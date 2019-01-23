If you live or work in Belgium and have children at school, you’ll need to get those school holiday dates in the diary as soon as possible so that you can plan activities and childcare arrangements if necessary. School holidays cross over with some public holidays in Belgium (e.g., Christmas and Easter), plus there are seasonal breaks including a lengthy summer break.
Learn more about:
The International School of Brussels
Looking for a leading international education in the Belgian capital? The International School of Brussels (ISB) provides an encouraging learning community for students from preschool to grade 12. The school offers a number of learning opportunities, including the IB Diploma program and US High School Diploma. See how the ISB could give your child the best start in life.
School holidays in Belgium
Belgium is split into three different language-speaking communities:
- Dutch-speaking Flanders
- French-speaking Wallonia
- German-speaking eastern Wallonia
The Dutch-speaking and German-speaking communities share the same school holidays, however, the French-speaking community has different dates.
Belgian schools typically have five holidays across the year: Christmas and Easter breaks which last two weeks each, a two-month summer break in July and August, plus a week off in spring and in autumn. There are also a few individual days off, such as Whit Monday and Armistice Day.
International schools in Belgium generally follow the same school holiday dates as other schools, although summer holidays in some international schools start and end one to two weeks earlier than the general holiday dates. Check with your child’s school for full details.
Belgian families typically use school holidays in Belgium as a time to get together and celebrate festive holidays such as Easter or Christmas, to go on family holidays, or to plan activities for kids. Some important public holidays and celebrations usually fall on school holidays, such as Belgian National Day in July and the annual carnival before Lent, which occurs during the spring break.
Belgian school holiday dates 2023–2024
|Holiday
|Flanders dates
|Wallonia dates
|Eastern Wallonia dates
|First day of school
|1 September 2023
|28 August 2023
|1 September 2023
|Autumn holidays
|30 October – 3 November 2023
|23 October – 3 November 2023
|30 October – 3 November 2023
|Christmas holidays
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|25 December 2023 – 5 January 2024
|Carnival holidays
|12–16 February 2024
|26 February – 8 March 2024
|12–16 February 2024
|Easter holidays
|1–12 April 2024
|29 April – 10 May 2024
|1–12 April 2024
|Summer holidays
|1 July – 31 August 2024
|6 July – 23 August 2024
|1 July – 31 August 2024
Belgian school holiday dates 2024–2025
|Holiday
|Flanders dates
|Wallonia dates
|Eastern Wallonia dates
|First day of school
|2 September 2024
|26 August 2024
|2 September 2024
|Autumn holidays
|28 October – 1 November 2024
|21 October – 1 November 2024
|28 October – 1 November 2024
|Christmas holidays
|23 December 2024 – 3 January 2025
|23 December 2024 – 3 January 2025
|23 December 2024 – 3 January 2025
|Carnival holidays
|3–7 March 2025
|24 February – 7 March 2025
|3–7 March 2025
|Easter holidays
|7–21 April 2025
|28 April – 9 May 2025
|7–21 April 2025
|Summer holidays
|1 July – 31 August 2025
|5 July – 22 August 2025
|1 July – 31 August 2025
All dates subject to change
Additional holidays and days off
In addition to the standard school holidays in Belgium, there are some days throughout the year when there will be no school.
These are mostly due to teacher training/professional development, plus there may be individual school days off or pupil book days. These tend to vary between schools so you will need to inquire with your child’s school for details. Many Belgian schools also publish yearly calendars on their websites.
Childcare during Belgian school holidays
If you are working during school holidays, you may need to make childcare arrangements. You have several options:
- Flanders – daycare for school children: You can choose between family daycare (gezinsopvang in Dutch), which is usually a maximum of eight children looked after at the home of a certified childminder; or group reception (groepsopvang in Dutch), which is a larger building with several childcare providers. Information can be found on the Kind & Gezin website.
- Wallonia – Holiday centers (Centres de Vacances): You can search for suitable activities and centers on the website for ONE. Another useful resource is La Ligue des Familles, a membership organization that offers a range of holiday activities and opportunities for children aged 3 and above.
- Summer camp in Belgium: There are a number of such camps in Belgium including language schools, sports camps and adventure camps that are popular with expat children.
Prices and availability for activities vary, so it’s advisable to make inquiries at the earliest opportunity and find out if any discounts are available. Ask your child’s school to see if any school-related provisions exist.
You can find out information on school holidays in Belgium for the Flanders, Wallonia-Brussels, and German-speaking regions.