10 things to do during your first week in Belgium

1. Find your new Belgian home OK, so once you’ve stepped foot on Belgian soil, the first thing you’ll need to do is find somewhere you can call home. Some international arrivals may have accommodation sorted ahead of time by their employers, whether temporary or a more permanent solution. However, the majority of expats will need to find their own shelter when they enter the country. Fortunately, there are plenty of options in Belgium. For a short-term fix, serviced apartments or holiday rentals such as Airbnb can be a good option if you need something to tide you over for those first few weeks. Looking for something a little more permanent for you and your family? Then you might want to think about renting a property in Belgium, which is where many new international arrivals find their next home. Rental prices fluctuate significantly throughout the country, and you can typically expect to pay more in Flanders than you would in Wallonia, especially in larger cities. If you’re thinking about buying a property in Belgium, your best bet is to get the help of a local real estate agent. However, before all that, do some research on an online property portal. This will give you a good idea of the local market before you start your search.

2. Register with the Belgian authorities Like many of its European neighbors, Belgium requires all foreigners to register with their local municipality if they plan to stay for longer than three months. This includes citizens of other EU/EEA member states and Switzerland, who don’t need a visa to live in Belgium. You must report to the local municipality (maison communale/gemeentehuis) within eight days of arriving in Belgium. This process places you on the country’s Foreigner Register and ensures you are provided with a Belgian residency permit and multi-purpose national ID number. The registration procedure is relatively similar across Belgium, although be aware that some municipalities are more used to dealing with foreigners than others. The process will depend on where you’re moving from, but you’ll typically need to provide valid ID, proof of housing and employment contracts, and any visa documents you’ve been issued with. Be aware that around two weeks after you register, police officers will visit the address you give to ensure you’re living there. For any subsequent moves, you’ll need to provide the required information to the local municipality.

4. Open a Belgian bank account Take your new life to the next level by opening a Belgian bank account during your first week in Belgium. Getting a local bank account will make life a lot easier, especially when it comes to setting up home utilities or internet and TV. It’ll also help if you’re exploring your new home, whether it’s at the local Belgian supermarket or treating the family to some waffles. Despite its relatively compact size, Belgium has a decent number of banking options for new arrivals. The biggest national banks in Belgium include KBC, and Santander. The quickest way to open an account is to simply visit a store in person, although you may need to brush up on your Dutch or French skills beforehand. Another option is opening a Belgian mobile banking account with a provider such as N26. These often offer easier sign-up processes for expats. If you need to transfer money from your old accounts, then money transfer platforms such as CurrencyFair and Wise can also help.

5. Get a Belgian SIM card Want to keep in touch with family back home and new friends in Belgium? Or maybe you’ve decided to take the plunge and set up your own business in Belgium? Whatever your reason, getting a Belgian SIM card can make a world of difference to your new life. This is particularly true if you’re arriving from a non-EU country and you don’t enjoy free roaming. Put simply, there are two main ways to get a Belgian SIM card and a local phone number: a prepaid SIM and a mobile contract. However, you’ll need to choose the right option for your usage. When you arrive in Belgium, you’ll soon find plenty of choice when it comes to choosing a local mobile operator. However, while all this choice can seem overwhelming at first, it won’t take you long to get to grips with the local mobile market. Some of the leading mobile operators in Belgium include: Orange

Proximus

Scarlet

Mobile Vikings Whichever network you choose, be sure to download these top 10 must-have Belgian apps during your first week in Belgium.

6. Find a job Unless you already have a job secured before you arrive in the country, finding a job in Belgium will likely be high on your to-do list for your first week. The job market can fluctuate heavily between regions, which is something you may want to consider when deciding where to live in Belgium. Generally speaking, the highest number of English-speaking jobs can be found in Brussels. The capital has a large international community and the highest concentration of job opportunities for expats. Wherever you are in the country, it’s best to start the job hunting process during your first week in Belgium. For example, it’s always a good idea to tailor your resume to the Belgium job market. You might even want to contact a few local job agencies that operate in your sector. Online job boards can also be a good place to start your search, such as our own Expatica jobs portal. For more information, make sure you read our guide to finding a job in Belgium.

7. Sort out your transport Unless you plan on lying low for a few days, you’ll soon need to start thinking about your transport options during your first week in Belgium. Thankfully, this compact little country has plenty of options. Firstly, in large towns and cities, you’ll be able to get around easily using Belgian public transport, such as bus, metro, and tram. Some cities also have good (and improving) cycle networks, making it easy to get around on two wheels even if you’re not used to it. Bike hire schemes can be found in some cities to help deal with growing demand. However, some new arrivals in Belgium will need four wheels to get around the country. This is especially true in some rural areas with fewer transit links. New arrivals from EU/EEA countries will be able to use their existing licenses in Belgium, however, if you’re planning to stay a while you should swap it for a local license once you’ve received your ID card. For more information, read our guide to getting a Belgian driving license.

8. Get your new home connected If you’ve found your dream house in Belgium, you’ll need to sort out all the necessary connections to turn it into your new home. Included on your list should be getting set up with Belgian utilities and home telecoms. Typically, serviced apartments and some rental properties will already have these contracts set up. This is also the case for flatshare rentals, with costs then split between housemates. However, most rental properties will need these connections set up, as well any Belgian properties you plan on buying. Although this sounds like a lot of hard work to do during your first week in Belgium, don’t let yourself get overwhelmed. The sign-up procedures for Belgian internet and TV are fairly straightforward, even for non-native speakers, and there are comparison services like Aanbieders that can help you choose. Some of the leading TV and internet providers in Belgium include: Orange

Proximus

Scarlet In Belgium, water is supplied locally so you’re unable to choose a provider. However, you are able to choose your Belgian electricity and gas supplier, with providers including: Bolt

Engie

Essent To find out how you can make more environmentally-friendly choices in your new home, read our guide to living sustainably in Belgium.

9. Enrol the kids in school Relocating to a new country with school-age children can add another dimension of uncertainty to the challenge of moving to Belgium. However, you can help make things a lot easier for yourself by researching the Belgian education system ahead of time. If you’ve decided to enroll your child(ren) at a local public school, be sure to contact your local municipality during your first week in Belgium. This is typically the cheapest and easiest option for most expats, as well as being a great way to integrate your little ones into the local culture. However, many international arrivals will prefer to enroll their little ones at one of the many international schools in Belgium. This is often a better option if you’re looking for global programs, such as International GCSEs and the International Baccalaureate. If your kids aren’t quite old enough for school, you’ll probably need to start looking at childcare options during your first week in Belgium. You’ll find plenty of international daycare centers in and around Brussels due to the large expat community. However, places can fill up quickly. If you want to brush you on your Dutch or French, you’ll probably want to check out the local language schools.