The system of recycling in Belgium According to Eurostat, Belgium boasts one of the highest recovery and recycling rates amongst all European Union countries. In fact, it recycled 79.2% of all waste in 2020, which is well above the EU average of 53%. The numbers are even more impressive when it comes to the recycling of household packaging waste. According to Fost Plus, the organization responsible for household waste management in the country, Belgium showed a recycling rate of 94.9% in 2020. This marks an improvement for the fifth year in a row, making Belgium the European leader in the recycling of household packaging. Photo: annick vanderschelden photography/Getty Images All in all, recycling in Belgium is a two-pronged system. In addition to having waste collected from your home, you can also dispose of it at collection points and recycling container parks. Municipalities are responsible for collecting and managing household waste. They often cooperate with each other through public associations to ensure effectiveness. Notably, Belgium’s Central Government, along with its three autonomous regions – Brussels-Capital, Flanders, and Wallonia – have set formal targets to transition into a circular economy by 2025. To help achieve this, private, public, and federal partners have signed many green deals to encourage sustainable development projects. In December 2022, the Flemish government also offered EUR 30 million to 14 cutting-edge recycling programs in Flanders. Meanwhile, companies in the Brussels-Capital region are participating in the ‘Be Circular, Be Brussels’ scheme. This lays out plans to transition from a linear to a circular economy by 2025. In addition to this, the City of Brussels offers ‘green bonuses’ to private individuals and companies to encourage their waste management efforts. What happens to recycled materials in Belgium? To begin with, plastic waste is collected from homes in blue PMD bags (Plastic, Metals, Drinks) and transported to five newly built sorting centers. These are located in Indaver in Willebroek, Prezero in Evergem, Valtris in Couillet, Val’Up in Mons, and Sitel in Liège. A combination of drum sieves, infrared machines, and AI then separates the different types of plastic and presses it into large bales which then travel to recycling plants. These are washed and cured into pellet or granular form and then melted and reshaped into new products. Paper and cardboard, on the other hand, are collected directly from homes, then carefully sorted, and turned into pulp. Following a process of de-inking and drying, the pulp is recycled for use as newspapers, magazines, and kitchen rolls, among other items. Expatica’s guide to Discover 10 ways to live sustainably in Belgium Read more You will find garbage bins in many public spaces throughout Belgium. Many places such as railway stations and offices have designated bins for plastic waste. After it is collected, it is brought to sorting centers where advanced technology, including robots using AI, separates it according to the plastic type. Following a process of washing and squashing, the waste is then transformed into new products and packages. Depending on the region of Belgium you live in, you can either dispose of glass in bottle banks and sorting streets, or have it picked up directly from your home. Once the impurities have been removed from it, it is then melted and repurposed into newer glass products using modern technologies such as optical systems.

Tips for recycling in Belgium Here are some simple tips for recycling household waste in Belgium: Learn about your local recycling system : Check the Fost Plus website and Recupel website to familiarize yourself with all the recycling ‘dos and don’ts’ in your neighborhood. You can also ask your municipality for more information.

: Check the Fost Plus website and Recupel website to familiarize yourself with all the recycling ‘dos and don’ts’ in your neighborhood. You can also ask your municipality for more information. Learn about green energy providers: More and more of Belgium’s energy providers are supplying green electricity. These include Bolt, Engie, and Luminus!. You can refer to platforms such as Aanbieders to compare the benefits of each company.

More and more of Belgium’s energy providers are supplying green electricity. These include Bolt, Engie, and Luminus!. You can refer to platforms such as Aanbieders to compare the benefits of each company. Ditch the car: Private vehicles are some of the worst contributors towards carbon emissions in Europe. But thanks to its small size and efficient public transport system, Belgium offers many alternatives such as buses, trams, metros, and trains. For shorter journeys, you can also walk or ride e-scooters.

Private vehicles are some of the worst contributors towards carbon emissions in Europe. But thanks to its small size and efficient public transport system, Belgium offers many alternatives such as buses, trams, metros, and trains. For shorter journeys, you can also walk or ride e-scooters. Switch to paperless banking: Not only does this make your everyday life more convenient, but you can also save a lot of paper by avoiding physical copies of bank statements, bills, and correspondence.

Garbage collection in Belgium As mentioned, the garbage collection system varies by region in Belgium. You can have it collected from your doorstep or take it to the container park in your commune. You can familiarize yourself with the exact location, opening timings, and rules of disposal on the Fost Plus website. When is garbage collected in Belgium? If you are a resident of the Brussels-Capital Region, you can visit the Bruxelles-Propreté website to find out when garbage bags will be collected from your home. They are responsible for waste collection and management in the region. For other areas, however, you can refer to your municipality website or download the Recycle! App for free.

Penalties for illegally dumping waste or recycling in Belgium It is important to be aware that municipalities can levy hefty fines if you do not comply with public cleanliness laws. According to Bruxelles-Propreté, some of these offenses include: Littering

Non-sorted or non-compliant rubbish bags

Illegal waste collection

Illegal waste transportation to a different country

Taking garbage bags outside of designated collection times and dates Notably, officers of Bruxelles-Propreté are on the move 24/7 to ensure that cleanliness standards are maintained across the country. Expatica’s guide to Discover the top 10 must-have apps in Belgium Read more Although fines can vary on a case-by-case basis, you may have to pay €75 if you fail to observe the mandatory sorting. Moreover, if officers discover glass containers in your bag, your fine may be increased to €100 or €125. Meanwhile, discarding bags outside of collection times may cost you around €50 to €75, while throwing cigarette butts will set you back €50.