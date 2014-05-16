Driving licenses in Belgium A Belgian driving license (rijbewijs/permis de conduire) is a pink plastic card, similar to that issued in other EU countries. It states your personal details, the vehicle category you are permitted to drive, and the license issue and expiry date. A newly issued license is typically valid for 10 years. Photo: MarioGuti/Getty Images You will need a Category B driving license to drive a car in Belgium. The minimum age to apply for a full driving license is 18. However, you can take the driving theory test after turning 17 and apply for a provisional driving license to begin taking lessons. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about driving in Belgium Read more You can also use a valid driving license issued in another EU country to drive in Belgium. Driving licenses issued in the European Economic Area (EEA) – which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway – are also valid in Belgium. If your license was issued in a non-EU/EEA country, you will need to exchange it for a Belgian one after 185 days of registering in Belgium. This requirement also applies to UK driving license holders due to Brexit.

Getting a Belgian driving license The first step to obtaining a Belgian driving license is passing the theory test. You must be at least 17 and take the test at a recognized test center. You will also need to take an eyesight test. Once you pass your theory test, you will then need to complete driving training. The driving training pathways differ slightly between the different regions in Belgium, as follows: Brussels – You can choose between four training paths that range from private training to training wholly or partially with a driving school. The minimum training period differs for each option but ranges from three to nine months. It is also possible to choose a direct access pathway, which requires 30 hours of training with a driving school. After this, you can take the practical test directly.

– You can choose between four training paths that range from private training to training wholly or partially with a driving school. The minimum training period differs for each option but ranges from three to nine months. It is also possible to choose a direct access pathway, which requires 30 hours of training with a driving school. After this, you can take the practical test directly. Flanders – Requires you to complete a minimum training period of three months with a provisional driving license

– Requires you to complete a minimum training period of three months with a provisional driving license Wallonia – You can choose between three training paths. These include the direct access pathway (which is similar to Brussels) with 30 hours of training with a driving school followed by the practical test. You can also train privately or with a driving school. Both require you to first apply for a provisional driving license and train for a minimum period of three months. After completing driving training and passing the practical test, you can apply for a full license. The minimum age to take the practical test is 18. The provisional driving license In Belgium, you can apply for a provisional driving license either with or without supervision. To qualify for one without supervision, you will first need to complete 20 hours of lessons with a certified driving school. After this period, the school will access you. If they agree that you can continue driving on your own, they will give you a certificate of competence. Photo: Kentaroo Tryman/Getty Images The provisional license with supervision, on the other hand, requires a supervisor. The supervisor must be registered in Belgium and have held a valid Belgian or European driving license for at least eight years. You can have a maximum of two supervisors, and you can only drive in their presence until you have a full license. You can apply for your provisional driving license at your local council office. You’ll need to provide the following documents: The completed and signed application form that the test center gave you after you passed your theory exam. Note: if you are applying for a provisional license with supervision, this should also be signed by your supervisors.

Belgian residence permit or identity card

Certificate of competence from the driving school (if applying for a provisional license without supervision) A provisional license without supervision is valid for up to 18 months, while one with supervision is valid for 36 months. License costs may vary between municipalities, but are roughly €25 to €30. It is important to be aware that the provisional license is not extendable, and you must apply for a new one once it expires. Moreover, you can only drive between 06:00 and 22:00 with this license. The full driving license You must complete a fixed duration of driving training with your provisional license before you can apply for a full driving license in Belgium. The minimum hours of training depend on the region in which you are applying – Brussels, Flanders, or Wallonia. Notably, in Brussels and Wallonia, it is also possible to choose the direct access route. This allows you to take the practical test directly after completing 30 hours of lessons with a driving school, without a mandatory fixed period of training. Photo: Erik Witsoe/Unsplash You will need to take the practical test at a recognized test center in Belgium. If you pass the practical test, the test center will give you an application form which you can use to apply for a full driving license. You will need to go to your local council office with the completed and signed application form and your Belgian residence (eID) card. Depending on the municipality you live in, the license will cost between €25 and €30, and you may have to wait around three to five working days before you can collect it.

Driving tests in Belgium Theory and practical driving tests take place at recognized test centers in Belgium. These are run by different operators depending on the region: Brussels: Automobiel-Controle & Techniek (ACT) and La Sécurité Automobile

Flanders: GOCA Vlaanderen

Wallonia: Autosécurité Interestingly, in 2022, GOCA Vlaanderen reported that only 37.9% of candidates passed the driving theory test on the first attempt. However, the practical test had a higher pass rate of 50.8%. Brussels has similar figures in 2021, with 41% of candidates passing the theory test and 49.5% passing the practical. Theory driving tests You can take the theory test at any recognized test center in Belgium, and make an appointment through the website of the relevant driving test operator: Brussels: ACT or La Sécurité Automobile

Flanders: GOCA Vlaanderen

Wallonia: Autosécurité The test lasts 30 minutes and consists of 50 questions, of which 45 test your knowledge of minor traffic offenses and each carries one point. The remaining five questions are about serious traffic violations and each carries five points. To pass the test, you must score 41 out of 50 points. In addition to this, the test center will perform a simple reading test to check your eyesight. Notably, there are several websites that offer free and paid resources that can help you prepare for the test. Some of these include: Drivinglicence-Belgium

Rijbewijs-online.be

Theoriedoen If you don’t pass the test, you can retake it on a different date. However, if you fail the test twice, you will need to complete 12 hours of driving theory lessons at a driving school before you can retake it. Expatica’s guide to Read more about the languages spoken in Belgium Read more The test costs €18 in Brussels, €16 in Flanders, and €15 in Wallonia. Depending on your region, you can take the test in either Dutch, French, or German. Alternatively, you can request a translator for an additional charge of €50 to €55. However, there are some restrictions. For instance, Flanders and Wallonia allow translators for English or one of the official Belgian languages (Dutch, French, and German). Brussels, on the other hand, has banned translators and instead offers pre-recorded translated tests in commonly spoken languages. Practical driving tests You must be at least 18 years of age to take the practical driving test in Belgium. Additionally, you need to have passed the theory test within the last three years. Appointments for the test can be made directly through the websites of the relevant test operators in your region. Alternatively, your driving school can make an appointment with a recognized test center for you. Photo: Thomas Lefebvre/Unsplash The test consists of two parts: a risk perception test on a computer and a driving test on the road. In Flanders, the risk perception test is part of the practical test and you can complete it before or after you take the road test. However, in Brussels and Wallonia, you have to take the risk perception test separately before you take the practical driving test on the road. It is important to note that Brussels also has a compulsory requirement to complete first-aid training before the practical test. Risk perception test During the risk perception test, you will see five videos of different traffic situations. A total of 10 risks will be shown across the five videos. To pass, you will need to identify at least six of them correctly. The test costs about €15, depending on your test center and region. In Flanders, the risk perception test is part of the practical test, which costs €43 in total. If you fail the test, you can retake it on the same day. However, after two unsuccessful attempts, you will need to complete three hours of lessons with a driving school before you can retake it. Driving test on the road The road test lasts about 40 minutes and includes a small self-assessment questionnaire. You can take the test in your own car, accompanied by your supervisor or driving school instructor, and the examiner. If you also require a translator, you will need to get in touch with the test center beforehand. Translation assistance is allowed in English or one of the official Belgian languages (Dutch, French, or German). However, the translator will need to show proof that they are certified. Photo: Jan Baborák/Unsplash During the road test, you will have to drive independently for about 10 to 15 minutes, following the examiner’s directions or the navigation system. You will also need to perform some special maneuvers, such as parallel parking, reversing in a straight line, or doing a three-point turn. The costs of the practical exam differ slightly between the regions but range from €40 to €43. If you fail the road test, you cannot retake it on the same day and will need to make a new appointment with the test center and pay the costs again. Moreover, if you fail the test twice, you will need to complete six hours of lessons with a certified driving school before the next retake.

Driving lessons in Belgium You can either train for your driving test privately or with a driving school. The different regions in Belgium offer different training pathways, and the minimum hours of training required depend on your chosen pathway. Below is an overview of the requirements: Pathway Eligibility Required training before taking the practical test Flanders Provisional license with supervision 17 and above minimum of three months with a supervisor Provisional license without supervision 18 and above minimum of 20 hours with a driving school and a minimum of three months without a supervisor Brussels Private training 17 and above minimum of nine months with a supervisor Combination private and driving school 17 and above minimum of 14 hours with a driving school and a minimum of six months with a supervisor Driving school with training 18 and above minimum of 20 hours with a driving school and a minimum of three months without a supervisor Driving school without training 18 and above minimum of 30 hours with a driving school Wallonia Free sector pathway 17 and above minimum of three months with a supervisor Driving school pathway 18 and above minimum of 20 hours with a driving school and a minimum of three months without a supervisor Direct access pathway 18 and above minimum of 30 hours with a driving school Private driving lessons You can ask a friend or relative who drives to be a supervisor and help you train to get your driving license in Belgium. However, they need to be registered in the country and must have held a Belgian or European driving license for at least eight years. Notably, this must also be valid for the vehicle you are learning to drive. When you train on your own, whether with or without a supervisor, you must keep a logbook (also called the Road Book). This is not necessary when you train at a driving school. In the logbook, you will need to note down the kilometers traveled and the driving circumstances encountered on each trip. You will also need to complete 1,000 to 1,500 kilometers of driving before taking the practical test. Your logbook will be checked by the examiner during the test. Driving schools in Belgium You can find recognized driving schools throughout Belgium and given the country’s multilingual culture, most of these offer lessons in different languages. Prices vary significantly depending on the driving school and the number of lessons. Therefore, it is important to do some thorough research before choosing one. For instance, you can check if the driving school is certified and request a trial lesson. You can also ask how many of their students passed their driving test on the first try. Some driving schools in Belgium that offer classes for expats in different languages include: Auto-Ecole Europeenne

Auto-Ecoles Stop

Codrive

VAB-Driving School

Driving with a foreign driver’s license in Belgium You can continue to use your foreign driving license in Belgium if it was issued in another EU country. When it is about to expire, you can exchange it for a Belgian one if you plan to continue living in Belgium. This also applies to driving licenses that were issued in countries that are part of the broader EEA, which include Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images You can also drive in Belgium with a valid international driving license or one that is recognized under the Vienna and Geneva Convention on Road Traffic. However, you must exchange your foreign license for a Belgian one, and you must wait 185 days after registering in Belgium to do this. If you are importing a car into Belgium from abroad, you must also register it in Belgium.

Exchanging a foreign driver’s license in Belgium You must submit your application to exchange your foreign driving license for a Belgian one at the local council office. To qualify, you must be registered in Belgium for at least 185 days and must hold a valid foreign license. Expatica’s guide to Read what to do during your first week in Belgium Read more You will need to submit the following documents along with your application: A copy of your residence card, or copies of your utility bills, rental or employment contract, or pay slips to show you are registered in Belgium

Your original foreign driving license, which must be legible and in good condition and not yet expired

A translation of your foreign license by a certified translator if your license is issued in a language other than English or one of the official Belgian languages Notably, you might want to consider using a translation service such as lingoking to help you translate your foreign driving license and any other accompanying documents. The process for exchanging your foreign driving license can take four to six weeks and costs €25 to €30, depending on your local municipal office. Your original foreign license will not be returned to you. It is also important to note that you cannot drive your vehicle until you have your Belgian driving license.

Renewing a Belgian driving license You must apply to renew your driving license in Belgium if it is due to expire within three months. You can submit your license renewal application at your local council office along with the following documents: Your Belgian residence permit or identity card

The driving license that is due to expire

A passport photo (if the one linked to your residence card is outdated) The process takes about five working days and costs €25 to €30 depending on your local municipality. Notably, in several municipalities, such as Antwerp and Brussels, you can submit your application online and only need to go to the council office when your new license is ready for collection.

Lost or stolen driving licenses If your driving license is lost or stolen, you will need to apply for a replacement. In the case of a stolen one, the first step is to file a report with the police. Expatica’s guide to Mark down these emergency numbers in Belgium Read more You will then need to apply at your local council office and provide the following documents: Your Belgian residence permit or identity card

The police report, if your license was stolen

A passport photo (if the one linked to your residence card or previous driving license is outdated and needs to be replaced) The process takes about five working days and costs €25 to €30 depending on your local council.

Driving licenses for other vehicles Aside from a Category B license, which you need to drive a car or van in Belgium, you can apply for the following driving licenses in the country: A1, A2, or A licenses for motorcycles of 50cc or more: You will need to get a Category A license to drive a motorcycle with a power output greater than 35 kilowatts (kW). The minimum age for the practical test for an A license is 24 and for A1 and A2 licenses it is 18 and 20, respectively. You must first pass the theory test and complete nine to 12 hours of training. Together, the tests cost about €65, with small variations between different municipalities.

You will need to get a Category A license to drive a motorcycle with a power output greater than 35 kilowatts (kW). The minimum age for the practical test for an A license is 24 and for A1 and A2 licenses it is 18 and 20, respectively. You must first pass the theory test and complete nine to 12 hours of training. Together, the tests cost about €65, with small variations between different municipalities. AM license for mopeds and fast e-bikes: This license is for vehicles with a maximum cylinder capacity of 50cc. The minimum age for the practical test is 16 and you can take the theory test from 15 years and nine months. The tests cost roughly €30.

This license is for vehicles with a maximum cylinder capacity of 50cc. The minimum age for the practical test is 16 and you can take the theory test from 15 years and nine months. The tests cost roughly €30. C license for trucks or D license for buses and coaches: You can take the theory test from the age of 18. The minimum age for the practical test varies between 18 and 24 years. This depends on whether the vehicle is for commercial transport, the number of people the vehicle can transport, and whether you intend to drive it with a trailer. The theory and practical tests cost about €80, or up to €200 for a license for commercial transport.

You can take the theory test from the age of 18. The minimum age for the practical test varies between 18 and 24 years. This depends on whether the vehicle is for commercial transport, the number of people the vehicle can transport, and whether you intend to drive it with a trailer. The theory and practical tests cost about €80, or up to €200 for a license for commercial transport. G license for agricultural and forestry vehicles: You can take the theory test from 15 years and nine months and the practical test from 16. The tests cost a little over €65. In all cases, the license application itself costs €25 to €30, depending on your municipality. However, just keep in mind that you will need to pay extra to take the tests in other languages.