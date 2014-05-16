How to write a CV in Belgium

Your Belgian job application: Which language? Belgium has three official languages: Dutch, French, and German. it’s essential that you write your application in the correct language. Except in the Belgian capital Brussels, most Flemings would not appreciate being addressed in French, or Walloons in Dutch. In general, write your CV in Belgium in the same language as the job advertisement. If you’re applying for a job in Brussels and you’re unsure which language to use, check with the company beforehand; many companies accept applications in either English or French. If you write your application in a foreign language, ask a native speaker to check your application. Below we provide more detail on how to arrange your CV in Belgium and what to highlight.

Applying for a job in Belgium You may be asked to apply for a job in Belgium by completing an online application or sending your CV and a cover letter by email or post. The aim of the CV and cover letter is to get yourself through the door and in front of an interviewer. You don’t have to give every last detail in your CV and cover letter; however, you should draw out your skills and experience to show that you are the right person for the job. When you’re putting them together, bear in mind that Belgian employers pay a lot of attention to experience, motivation, and social skills. Don’t enclose educational certificates, as you’ll take these along to the interview. Some employers may request a photograph; otherwise, there is no obligation to provide one. If you do, choose a professional-looking headshot with an appropriate background. You can also get your CV checked by TopCV to help you on your way to finding that perfect job.

Writing a CV in Belgium Make sure you write the CV in the correct language: Dutch for companies in Flanders, French for companies in Wallonia, and French or English for companies in Brussels. The usual style is reverse chronological order, that is, the most recent first. Belgian CVs tend to be relatively thorough. However, recent trends are moving towards using just one or two sides of A4 for major companies, although longer is still fine for smaller companies. Keep it factual, accurate, and professional-looking, and use good quality paper – or a letterhead – if printed. How to order a CV in Belgium Arrange your CV in the following order, providing as much detail as possible: Personal details – name, address, date of birth, telephone number (with international dialing code), e-mail address, and nationality (marital status optional). It might be useful to mention marital status if it aids the process of getting a Belgian work permit, for example, if you’re a non-European national married to a Belgian citizen.

Work experience – list company names, the positions you held, and key responsibilities as bullet points; highlight experience and skills particularly relevant to the job you’re applying for. Work experience is important in Belgium, so be precise: include start and end dates of each position, plus major projects, achievements, training courses, technical skills, and how many people you supervised. However, Belgian culture is typically modest; only supply brief, vital information so you don’t appear as bragging, even if you were the company’s best salesperson they ever hired.

Education – list educational institutions, dates, course titles, and grades. Only include qualifications that relate to the position for which you’re applying. If this is your first job, then education should come above work.

Language – if you have language skills, then include full details of these, including the level and any certificates you completed.

Personal information – Belgians are interested in extra-curricular activities, so include details of these on your CV, particularly if you are a university graduate with little work experience. You might include any voluntary work, hobbies, or recreational activities; if you played an important role (e.g., managing a group) or any other achievements, (e.g., a music certificate), list these to highlight certain skills you might have obtained, such as discipline or leadership.

Reference: add names of any references that you have notified.

Writing a Belgian-style covering letter If you’re applying for a job in a French-speaking region, you may need to write your cover letter by hand; otherwise, you should type it. If it’s the Flemish part of the country, then always type it. Make sure it’s in the correct language. Don’t go into too much detail – that’s what your CV is for. Keep it short and to the point, stating the job title and setting out why you are the most suitable applicant.

The outcome of your application Belgian employers do not always reply to job applications, particularly if you sent a speculative application. If you don’t hear anything about your job application within four weeks, you may assume your application hasn’t been successful.