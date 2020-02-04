BEPS International School is a leading independent school in Brussels. It provides an internationally-focused education for children aged 2½ to 18 via a challenging, inquiry-based learning experience. BEPS International School offers the International Baccalaureate programs for all ages.

At first, the choices may seem overwhelming. However, the good news is that there is an educational style to suit every child. Whatever your preferences, this guide will take you through the options and help you find the best fit for your child. It includes the following information:

There are lots of factors to consider when you start thinking about primary schools in Belgium. Perhaps you want to find a school where your child can be immersed in their new culture and language? Alternatively, maybe are you are looking for an international community or a particular style of education?

The compulsory school age throughout Belgium is between six and 18. Primary education – lager onderwijs in Dutch and enseignement primaire in French – is compulsory from ages six to 12. There are also free pre-primary school facilities for children of 2.5 years. Plus, some international schools offer childcare from as young as six weeks old. Pre-school and primary education are the basic education.

State/public primary schools in Belgium

Public primary education in Belgium is free to all. Possible costs include trips and learning materials. However, after living in Belgium for a certain period, you can also get financial support for extra costs.

In addition, community schools and some independent schools are subsidized by the local municipality or state, making them free. Subsidized private schools actually make up the largest number of primary schools in Belgium. Most prominently, these schools have a Catholic affiliation, but others have different religious affiliations or alternative methods of teaching, such as Steiner Waldorf. What’s more, local schools are becoming more popular for expat families keen for their children to integrate into the culture and language(s) of their community.

In general, the standard of primary education in Belgium is high. According to a 2019 annual report by the OECD (PDF), almost all children are in education by the age of three. While standards are above the EU average throughout Belgium, they are highest in Flanders.

As with most EU countries, the school year begins in September and is split up into five school holiday periods. The dates are the same across the three language communities. The five holidays are the:

Autumn holiday

Christmas holiday

Carnival holiday

Easter holiday

Summer holiday (six weeks)

The curriculum in state primary schools in Belgium

Overall, the curriculum in Belgium state primary schools is fairly traditional. Morning classes revolve around literacy and mathematics, while a range of other subjects, including music and history, in the afternoon. Wednesday afternoons are often free or focus on sport. Because most children enroll in play-based pre-school education from around age three, the transition to formal classes at age six is usually quite smooth.

Classes are taught in the language of the community: French, Dutch, or German. However, with such a diverse language culture in Belgium, schools teach a second official language early on, usually from the fifth year of primary school (age 11). Some schools, those close to a language border or those in Brussels, teach a second language from the third year of primary school (age eight), or even earlier. Some schools do this through immersion classes and teach a subject such as history in the second language.

It’s worth noting that schools in Belgium are notoriously rigorous in terms of assessments. Primary schools carry out assessments at the end of each year to determine whether a pupil is ready to move up. This means that the rate of repeating a year is quite high. Because of this, however, there is less stigma attached to doing so.

The final stage of primary education is the certificate of basic education: certificat d’études de base in the French Community and the getuigschrift basisonderwijs in the Flemish Community. Although individual schools set assessments rather than the government, certificates do guarantee acceptance to secondary education.

Applying to state primary schools in Belgium

The municipality of each language community oversees primary state education and individual schools determine their own enrolment system. However, some factors are consistent. Registration, for example, is not restricted by catchment areas. This means you can choose any primary school for your child without having to worry about where you live. On the other hand, it means that popular schools often have waiting lists. Generally, it is advisable to register your child a year in advance, where possible.

Registration for primary education is non-selective and dependent only on the number of places available. However, children new to the country may have to meet language requirements, which vary in each community. Children applying to Dutch schools, for example, must have spent a minimum of 220 half days in a Dutch-language pre-school to determine language proficiency. Non-Belgian students may be required to undergo a language assessment. In some cases, this is only to assess the level of support required.

All children living in Belgium must be enrolled within the first 60 days of their registration in the municipality. The documents you will need to enroll include:

proof of identity

a residence permit for Belgium (if applicable)

proof of vaccinations in Belgium

proof of address

any previous academic records

Those children without official residence documents also have the legal right to register in a school.

For information about the individual systems in each language community, and to register for public schools, visit:

Enseignement – French-language department for education

Ostbelgien – German-language education portal

Onderwijs – Flemish department for education

The pros and cons of state schools in Belgium

Without being familiar with the school system, it can be difficult to decide if a state school is the best fit when moving to a new country. In order to ease the decision process, here is a list of some of the pros and cons of public and state-subsidized education in Belgium.

Pros

Cost: state education is free to all

Going to school in the local language and community makes it easier for children to integrate quickly and long-term

Due to the multiple official languages of Belgium, schools focus on bilingualism from an early age. This means all children will be learning a new language.

The teacher to pupil ratio is generally above the OECD average in primary schools, meaning smaller class sizes.

Municipality’s invest in primary education at a level above the OECD average

Registration is not restricted by a catchment area; as a result, you are free to choose any primary school.

Cons