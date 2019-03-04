The International Baccalaureate (IB) in Belgium

What is the International Baccalaureate (IB)? In its mission statement, the International Baccalaureate (IB) aims to “develop inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.” It started in 1968. Photo: RF._.studio/Pexels Simply put, the purpose of the IB is to reward student curiosity and creativity through a more holistic approach to education; gone are the days of rote memorization. For example, in IB schools in Belgium, students learn the subject matter and understand why they have to learn it. The IB offers four distinct programs: Primary Years Program (PYP)

Middle Years Program (MYP)

Diploma Program (DP)

Career-related Program (CP) Primary Years Program (PYP) The Primary Years Program (PYP) – offered since 1997 – is for children aged 3-12. During this developmental period of a student’s life, the PYP will encourage children to become active learners. The curriculum focuses on six subject areas: Language

Social studies

Mathematics

Arts

Science

Personal/social/physical education Middle Years Program (MYP) The Middle Years Program (MYP) is for children aged 11–6. Since 1994, this program has laid the foundation for a student’s future academic success. It teaches learners to apply skills acquired in the classroom to the real world using an interdisciplinary approach. The MYP focuses on eight subject groups: Language acquisition

Language and Literature

Individuals and societies

Sciences

Mathematics

Arts

Design

Physical and health education Qualified teachers – experts in their field – create assessment criteria to assess student progress. Diploma Program (DP) The Diploma Program (DP) for students aged 16-19 is the longest-running IB program. It prepares young people to excel in life after school and focuses on six subject groups: Languages and Literature

Language acquisition

Individuals and societies

Sciences

Mathematics

Arts The program finishes with assessments and exams that the world’s top universities accept. Career-related Program (CP) The optional Career-related Program (CP), introduced in 2012, combines coursework from the DP with a hands-on, individualized curriculum during a student’s final two years of secondary education. Students with a specific career path in mind can develop curated skill sets under the guidance of instructors. Subjects vary from school to school, but two schools offer CP courses for International Baccalaureate students in Belgium: Art and design

Hospitality

Sport

Media

A junior MBA

How much do IB schools in Belgium cost? Annual fees for IB schools in Belgium range from around €10,000 to more than €40,000, depending on the location and age of a given student – costs typically increase as students get older. International schools in Brussels tend to be more expensive, though there are exceptions to the rule. Bogaerts International School on the outskirts of the capital, for example, is €10,890 per year for children aged 3 to 5, excluding a €1,000 enrolment fee. For DP students in Belgium’s top IB schools, you can expect to pay closer to €40,000 per year. Photo: skynesher/Getty Images The fees may appear pricey at the outset, but you can apply for financial aid and scholarships. Financial assistance is at the discretion of each school, and applicants may be required to submit sensitive information, including annual income, assets, and liabilities, for all household members. Each school allocates its scholarship grants. However, prospective students must meet specific requirements, including academic excellence and success in co-curricular activities like sports or performing arts. At the Antwerp International School, for example, scholarships cover a portion of school fees, usually between 10% and 60%, and in exceptional cases, up to 85%. IB teacher families may also attend these schools for free or at discounted rates. Of course, if you’re relocating through work, your employment benefits may cover your children’s education costs.

Pros and cons of the International Baccalaureate in Belgium As with any education system, before enrolling in a school offering the International Baccalaureate in Belgium, you’ll want to weigh the pros and cons. Pros The schools are diverse, with a strong emphasis on multiculturalism and bilingual education

Such diversity increases the chance of students being able to communicate with others in their mother tongue

IB education is standardized, streamlining any future relocations

Many IB schools in Belgium rank among the best globally, which gives students a wider choice of universities Cons Although financial aid may be available, IB fees are expensive. Other international or private schools in Belgium offering similar – and high-quality – programs may be more affordable.

Most schools are clustered in Brussels and surrounding areas, so if you live in another region or smaller town, your IB education opportunities may be limited or non-existing

The application process for IB students in Belgium The admissions process for IB schools in Belgium varies, though you can find an application form on each school’s website. Admission typically requires: An initial enquiry to or call with the school, possibly involving an interview and/or tour

An application form that may require evidence of previous academic records in English or French, as well as passport or vaccination documentation

Paying a deposit or enrollment fee for tuition

Logistics, such as start date or any special requirements for students Photo: August de Richelieu/Pexels Note that the most popular schools may have waiting lists if classes are full. Additionally, IB schools tend to keep the number of students per class below 20 to maintain the highest teaching standards and more personal attention. See school admission forms for some of the top IB schools in Belgium below: BEPS International School

British International School of Brussels

International School of Belgium

Montgomery International School

St John’s International School