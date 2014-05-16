Renting a property in Belgium

Renting in Belgium Luckily for expats, housing costs in Belgium are generally far more affordable than in neighboring countries, Germany and the Netherlands. On average, Belgians spend around 18% of their disposable income on housing, with 28.7% of the population opting for rental accommodations. Belgium has seen a rise in rental prices for houses and spacious apartments during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, compared to other European countries, rental prices in the country remain relatively low, sitting closer to those in Portugal and Spain than in the UK. The highest rental prices in Belgium, which are in Brussels, are also in line with the EU average. Rental accommodation in Belgium is typically leased out long-term, starting at three years, which encourages tenants to settle down. Nevertheless, it is relatively easy to find accommodations to rent, particularly in Brussels, where expats on short-term assignments frequently move out.

Buying vs renting in Belgium Clear regulations and the wide choice of properties often make renting an attractive option for expats compared to buying a house in Belgium. Lease agreements are typically long-term, beginning with three years, and provide tenants with several legally protected rights. Tenants in Belgium also have greater freedom to redecorate and improve the property. This means that many tenants have a similar level of satisfaction to owning a house or apartment, minus the mortgage. Expatica’s guide to Read more about buying a home in Belgium Read more In contrast, transaction costs are high when buying a house in Belgium, and are typically between 15% and 25% of the purchase price. So although the average house price is relatively low in the country, it can take a long time to recover the transaction costs of buying a property. For this reason, it is usually not worth buying unless you plan to stay in the country for a longer period of time, typically five years or more.

Types of property to rent in Belgium Unfurnished residential apartments It is relatively easy to find spacious, one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in all Belgian cities. City centers mostly contain old townhouses that are split up into individual apartments with a shared entrance and staircase. Apartments are typically rented unfurnished and without curtains and carpets. Recently renovated apartments may come with light fittings and an in-built kitchen with a refrigerator and oven. However, this is not always the case, so it’s a good idea to ask the estate agent to avoid any unpleasant and potentially expensive surprises later on. If you have a preference for more space, light, and modern fittings, it may be worthwhile looking at newer apartment blocks. Areas such as Nieuw Zuid and Het Eilandje in Antwerp offer private rentals in newer buildings. Meanwhile, in Brussels, you can find these in neighborhoods such as Ixelles and Auderghem. Short-term, serviced apartments If you’re in a hurry to find a place or are just moving to Belgium for a few months, you can look at renting a furnished, serviced apartment. These offer flexible leases, instead of the standard three-year lease agreement, and provide many amenities. Some Belgian rental agencies providing furnished, serviced accommodations include: ApartGent Business Apartments

Spotahome Single-family homes and townhouses One of the benefits of renting in Belgium is that it is often possible to find entire houses for rent. As you move out toward the suburbs, you can find two-story townhouses and single-family homes complete with a garden. House rentals can range anywhere between €800 and €3,000 depending on the location and the size and type of house. Shared flats and co-living spaces Another alternative you can look at is flat-sharing and co-living spaces. These offer a great way to save money and meet people when you move to a new city. Locations such as Morton Place in Brussels offer individual bedrooms for rent in houses with communal kitchens and social areas. There are also several online portals where you can view advertisements for flats to rent. These include: HousingAnywhere

Spotahome You can also read our article on how to use a homestay network to find accommodation if you're in Belgium for a shorter stay.

Finding a place to rent in Belgium There are two main options when it comes to finding a place to rent in Belgium. You can either use a real estate agent (immokantoor/agences immobilières) or an online property portal. Rental agencies English-speaking estate agents are common, particularly in Brussels, and can help new arrivals cut through the language barrier. Estate agents receive commissions from property owners to find suitable tenants. You can let the estate agent know if you are keen on any of the properties on their list. They will then contact the owners and make viewing appointments. They may even be willing to drive you to visit properties, which is ideal if you are still finding your way around. The landlord pays the estate agent's commissions, therefore, be wary of any agent charging an up-front or signing fee. Search for rental agencies in Belgium in our Directory There are also specialized rental agencies that may require you to register with them. You can provide them with your requirements and they will do the house hunting for you and provide you with listings that meet your preferences. However, you may have to arrange viewings and negotiate a lease yourself or pay for additional services. Some of the expat-friendly rental agencies in Belgium include: BBF Apartments

Immoweb Online property portals It is quite common in Belgium to advertise rental properties online, and there are several online portals where landlords can directly advertise them. Additionally, estate agents often advertise properties listed with them on online portals for wider reach. Searching online will help you get a feel for the options and prices available. Most adverts include an estimate of the living space in square meters and the number of bedrooms and other amenities the property offers. They also include the rent price. Some of the biggest online Belgian property portals are: Immoweb

How to rent a property in Belgium Renting through a property agency You can get in touch with estate agents directly to view a property advertised by their agency. Property owners typically hire estate agents to rent out their vacant property and perform certain property management duties. For instance, they will arrange the viewing and conduct background checks and tenancy agreements. Estate agent commissions are paid by the property owners. However, if you enlist the help of a rental agency to help you find a property, you will likely have to pay them a fee for their services. In most cases, you will have to let the agent know if you are interested in the property within a few days after the viewing. Additionally, you will be required to provide the following documentation: Copy of your passport

Proof of earnings, such as bank statements or savings

For non-EU/EEA residents, proof of Belgian residency status, such as a Belgian residence permit or long-stay (category D) visa You may also occasionally be required to provide references, or if there is more interest in the property, a brief description of your background to help the owner make a selection. Renting directly through a private landlord It is also possible to rent a house or apartment directly through a landlord. Like estate agencies, landlords often list their vacant rooms, apartments, or houses on online property portals. They may also put up a ‘to let’ (te huur/à louer) sign on the doors and windows of the vacant property. Therefore, it is a good idea to keep an eye out for these if you are in a neighborhood you would like to stay in. The process for viewing and negotiating a lease is the same as when using an estate agent. If you are renting directly from a landlord, make sure you have a written contract in line with the regional housing code for Brussels, Flanders, and Wallonia.

Tenancy contracts in Belgium There are four kinds of tenancy agreements (huurcontract /contrat de bail) in Belgium, as follows: Short-term (three years or less)

Nine years

Longer than nine years

Lifelong The nine-year contract is the standard option in Belgium. It is often called a 3-6-9 lease as it only allows the landlord to increase the base rent once every three years. Three-year vs nine-year contracts Typically, expats only undertake either short-term or nine-year contracts. In general, a short-term contract will: be of a fixed duration

last for no more than three years

impose a penalty for giving notice before the end of the contract

have a three-month notice period Notably, a short-term contract converts into a nine-year contract if it renews for a second time or the tenancy continues after three years. A nine-year contract may seem unusual to someone who is moving from a place where a 12-month contract is considered to be long-term. However, it doesn’t mean that you must stay in or pay for the property for the entire duration of the contract. In fact, a nine-year contract can be more flexible if you plan on renting in Belgium for longer than three years. A nine-year contract will typically: allow the tenant to give notice at any time

impose a penalty for giving notice only in the first three years

allow a rent increase only once every three years

have a three-month notice period Notice period Both the three- and nine-year contracts require the tenant to give three months’ notice. In a three-year contract, the penalty for giving notice before the end of the lease is as follows: 1.5 months’ rent in the first year

One month’s rent in the second year

Half a month’s rent in the third year However, the penalty for giving notice in the first year of a nine-year contract is three months’ rent. In the second and third years, the penalty is two and one months’ rent, respectively. However, no penalties are charged after the first three years. Notably, the landlord cannot terminate a short-term contract before the end of the agreed period. However, in nine-year contracts, landlords can give tenants notice to leave during the contract. That said, they must give six months’ notice and either intend to occupy the property themselves, house a family member, or undertake major works. There is also often a penalty of several months’ rent to the landlord for giving the tenant notice to leave. Signing the contract In Belgium, a tenancy agreement must be a formal contract in writing. Verbal agreements made before 2007 are still valid, but tenants can request that these be drafted in writing. You can find model tenancy agreements on the websites of the different regional housing boards (in Dutch). Each rental agreement has to be registered, and as a result, you should expect to sign at least three separate but identical copies of the lease agreement: one for you, one for the landlord/agent, and one for the local registry office (bureau d’enregistrement/ registratiekantoor). Only contracts that are longer than nine years have to be signed in the presence of a notary. Registering the lease The lease must be registered within two months of it being signed. Registering the lease is legally the duty of the landlord (or estate agent on behalf of the landlord). The process is free, so you shouldn’t pay extra for this service. The inventory report must also be registered with the same authority, and this is typically at the same time. Rental increases Rental prices in Belgium can increase annually in line with the consumer price index (CPI). You must be informed of this increase in writing each year. If this happens, the landlord can charge you the cost of the increase for the previous three months. This means that every year, around the anniversary of you moving in, you will get a rental increase or decrease (the latter are rare) and will have to pay a small extra sum to your landlord. In addition to the annual CPI increase, the base rent can be increased every three years.

Tenancy rights and obligations Tenant rights and obligations Belgium has strong tenants’ rights. And although the three- and nine-year contracts may seem inflexible, they provide a secure lease which makes it difficult for the landlord to evict a tenant without good reason. For example, the landlord cannot simply terminate a contract on account of rent arrears. In such cases, the contract can only be ended by a legal process. Expatica’s guide to Read more about housing laws and regulations in Belgium Read more All tenants have the right to request an extension of their lease. There are only limited reasons under which the landlord can refuse this request. Moreover, if the building is sold or inherited, the new owner must respect the existing tenancy agreement. Along with greater security, tenants in Belgium also have more responsibility for the upkeep of the property. Several routine repairs have to be carried out and paid for by the tenants. These include maintaining the boiler, cleaning the gutters, replacing the batteries in the smoke detectors, replacing light fittings, and replacing any windows or tiles that the tenant has damaged. As a tenant in Belgium, you are legally allowed to keep pets in the house or sublet a room. However, you will need to get written consent from the landlord. There is also greater freedom to redecorate and improve the property. But once again, it is best to get the landlord’s permission before making any major changes. Otherwise, you may be required to return the property to its original state when moving out, or your landlord may keep your security deposit to pay for this. Landlord rights and obligations Landlords must give tenants at least six months’ notice before asking them to move out. Their reasons must be either that they intend to occupy the property themselves, want to let a family member or friend live there, or want to undertake major works. If they choose to break the contract for any other reason, they will need to pay the tenant several months’ rent. Additionally, in the case of a nine-year contract, the landlord can only break the contract at the end of each three-year period and not in between. Landlords do have the right to an inspection of the property. However, they will need to get the tenant’s approval and inspect the house in the tenant’s presence. Furthermore, landlords are responsible for any major repairs. This includes replacing items subject to wear and tear or requiring upgrades, such as heating systems or fitting new windows. They are also obliged by law to provide smoke detectors on the rental property. Where to go in the event of a dispute In the case of a dispute or disagreement between a tenant and a landlord, the local or regional tenants’ association (huurdersbond /syndicats de locataires) can provide advice and act as a mediator. If the dispute is impossible to resolve, it will have to be decided by the courts.

Utilities and telecommunications in Belgian rentals Utilities and telecommunications services in Belgium are not included in the base rent. Tenants are required to pay for these separately. If your landlord takes the responsibility for arranging these for you, the tenancy agreement should have the costs of these clearly specified. In other cases, you will have to set up accounts and subscriptions for these services yourself. You can read more about this in our articles on setting up your home utilities and setting up a home phone, TV, and internet connection in Belgium.

Moving in and moving out When moving in or out of a rental property in Belgium, it is important to check the inventory report that was drawn up at the start and end of the lease. The inventory report contains a description of: the state of the fixtures and fittings

the cleanliness and condition of the decoration

any items missing or in need of repair Make sure to report any inaccuracies, as you may be charged to replace missing items or repair damages. It is also a good idea to keep a detailed account (including costs and receipts) of work you do or pay for, to assist you in getting your deposit back when you leave. You will also be required to clean the property before vacating it. Furthermore, you will need to fulfill your tenant obligations for maintenance. This includes getting the water boiler checked and making sure the smoke detector has new batteries. The deposit will be refunded after all these obligations have been met and the charges (if needed) for repair have been determined and settled. In the case of a dispute or if the landlord refuses to release the deposit, you can contact the local or regional tenants’ association (huurdersbond /syndicats de locataires) for advice. You can also approach specialized landlord and tenant lawyers to seek legal help.