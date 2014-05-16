Introduction to Belgian public holidays Most of the holidays in Belgium are observed nationwide. However, there are three public holidays in Belgium that are especially for the language communities: Dutch-speaking Flanders, French-speaking Wallonia, and the German-speaking provinces in eastern Wallonia. During Belgium’s public holidays (a holiday is called jour férié in French and feestdag in Dutch), Belgian businesses – with the exceptions of police stations and hospitals – close. This is increasingly changing, however. One of the most important holidays is Belgium’s national day. This holiday is celebrated with big festivities and military shows, although there are many popular regional Belgian holidays, such as Carnival and a number of top Belgian festivals, which are not official Belgian public holidays. When Belgium’s bank holidays fall on a Thursday or Tuesday, some companies close on the Friday or Monday to make the bridge (faire le pont/de brug maken); thus, they give everyone a long weekend away from work. The law prohibits working during national holidays in Belgium, although exceptions exist; in such cases, an employee should be rewarded a compensation day within six weeks of any worked Belgian holiday. It’s important to note that if a Belgian holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the public holiday doesn’t typically transfer to another day in the week.

New Year’s Day 18 April (Monday): Easter Monday

Labor Day 26 May (Thursday): Ascension Day (40 days after Easter)

Whit Monday – the seventh Monday after Easter, also known as Pentecost Monday 21 July (Thursday): Belgium National Day (Belgian Independence Day) – commemorates the day Leopold I took the constitutional oath as the first King of Belgium in 1831

Assumption Day (Assumption of Mary) 1 November (Tuesday): All Saints’ Day – the following day is not a public holiday

Armistice Day 25 December (Sunday): Christmas Day

Celebration of the Golden Spurs (Day of the Flemish Community) – celebrates the victory of the count of Flanders and the borough militia against the king of France outside Courtrai. 27 September (Tuesday): Day of the French-speaking Community – commemorates the victory of the patriots against the Dutch army in Brussels in 1830.

Epiphany (Three Kings’ Day) 27 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as daylight saving time (DST) starts

Mother’s Day (second Sunday in May) 8 May (Sunday): Feast of the Iris – Feast Day of the Brussels-Capital Region

Father’s Day (second Sunday in June) 18 September (Sunday): Feast Day of the Walloon Region (the third Sunday of September)

Clocks go back one hour as daylight saving time (DST) ends 2 November (Wednesday): All Souls’ Day – a Christian holiday, although public offices typically close

Dynasty Day, Feast of the Dynasty or King’s Feast – although not a public holiday, most government offices close 6 December (Tuesday): St Nicholas Day – when Sinterklaas/Saint Nicolas fills children’s shoes with presents

New Year’s Day 10 April (Monday): Easter Monday

Labor Day 18 May (Thursday): Ascension Day (40 days after Easter)

Whit Monday – the seventh Monday after Easter, also known as Pentecost Monday 21 July (Friday): Belgium National Day (Belgian Independence Day) – commemorates the day Leopold I took the constitutional oath as the first King of Belgium in 1831

Assumption Day (Assumption of Mary) 1 November (Wednesday): All Saints’ Day – the following day is not a public holiday

Armistice Day 25 December (Monday): Christmas Day

Celebration of the Golden Spurs (Day of the Flemish Community) – celebrates the victory of the count of Flanders and the borough militia against the king of France outside Courtrai. 27 September (Wednesday): Day of the French-speaking Community – commemorates the victory of the patriots against the Dutch army in Brussels in 1830.

Epiphany (Three Kings’ Day) 26 March (Sunday): Clocks go forward one hour as daylight saving time (DST) starts

Mother’s Day (second Sunday in May) 8 May (Sunday): Feast of the Iris – Feast Day of the Brussels-Capital Region

Father’s Day (second Sunday in June) 17 September (Sunday): Feast Day of the Walloon Region (the third Sunday of September)

Clocks go back one hour as daylight saving time (DST) ends 2 November (Thursday): All Souls’ Day – a Christian holiday, although public offices typically close

Dynasty Day, Feast of the Dynasty or King’s Feast – although not a public holiday, most government offices close 6 December (Wednesday): St Nicholas Day – when Sinterklaas/Saint Nicolas fills children’s shoes with presents

