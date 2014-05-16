An introduction to Belgian people

The Belgian people in numbers and facts Belgium has a population of approximately 11.7 million people, consisting mainly of Flemish (around 58%) and Walloon (approximately 31%) ethnic groups. However, it is important to note that Belgium also hosts many international residents, and larger cities like Brussels often have a multicultural atmosphere. What language do Belgians speak? Belgium has three official languages, which are Dutch, French, and German, and these are spoken in different parts of the country. Photo: Allard Schager/Getty Images Around 60% of the population speaks Dutch (or Flemish) in the northern region of Flanders. If you are in the southern Wallonia region or in Brussels, however, French is the dominant language. French is actually spoken by around 40% of the Belgian population. Finally, if you are on the eastern side of Belgium that borders Germany, you will encounter the 1% of the population that speaks German. What religious beliefs do they have? When it comes to religion in Belgium, more than half (58%) of the population holds some sort of Christian belief, which is mostly Roman Catholic. Additionally, about 5% of the population is Muslim and 3% follow other beliefs. However, around 27% of the population identifies as agnostic or non-religious. Expatica’s guide to Read about human and civil rights in Belgium Read more Although Belgian law forbids religious discrimination, there have been reported incidents involving Jews, including insults, harassment, or physical assaults, mainly in the Antwerp Jewish Quarter, which led to the arrest of one man. The good news, however, is that the government is working to resolve this and has implemented a legal framework to protect religious groups and grant religious freedom.

Belgian personality traits and stereotypes Although some people may think Belgians thrive off a diet of chocolate, waffles, fries, and beer, that is not quite true. While many Belgians take pride in these things, there is more to the country’s food and drink culture. For example, did you know that Belgian people also really enjoy their coffee? In fact, Antwerp is one of the largest ports in the world for coffee storage. And despite Belgian beer being quite famous (for good reason), the nation also enjoys their Jenever and an elderflower aperitif called RoomeR. Photo: Ivan/Getty Images Another common stereotype is that Belgians are reserved and a bit unemotional. On the contrary, once you get to know them, they can be some of the most welcoming and friendly people. In fact, they take pride in being good hosts and love socializing with friends and family. Their friendliness and warmth particularly shine when they are celebrating cultural events and traditions. One big misconception about Belgian people is that they are quite divided. Some even believe that the Flemish and Walloons do not like each other. However, while this may be true when it comes to politics, the average Belgian gets along quite well with their fellow countrymen or feels neutral towards them.

Where do Belgian people live? As mentioned, Belgium caters to all kinds of people and offers many captivating regions and cities to call home. Having said that, most high-skilled workers and entrepreneurs tend to flock to its capital city, Brussels. Meanwhile, the trendy fashion hub of Antwerp generally attracts a young and diverse population, while Ghent and Bruges draw those looking for more picturesque and historical locales. Notably, Ghent is also a popular student town thanks to its university which is one of the largest in the country. However, choosing where to live in Belgium extends beyond these areas, and when it comes to housing, Belgians inhabit a diverse range of properties. In bustling cities such as Brussels and Antwerp, for example, residents often choose to rent apartments or townhouses. However, on the suburban outskirts, single-family homes are more prevalent. In picturesque locations such as Bruges and Ghent, on the other hand, canal-side homes and apartments are common. And in tranquil rural areas, you will find Belgians residing in farmhouses or quaint cottages.

Who are some famous Belgians? Audrey Hepburn : Born in Belgium, Hepburn was an iconic Hollywood actress. She starred in classic movies including ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s and ‘Roman Holiday‘.

: Born in Belgium, Hepburn was an iconic Hollywood actress. She starred in classic movies including ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s and ‘Roman Holiday‘. Eddy Merckx : A legendary cyclist who is often thought of as one of the greatest in the sport. He won numerous races, including the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia.

: A legendary cyclist who is often thought of as one of the greatest in the sport. He won numerous races, including the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia. Jean-Claude Van Damme : Known as the ‘The Muscles from Brussels’, Van Damme is a famous actor and martial artist

: Known as the ‘The Muscles from Brussels’, Van Damme is a famous actor and martial artist Peter Paul Rubens : A world-famous baroque painter known for works such as ‘The Three Graces‘ and ‘The Descent from the Cross‘

: A world-famous baroque painter known for works such as ‘The Three Graces‘ and ‘The Descent from the Cross‘ René Magritte: A renowned surrealist artist who is known for paintings such as ‘The Son of Man‘ and ‘The Treachery of Images‘