 and €29.99 respectively). Each one allows you to enjoy all of the above, plus access to the huge network of Basic-Fit clubs throughout Europe. Some of the clubs, such as those in Molenbeek, Schaerbeek, and Avenue Louise, are specially reserved for women, too. Basic-Fit, various locations around Brussels

David Lloyd Brussels Nestled in a magnificent castle in the beautiful Soignes forest in Uccle, the sprawling David Lloyd complex is certainly impressive. Just a 15-minute drive from Brussels city center, the whimsical setting is the perfect place to work out or unwind. It features swimming pools, tennis courts, a fitness club, and a four-star spa. Not only that, but it also has its own dedicated DL Kids Centre, making it an appealing option for young families. The sunny outdoor terrace is a particular highlight, offering members the chance to relax with a cocktail in hand while they watch the swimmers glide by. The venue’s business hub, café, and regular social events also make it a popular spot among busy professionals and expats looking to socialize. There are several membership packages to choose from including ones for families, couples, individuals, and children. Expatica’s guide to Looking to relax? Check out these top spas in Belgium Read more David Lloyd, Drève de Lorraine 41, 1180 Brussels

Friskis & Svettis Hailing from Sweden, the non-profit organization Friskis & Svettis offers something a little different to your weekly workout. The organization, which literally translates to ‘healthy and sweaty’ in Swedish, aims to provide everyone with the opportunity to learn and enjoy various forms of exercise. There are more than 35 weekly group classes led by professional instructors and held at various venues throughout Brussels. These usually last one hour and are open to men and women of all ages and fitness levels. Indoor classes include Core, Flex, IntervalFlex, Yoga Energy, and Dance. Outdoor activities, meanwhile, include Nordic Walking and Running, which comes in different varieties. Above all, though, classes are meant to be fun. So prepare to work out to some seriously upbeat music and take part in the occasional themed workouts (costumes optional). Simple, affordable, and a whole lot of fun, this is a great option for expats looking to get in shape the light-hearted way. And if you still need some convincing, your first try-out lesson is free. After that, non-members can purchase single-session cards for €10 or four sessions for €35. Aspiring members, meanwhile, can choose either five or ten-month membership plans for €110 and €195 respectively. Whatever you go for, the best part is you don’t need to book classes in advance and can just rock up on the day. Friskis & Svettis, find upcoming sessions and venues

JIMS Fitness Expats on a budget might be keen to check out one of the eight JIMS Fitness clubs located around Brussels. The popular chain is the most affordable gym in Brussels, with membership starting from just €14.99 a month and ranging up to €27.99. However, despite these cheap fees, the club doesn’t scrimp on quality. The venues might be smaller than some other franchises, but they boast top-of-the-range cardio machines, real weights, and friendly personal trainers who are always on hand to help. The clubs also offer a wide range of group fitness classes including indoor cycling, Zumba Fitness, and Ubound; a high-intensity workout using mini trampolines. JIMS is also a great option if you don’t want to commit to regular workouts and don’t mind scrapping the unnecessary luxuries that tend to bump up membership fees. You can choose a short minimum term of one month and stop or start over whenever you like. Plus, you only need to pay for what you use, meaning there’s no waste whatsoever. JIMS Fitness, various locations around Brussels

Stadium Located a little further out of the city, in the municipalities of Schaerbeek and Molenbeek, Stadium offers an abundance of sports facilities in its three clubs. Aside from fully-equipped gyms, these boast indoor swimming pools, squash and badminton courts, spinning rooms, indoor climbing walls, and saunas. Members can also choose to join a wide range of group classes, including cardio, strength training, and mind and body for relaxation. They can also take part in the popular Aquagym classes and work out using a large range of accessories such as bars, boards, weights, floats, and belts. Alternatively, they can step it up a gear and tackle the CrossTraining sessions. These combine the benefits of cardio, weight lifting, athletics, and more. This might not be the cheapest option when it comes to gyms in Brussels, but the many facilities on offer make it worthwhile if you like diversity. The ladies-only facility, Stadium “ELLE”, might also be appealing to women looking for a new fitness club, too. There are four membership packages to choose from, starting from €75 a month and ranging up to €895 a year. Stadium, various locations around Brussels