This means, on the one hand, that there is something to suit every student's interests and needs. On the other hand, so much choice makes it difficult to know where to start when picking a school. This guide will give you an overview of all the options available, as well as the necessary requirements.

Secondary education in Belgium has four distinct streams: general, technical, vocational and artistic. As well as the different routes in state education, there are also many international schools, which offer globally recognized certificates of education.

Homeschooling is also legal in Belgium, although regulations can restrict your options.

Secondary education in Belgium – secundair onderwijs in Dutch; enseignement secondaire in French – is compulsory from ages 12 to 18. However, after age 16 students can opt to study part-time and undertake vocational or technical training.

State-funded secondary schools in Belgium

At first glance, what constitutes state education in Belgium is a bit confusing. Community education is the official equivalent of state education. However, subsidized public and private schools also come under municipal regulations – although these vary between communities. State funding, or funding by a religious organization in some cases, means that attending these schools is also free. Parents may also be expected to contribute to the price of textbooks and school trips.

Education standards in Belgium are generally higher than the EU average. That said, the completion rate for the secondary education certificate is only 65%. Certain options are available for those who drop out of school, such as the Out of the Box school, a charity organization.

The school year begins in September and has five school holiday periods, with extra public holidays dotted throughout the year. The dates are the same across the three language communities. There are a number of lengthy holiday periods at Belgian schools, such as:

Autumn holiday

Christmas holiday

Carnival/spring holiday

Easter holiday

Summer holiday (six weeks)

The curriculum in state secondary schools in Belgium

To begin, the secondary curriculum covers a broad range of subjects and includes compulsory ones like languages, mathematics, and science. Because of Belgium’s diverse population and multiple official languages, teaching is often bilingual.

As students progress, there are more options to choose subjects. All students follow one of four streams:

General education : prepares students for the transition to higher education. It focuses on training theory and general knowledge.

: prepares students for the transition to higher education. It focuses on training theory and general knowledge. Technical education : similar to general education but focuses more on practice and technical teaching, preparing students for either a profession or further studies.

: similar to general education but focuses more on practice and technical teaching, preparing students for either a profession or further studies. Art education : organized in exactly the same way as technical education, but the elective options are within arts and non-technical subjects. Students can go on to higher education in either a specialized institution (e.g., art college) or to a university or college.

: organized in exactly the same way as technical education, but the elective options are within arts and non-technical subjects. Students can go on to higher education in either a specialized institution (e.g., art college) or to a university or college. Vocational education: provides direct access to a profession at the end of the course of study and focuses heavily on practice. Students also receive one or more additional years, called fourth degree.

For the vocational stream, an extra year is necessary to receive the certificate of secondary education. Some schools offer one particular stream, while others offer different sections for different streams.

In recent years, after an assessment of the level of physical activity in young people by the EU, action plans by each language community aim to offer more sports in schools.

There is a strong focus on assessment in Belgian schools. Tests take place at the end of the year to check whether a student is ready to move up. At age 16, students can obtain a certificate of general lower education. Going forward, a certificate of secondary education – Diploma van Secundair Onderwijs (in Dutch) or Certificat d’Enseignement secondaire supérieur général, technique ou artistique (CESS) (in French) – is also awarded on completion of secondary education.

Applying to state schools in Belgium

Firstly, all children living in Belgium must be enrolled within the first 60 days of their registration in the municipality. The documents you will need to enroll include:

proof of identity

a residence permit for Belgium (if applicable)

proof of vaccinations in Belgium

proof of address

any previous academic records

Because the registration system does not work on catchment areas, students are free to apply to register for any school. However, it can also mean that school places fill up quickly. Although it may seem extreme, registering interest in a school even a few years before is not uncommon.

Although acceptance to a state or subsidized school is non-selective, for students new to the country a language assessment may be required to ensure proficiency.

Students register through the education department of each community: Dutch, French, or German. Each has a different procedure, so check carefully what is necessary.

Pros and cons of state schools in Belgium

If you’re new to the Belgian education system, it can be tough to decide if state or subsidized secondary education is the right choice for your child. Here is a list of the main pros and cons of state-funded schools in Belgium:

Advantages

Education is free and generally of a high standard

The four different paths means students have a lot of choice in their education

State education in Belgium has a strong focus on language-learning

Children new to the country have more of an opportunity to integrate and make friends locally

Disadvantages