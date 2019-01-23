Looking for a leading international education in the Belgian capital? The International School of Brussels (ISB) provides an encouraging learning community for students from preschool to grade 12. The school offers a number of learning opportunities, including the IB Diploma program and US High School Diploma. See how the ISB could give your child the best start in life.

If you live or work in Belgium and have children at school, you’ll need to get those school holiday dates in the diary as soon as possible so that you can plan activities and childcare arrangements if necessary. School holidays cross over with some public holidays in Belgium (e.g., Christmas and Easter), plus there are seasonal breaks including a lengthy summer break.

School holidays in Belgium

Belgium is split into three different language-speaking communities:

Dutch-speaking Flanders

French-speaking Wallonia

German-speaking eastern Wallonia

The Dutch-speaking and German-speaking communities share the same school holidays, however, the French-speaking community has different dates.

Photo: Stefan Cristian Cioata/Getty Images

Belgian schools typically have five holidays across the year: Christmas and Easter breaks which last two weeks each, a two-month summer break in July and August, plus a week off in spring and in autumn. There are also a few individual days off, such as Whit Monday and Armistice Day.

International schools in Belgium generally follow the same school holiday dates as other schools, although summer holidays in some international schools start and end one to two weeks earlier than the general holiday dates. Check with your child’s school for full details.

Belgian families typically use school holidays in Belgium as a time to get together and celebrate festive holidays such as Easter or Christmas, to go on family holidays, or to plan activities for kids. Some important public holidays and celebrations usually fall on school holidays, such as Belgian National Day in July and the annual carnival before Lent, which occurs during the spring break.