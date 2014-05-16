We all need to recharge our batteries from time to time, and what better way to do so than by pampering ourselves at a beautiful spa. With so many on offer, however, finding one that stands above the rest can be a challenge. With this in mind, we’ve whittled down the options with our selection of the best wellness retreats and spas in Belgium to suit all budgets. So get ready to spoil yourself at these fabulous sanctuaries. Thermes de Spa, Spa

Thermes de Spa, Spa For the most authentic spa treatment, why not head to where it all began and indulge in some serious pampering in Spa. Located in the heart of the Ardennes region in southeast Belgium, the eponymous town is home to numerous thermal springs. These were first discovered in 1326 by Collin le Loup, an ironmaster from Liège. People from all over came to drink and bathe in their legendary waters, which were believed to heal various ailments. A famous health resort, Thermes de Spa, eventually grew around the springs and the term ‘spa’ was born. Today, the magnificent 800-square-meter complex invites guests to unwind in its thermal pools and enjoy various beauty and wellness treatments. An adult day pass costs €32. This grants you access to the indoor and outdoor baths, saunas, hammams, relaxation areas, and various daily activities such as the Aquagym. Treatments here are surprisingly reasonable given the spa’s sparkling reputation and professional level of service. Massages range from around €40 to €120 and last from 25 to 80 minutes, allowing you to pick one to suit your budget. The spa also offers special treatments such as slimming treatments, pregnancy massage, and the sub-aqua hydro massage for soothing frayed nerves. If you want to make a weekend of it, you can buy one of the various packages on offer, too. Just make sure you book ahead early, as this heavenly retreat is one of the most sought-after spas in Belgium. Unsurprisingly, therefore, there are hundreds of hotels and B&Bs dotted around the town, enabling you to stay for a long weekend break in Belgium. Thermes de Spa, Colline d’Annette et, Lubin, 4900 Spa

Serendip Spa and Yoga, Brussels If you like to incorporate yoga into your relaxation routine, then a visit to this award-winning five-star luxury wellness escape is a must. Located in the heart of Brussels in Place Stéphanie, Serendip Spa and Yoga invites guests to enjoy wellness treatments as well as relaxing sessions of yoga and meditation. The word ‘Serendip’ is an Old Persian name for Sri Lanka. The beauty of the spa, therefore, lies in the ancient techniques derived from the country. Visitors can unwind in the rich Asian-inspired surroundings and feel completely removed from their everyday lives. There are numerous treatments to choose from, ranging from therapeutic massages and facials to revitalizing body therapies. These last from 15 minutes up to five hours, and cost from €25 to €975; offering a huge range of options to suit all budgets. Meanwhile, the yoga studio hosts daily yoga and meditation classes for both individuals and groups. You can also attend a range of workshops that cover topics such as how to teach vinyasa yoga to how to master the art of meditation. And if you’re keen to make regular visits, there are several monthly packages available to buy which include unlimited yoga and one massage treatment. Serendip Spa & Yoga, Place Stéphanie 18, 1050 Brussels

Thermae Boetfort, Melsbroek What could be more indulgent than spending a day relaxing at a spa in a 400-year-old castle? Located within a beautiful 16-century fairytale château, the Thermae Boetfort wellness hotel is an enchanting place to unwind. Whether you choose to wear a swimsuit or go nude (there are two completely separate sections) you will certainly feel rejuvenated after a few hours in this peaceful retreat. The spa facilities consist of nine different saunas, swimming pools, jacuzzis, and wellness baths. While you’re there, you can also enjoy various treatments; ranging from bamboo facials and lava shell massages to detox treatments and luscious manicures. These last from 25 to 80 minutes and cost between €35 and €120. The facility also boasts private saunas and zero-gravity floatation tanks where you can literally let all of your stresses drift away. Those who choose to don their birthday suit can also take part in daily Aufguss (‘steam blow’) rituals performed in the sauna. And if you feel peckish, you can always grab a bite to eat at the restaurant on the main floor. If you fancy a refreshing drink, however, you can head to the Silence bar in the castle’s former horse stables. The upper floor of the bar features several unique wooden loungers for a quick snooze, too. And if you want to make a weekend of it, you can always book an overnight stay in the stunning Thermae Boetfort Hotel. Thermae Boetfort, Sellaerstraat 42, 1820 Melsbroek

Puur Spa, Bruges There is far more to do in Bruges than simply indulge in chocolate and beer. The beautiful medieval city is also home to one of Belgium’s most luxurious spas. Just a 15-minute ride from the center, the privately-rented Puur Spa has earned a glowing reputation over the years. This is owing to its immaculate facilities which include a sauna, hammam, indoor swimming pool, rain showers, and secluded private garden. There are four different day pass options to choose that range from €110 to €245. These grant two people access to the facilities from two to four hours. Unsurprisingly, this is one of the most popular spas in Belgium among couples looking to spend a relaxing day together, with no interruptions. The experience is made all the more luxurious when you are greeted with cava and a selection of chocolates, biscuits, and fruit upon arrival. You are also given sumptuous Egyptian cotton bathrobes and towels; along with popular Rituals shower and body products to use during your visit. If you want to add breakfast and lunch/dinner for two people, you can book ahead and pay extra. Either way, this is a fabulous way to spend the day in Bruges. Puur Spa, Torhoutse Steenweg 503, 8200 Bruges

Nooz, Antwerp If you fancy something a little different in your spa experience, a visit to Nooz certainly won’t fail to deliver. Located in Grobbendonk, on the outskirts of Antwerp, the award-winning wellness retreat is quite literally a feast for all the senses. You can choose to spend four hours or an entire week unwinding in the nature-focused resort. Either way, you will have ample time to interact with all the elements and spark your senses. You can relax in a floating bath with ambient sounds and colors or enjoy a massage in the outdoor pavilion. And for total relaxation, you can even unwind in open-air jacuzzis warmed by wood-based fires. There are various packages to choose from, depending on your length of stay. Some of these include themed accommodation such as a Forest Lodge with a private jacuzzi, a Heaven Lounge with a private massage room, and an Imagine Lounge with an outdoor patio and pool. If you’re a movie buff, you can even enjoy your own private screening from the comfort of your bed in the immersive cinema room. With so many imaginative options on offer, it’s no surprise this quirky retreat has won so many awards. Nooz, Nachtegalendreef 40, 2280 Grobbendonk