Living as an expat in Belgium

What’s it like to work in Belgium? Expat Belgium life can often center around work. That’s no bad thing in such an international country. Home to the EU’s headquarters, nearly half of Brussels’ residents are estimated to work within the EU administration, or for an allied business. Belgium’s distinctive composition makes for a diverse, multicultural working environment. Workplaces are multilingual. Many Belgians are proficient in English as well as their own native tongue. Many are also fluent in other European languages. It’s not uncommon to see job advertisements requiring candidates to demonstrate fluency in three languages. Many expats in Belgium work in and around the European Parliament Expats are well represented across the Belgian workforce. About 27% of those working in Brussels are foreign nationals. Nationwide, that figure remains impressive at 14%. Finding a job Aside from the EU, Brussels is home to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and many multinational companies. Good language skills are an advantage if you are looking for a job. Expatica’s guide to Find a job in Belgium on Expatica’s Job Board Read more Outside the EU system, the duality between the French- and Dutch-speaking regions reflects in the workplace. The French hierarchical top-down style is well established. However, Flanders accounts for the lion’s share of national business. So, you’ll often encounter flatter and more open organizations in line with the egalitarian Dutch style. Meetings may often follow the Dutch polder model, where everyone has their say. Salaries and taxes Salaries in Belgium are among the highest in Europe. In 2018, the average gross full-time salary was €3,627 per month, according to the national statistics authority. In 2021, the minimum wage in Belgium is €1,625 per month, or about €19,500 over the calendar year. Belgian tax rates work out to more than 50% for the highest earners (once social security is factored in). High in comparison to an average of 45% in the rest of Europe. As a foreigner working in Belgium, you will generally be liable to pay Belgian taxes and file a tax return. But you will be eligible for a Belgian pension if your employer has paid social security contributions – or if you have done so as a self-employed worker. The pension age is set at 65 years for those retiring in Belgium on or before 31 January 2025. It rises progressively to 67 years if you retire on or after 1 February 2030.

Can I afford to buy a home in Belgium? We’ve all gained a new appreciation for home spaces over the pandemic. Belgium is no exception. There were 30% more real estate transactions in the first half of 2021 than in the same period a year earlier. That represents the highest number of transactions since 2007. House price inflation averaged around 5% per quarter through the end of March 2021. In 2021, the average national price of a detached house in Belgium was approximately €337,000; semi-detached homes averaged €235,000 and apartments averaged €219,000. Disparities between the three Belgian regions mean a house in the Brussels-Capital Region can cost nearly double the price of a similar property in Flanders, or two-and-a-half times one in Wallonia. One positive: there are no restrictions on expats buying property in Belgium, or taking out a Belgian mortgage.

What’s it like raising kids in Belgium? From a child’s perspective, Belgium is one of the best places to grow up. A report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) puts Belgium eighth among 41 rich countries. In its favor are high safety, high school enrolment rates, and the opportunity to grow up multilingual. Yet, one in four Belgian children is overweight. Child poverty remains a concern. Additionally, one in three 15-year-olds struggle to read. Having a baby Expats say Belgium is a great place to have a baby. About one in four mothers is an expat. Most pregnancy costs are covered, thanks to a combination of insurance and social welfare. There is a significant support network for pregnant expats in Belgium. Organizations such as the Brussels Childbirth Trust (BCT) offer prenatal and postnatal services for expat parents. Childcare benefits in Belgium are among the most generous in Europe. Each couple receives a birth allowance of over €1,122 (in 2021) for the first child and €510 for subsequent children. It is worth noting that amounts may differ across the regions. Educating expat kids in Belgium Parents will find educating a child in Belgium can be expensive. International schools carry a hefty price tag, with annual fees easily topping €20,000. Public schools are free, of course, and educational approaches and regulations vary between the Dutch, French, and German language communities. There are also free pre-primary school facilities for children aged 2,5 years and over. By law, all children aged between six and 18 must attend school. As such, all children living in Belgium must be enrolled within 60 days of being registered at the municipality.

What’s the healthcare situation in Belgium? Belgium’s healthcare system ranks ninth in the world on the 2021 Health Care Index. It scores highly for healthcare infrastructure, cost, healthcare professionals per capita, quality of medicine available, and government readiness. There are approximately 300 doctors per 100,000 inhabitants in Belgium. For an expat, Belgium also wins points for the ease of finding English-speaking doctors. You may even find a doctor from your own country. The number of expat doctors in Brussels rose more than 50% between 2014 and 2019. Be aware that you’ll need to register as a resident, and make social security contributions in Belgium, before you can join a state health insurance scheme and access healthcare. Once you’re registered with the Belgian healthcare system, you can choose your own general practitioner or family doctor (médecin/huisarts). Moreover, you can even see different doctors at the same time. You can book an appointment directly with a specialist without a GP’s referral. In this case, your reimbursements may also be different. Expat health insurance Health insurance is mandatory for all expats in Belgium. Some of the largest health insurance companies in the country include: Allianz Care

What’s the worst thing about expat life in Belgium? This is expat life in Belgium, so we can’t have just one worst thing. So, have three instead. Everyone complains about the weather in Belgium – even the locals. Spoiler alert: it’s abysmal. The rain is bad enough on its own (Brussels gets an average of 190 rainy days per year), add cold winds and it is no surprise that many expats find it hard to deal with. For the expat, Belgium tax rates might seem high – between 25% and 50%. That’s all right if you plan to live in Belgium long enough to become a naturalized citizen and qualify for a pension. However, this will not be on the cards for all expats. Perhaps worse than the two points above is interfacing with Belgium’s complex government system. While the state is largely federalized, each of the non-converging regions has its own rules and policies. These cover things like housing, healthcare, and childcare. Expats in Belgium will need to learn to cope with a new way of doing things. If you live in one region of Belgium and work in another, this may have you feeling like you’re living in two countries at once.