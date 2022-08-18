COVID-19 rules and measures in Belgium The Belgian government took its first measures against COVID-19 in January 2020, when they advised against non-essential travel to China. Until March 2020, the government’s recommendations were purely advisory. However, since that time, measures have included: Closure of schools, restaurants, cafés, nightclubs, and non-essential shops

Cancellation of events and limits to household visitors

Prohibition of non-essential travel and border closures

Encouraging working from home

Contact tracing, testing, and quarantine for people exposed to the virus, with isolation for positive cases Photo: Jonathan Raa / NurPhoto via Getty Images As of 2022, Belgium has very few rules that apply nationally. However, the FPS Health COVID-19 website recommends working from home, wearing a face mask on public transport, and taking a self-test (lateral flow) before meeting others. Remember that rules can slightly differ from one region to another, so check the following regional websites for more specific rules related to your area: Flanders

Wallonia

Brussels Capital Region

German-speaking community

COVID-19 apps in Belgium Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, mobile apps have been used to try to limit the spread. GovApp, for example, aims to gather all coronavirus-related services in one place. It provides test bookings and alerts to those who have been in contact with a positive case. Previous apps included CovidSafe, which proved vaccination status or a negative test result for events and travel, and Coronalert, for contact tracing.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Belgium The vaccination rollout in Belgium began at the end of December 2021. Since then, almost 80% of the Belgian population has received a full course, and 62% has had a booster dose. In addition, nearly 5% of the population has received a second booster dose. All adults in Belgium are eligible for a complete course of COVID-19 vaccines plus a booster dose, and from August 2022, the government will provide a second booster to all adults, beginning with at-risk groups. COVID-19 vaccinations are available for: Anyone aged 12 or over living in Belgium

Those living abroad but who carry out economic activity in Belgium

Belgians residing abroad

Groups who are difficult to reach – these people receive their vaccine through aid organizations. Photo: Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Belgium currently has six approved COVID-19 vaccines, all of which have also been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA): Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty)

Moderna

AstraZeneca and University of Oxford (Vaxzevria)

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Novavax

Valneva In some cases, you may be able to choose which vaccination you have, but most centers offer Pfizer or Moderna. Vaccination against coronavirus in Belgium is voluntary and free to all residents over the age of 5, although some centers only provide it to people over 12, so check ahead of time. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Flanders In Flanders, those who wish to receive a vaccine need to contact a vaccination center (vaccinatiecentrum). All adults have received an invitation in the post or online – you can find an electronic version on Mijn Burgerprofiel. This invitation suggests a time for your appointment(s), but should you not be able to attend, you can change the time online or by telephone. It is also possible to have the vaccine at home if medical reasons prevent you attending. After having the vaccination, it will be registered in the Flemish government’s digital registration system. You will receive a card with your vaccination details, and you can check these on MyHealth. If you have lost your vaccine invitation, call 1700, and the Flemish government can make you a new one. Getting vaccinated in the Brussels-Capital Region In Brussels, everyone over 16 can get vaccinated against COVID-19 without an appointment. If you are keen to make an appointment anyway, you can do so via BruVax or by calling 02 214 19 19. Places that offer the vaccine include GPs, pharmacies, hospitals, and medical centers – Brussels’ coronavirus website has a map showing where you can get vaccinated with and without an appointment. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wallonia If you live in Wallonia, you may receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a designated center, doctor’s office, or participating pharmacy. When booking an appointment, you will need the code you received with your invitation (if you have lost this, you can view it on MyHealth or call 071 31 34 93). You can book an appointment via Doclr or by calling 071 31 34 93. You can find a map of vaccination centers on jemevaccine.be. Receiving a vaccination in the German-speaking community Those living in the German-speaking community in Belgium should have received an invitation for vaccination by post, text message, or email. This invitation contains a code you can use to make your appointment. You can make your appointment by Doclr or by calling 0800 23 0 32. You will usually be able to choose the date and receive an e-ticket, which you need to show on your phone or as a printout at your appointment.

International travel during COVID-19 in Belgium Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions have been introduced and lifted. Currently, travelers do not need to provide any evidence of their vaccination, recovery, or negative test to enter Belgium. However, it is worth checking the Re-open EU website before traveling to stay up-to-date with requirements. FPS Foreign Affairs also provides information about traveling from Belgium on its website.

Long COVID support in Belgium Unfortunately, many people who contract COVID-19 suffer debilitating symptoms long after catching the virus. This condition is known as Long COVID, and one in seven coronavirus patients in Belgium is thought to have it. Symptoms include excessive fatigue, memory and concentration problems (‘brain fog’), and shortness of breath. The Belgian Health Care Knowledge Centre (KCE) monitors the situation and publishes reports on the condition. Photo: Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images As many people with Long COVID find that it limits their daily life, it’s important to find support. Your GP may be able to refer you to the help and healthcare you need, such as a physiotherapist or a psychologist. Little is known about Long COVID, so some patients find the healthcare response lacking. Several communities and organizations offer online support to people living with the condition, which might alleviate worries and give you ideas for managing symptoms. In Belgium, these include: Long COVID Europe – a Europe-wide network that aims to promote the recognition of Long COVID, encourage funding for research into the condition, and support those who need rehabilitation.

Covid long, nous existons Belgique (Wallonia) – a private Facebook group sharing information about the fight against Long COVID.

Post-COVID gemeenschap (Flanders) – strives towards recognition and research into Long COVID, as well as supporting patients.

COVID-19 support for businesses, self-employed, and freelancers in Belgium Although Belgium no longer places restrictions on businesses, support is available for those who may have lost income due to enforced closure. Much of this has now ended, but you can find a full database of support measures on Eurofound. In addition, several organizations can advise you if COVID-19 has impacted your business activity: hub.brussels – Brussels Agency for Business Support offers a wide range of free advice, services, and tools.

Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship – a contact point for entrepreneurs in Flanders.

Midas – information on public incentives for companies in Wallonia.

COVID-19 and education in Belgium During the pandemic, Belgium has faced closures of schools, colleges, and universities. Although distance learning continued online, it is thought that students have fallen behind in their education by about six months. It has also led to deepening inequality. Schools in Belgium are now open as usual, but there are some measures. For example, although children do not have to wear a mask, they may do so. In addition, Belgian schools have CO2 monitors installed in classrooms to ensure good quality air and ventilation. They also require infected children to stay at home.