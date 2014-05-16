Just like all the individual European nations, Belgium has its own unique style of celebrating holidays. Throughout Belgium, you can find a mix of traditional Christmas celebrations and Belgian foods .

Santa(s): Who’s bringing your presents?

There are two Santa Claus figures – St Nicholas and Pere Noel. Depending in which part of Belgium people live, they celebrate Christmas in different ways. Celebrations can be similar to the traditions of Dutch, French or German culture. For example, St. Nicholas visits those who speak the Walloon language (a dialect of French from parts of Belgium), while those who speak French are visited by Pere Noel. Read more about Sinterklaas.

The first visit is on 4 December, when St Nicholas evaluates which children were good and which children were bad. On the evening of 5 December, he returns to reward the good children with gifts of candy and toys.

Children leave out their shoes or baskets beside the door for their gifts. They may also leave back some hay for his horse. Children who were naughty receive warnings from their parents that they will receive a bunch of wooden sticks.

The Feast of St Nicholas is on 6 December, St. Nicholas’s birthday. The day begins with a family church service, followed by a meal that includes delicious cakes and puddings.