Belgian men like to think they rule the home. It is run according to their rules, with their money, in their time. Their wishes are paramount. Belgian women find there are just about enough rewards in married life to justify allowing their husbands this fantasy, and only rarely draw attention to the fact that it is actually they who do most of the cooking, shopping, budgeting, social organization, and raising the children, not to mention the thinking. This most efficient matriarchy is cleverly disguised as patriarchy. The Belgian matriarch

Strong family ties

The Belgian matriarch In later life, this ascendancy is no longer disguised. The Belgian matriarch reigns supreme. She will sweep gracefully about the neighborhood in the company of other like-minded matriarchs, shopping and lunching, and join coach parties to Paris and Santiago de Compostela. Her husband, now well-trained and with little ambition, will be left at home to feed the dog, clip the hedge, take messages and reminisce over a few beers with chums from his youth who have been similarly abandoned – and are touchingly grateful for it.