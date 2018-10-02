Getting a mortgage in Belgium

Mortgages in Belgium Economists suggest that while mortgages in Belgium remain cheap, the climate of extremely low interest rates may now be coming to an end. Despite this, in the third quarter of 2018, residential mortgage lending in Belgium increased by 18% year-on-year, according to data from the European Mortgage Federation. In February 2019, the National Bank of Belgium warned that lenders are offering too many loans at 90% or more of a property’s value, with a quarter of borrowers spending more than half of their monthly income on mortgage payments. The National Bank Lending Rate in Belgium can have an effect on the cost of mortgages. This rate is the average interest charged on loans by commercial banks to private individuals and companies. In December 2018, the lending rate dropped to just 1.57%, the lowest level seen in the last decade.

Getting a mortgage as a foreigner in Belgium There are no restrictions on foreigners buying properties in Belgium, though the tax rules do differ depending on whether or not you’re officially a resident or non-resident. For more information on rules and regulations in the Belgian property market, check out our full guide on buying a property in Belgium.

How do mortgages work in Belgium? Since the financial crash, it’s been more common for mortgages to have a fixed rate of interest for the full term of the loan (up to 30 years, but more commonly 20 years), rather than for an introductory period of two, three or five years, as is common in some other countries. As you might expect, the best rates are only available to people with bigger deposits. Some banks offer deals at a maximum of 85% loan-to-value. However, an increasing number of loans are available for people with smaller deposits.

How to get a mortgage in Belgium There are plenty of mortgage lenders in Belgium. It can be difficult to find the best deal, especially if you’ve only just moved and are unfamiliar with how the process works. Offering his advice, Dave Deruytter of ING Belgium says: “the most important thing is for expats to do their research on the mortgage market before rushing in.” He adds, specifically, “first, speak to your current bank in Belgium; they may be able to give you the most comprehensive advice. As an existing customer, you might also be able to access a better rate than their competitors.” Some of the main banks providing mortgages in Belgium include: ING Belgium (French, Dutch, and English)

KBC (French, Dutch, German, and English) “It’s also worth speaking to other expats in the local community. They may have already gone through the home-buying process and could provide you with advice or cautionary tales about their experiences.”

Types of mortgage in Belgium Mortgages in Belgium tend to fit into one of these three types: Fixed-rate mortgages Fixed-rate mortgages involve paying the same amount every month for the duration of your loan. This protects you against any changes in interest rates or the wider property market. Variable-rate mortgages Variable-rate mortgages go up and down in cost depending on the market, meaning you won’t necessarily pay the same amount every month. These deals are more risky, but can work out cheaper for some borrowers. Combined rate mortgages Combined rate deals offer a reduction on the rates offered on other mortgages but can be subject to borrowers meeting certain conditions – such as opening a bank account with the lender or taking out mortgage insurance.

Repayment mortgages and bullet loans in Belgium Many borrowers in Belgium opt for repayment mortgages, where you pay back the loan in installments over a set period of up to 30 years. These deals involve paying off a chunk of the capital and the interest in one combined payment every month. How the funds are released when you take out a repayment mortgage depends on the type of property. If you’re buying an existing home, you’ll get the lump sum straight away. If you’re building your own home, the money will be released to you in installments. Alternatively, bullet loans are more akin to the interest-only mortgages offered in some other countries. These involve paying just the interest each month and then paying the full capital amount back at the end of the mortgage term. These terms tend to be a maximum of 20 years.

Mortgage affordability in Belgium Mortgages in Belgium are generally available up until the age of 65, though maximum ages can differ from lender to lender. To get a loan, borrowers must submit proof of income; this usually takes the form of up to six months of payslips and bank statements. “As a general rule, you’ll need to be able to show that the proposed mortgage repayments won’t exceed more than 35% of your monthly income” says Dave. “You should double-check rates and conditions with a range of banks that offer mortgages to expats. Only by comparing the full market can you ensure you’re getting the best deal.” Before banks will lend you money, you might need to obtain a valuation survey on the property. This must be done by a surveyor approved by the mortgage company. The valuation survey won’t necessarily give you a full indication of any potential issues with the property, so it’s wise to also get a full survey. Belgian mortgage calculator You can calculate how much a mortgage might cost you in Belgium by using the mortgage calculator from ING Belgium.

How banks lend in Belgium Since the financial crash, the mortgage market in Belgium has changed significantly. Some banks more reluctant to lend to borrowers without using other products for leverage. Comparing mortgage deals like-for-like can therefore be difficult. Banks will attempt to add other stipulations, such as the need for you to have a current account with that lender and pay your salary in to it. Other additions can include home contents insurance and mortgage protection insurance; the latter can add a significant sum to your expenses.

Belgian property refurbishment loans Some lenders offer renovation loans for people improving their existing homes. This allows you to borrow a lump sum (from around €2,000) to make changes to your property. Borrowers making energy efficient changes to their home – such as boiler maintenance, solar panel installation, or fitting double-glazing – can benefit from a lower interest rate on their loan.