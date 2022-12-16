Permanent residency in Belgium

How to apply for permanent residency You can apply at your municipal office in Wallonia (French: Wallonie, Dutch: Wallonië), Flanders (French: Flandre, Dutch: Vlaanderen), or Brussels (French: Bruxelles, Dutch: Brussel). Some municipalities allow you to apply online and hand in electronic copies of documents. Others require you to make an appointment face-to-face. The exact process will depend on your local area. To file an application, you will need to provide documents like: Valid ID (e.g., a passport)

Two recent passport photos

Proof of Belgian address (e.g., a recent utility bill)

Your current Belgian residence permit (if you have one)

Proof of health insurance

Details of your income Photo: Jonas Leupe/Unsplash The IBZ has five months to process your application and make a decision. After they approve it, you’ll receive an electronic ID card (eID). If the application was for a child under 12, they will get a Kids-ID. EU/EFTA nationals Generally, EU/EFTA residents will qualify automatically for Belgian permanent residence after they’ve lived in the country for five years. That said, you will still need to apply for the EU+ card or F card. To start, you can fill out a so-called appendix 22 (French: annexe 22, Dutch: bijlage 22), the standard EU form. Non-EU/EFTA citizens There is no specific procedure for third-country citizens to apply for a B residence card. You can ask your local municipal office in Wallonia, Flanders, or Brussels what their application procedure is. If you’re opting to get a K or L card, you need to fill out appendix 16 (French: annexe 16, Dutch: bijlage 16).

Cost of permanent residence cards The application fee for a permanent residence card varies across municipalities but is typically around €10–25. The cards themselves cost around €25–30.

Losing your card or having it stolen If your eID or Kids-ID is permanently misplaced or stolen, you must immediately call DOCSTOP at 00800 2123 2123. This free service from the IBZ, available 24/7, allows you to block your card and ensure it will not be used fraudulently. If you cannot reach the above number, dial +32 2 518 2123. Ghent, Belgium (Photo: GoodLifeStudio/Getty Images) The next step is to report it to the nearest police station. If you have lost your card, you must also file a report at your municipality.

Renewing your permanent residence Your permanent resident status does not expire but the electronic cards do need to be renewed. Cards are valid for: Card Validity B card 5 years EU+ card (formerly E+ card) 10 years F card 5 years F+ card 5–10 years, depending on when it was issued K card (formerly C card) 10 years L Card (formerly D Card) 10 years M card 5–10 years, depending on whether it

was issued as a temporary or permanent

residence card When your card is about to expire, you will receive a request to renew it at the municipality. Living in Belgium without a valid residence card can result in a penalty of up to €500. The processes and costs compare to that of your first card.

Permanent residence for family members If you want to settle in Belgium as a family, your relatives can apply for a family reunion visa. There are strict requirements you’ll have to meet to before you are granted entry. Expatica’s guide to Read more about family visas in Belgium Read more The following family members can apply: Spouses or registered partners over 21

Dependent children under 21

Dependent (adult) children with a disability (there is no age limit)

Your or your partner’s dependent parents (though this is not possible when you and the parents are third-country nationals) Once your relatives are in Belgium, they can apply for a residence card. Which one they qualify for depends on your nationality and situation, as well as theirs. Family members of EU/EFTA citizens Your relatives can join you when you are an EU/EFTA national who has been living and working in Belgium for an uninterrupted period of five years. If you have been unemployed during this time and the authorities agree this was involuntary, you can still count this as ‘working in Belgium’. Closed Christmas Market in Brussels, Belgium (Photo: tekinturkdogan/Getty Images) There are a few exceptions to this five-year requirement. Your family members can also join you when: You have lived in Belgium continuously for more than two years, and are unable to work due to being permanently incapacitated an accident at work or occupational disease that entitles you to Belgian benefits

You have lived in Belgium for more than three years, have worked for at least one year, and are now retiring

You have lived in Belgium continuously for two years, before your death or your death was the result of an accident at work or an occupational disease If your relative is from the EU/EFTA region, they can apply for the EU+ residence card. Family members from third countries can get an F+ permanent residence permit. Relatives of non-EU/EFTA nationals There are no special rules or exceptions for family members of non-EU/EFTA citizens living in Belgium. Third-country residents can apply for the B, K, or L card after continuously living in the country for five years.

Losing your permanent residence Once you have permanent residency in Belgium, losing it is fairly difficult. However, it is possible. Your status can be terminated if you: Commit a serious crime that means you present a threat to public policy or national security

Leave Belgium for more than two consecutive years If you have a B residence card, you cannot leave for more than one year If you have an L card, you can stay outside of Belgium for up to six years as long as you live within the EU region

Have committed fraud or used false or misleading information or documents during the application process Lawyer walks through the Palace of Justice in Brussels (Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images) Those who lose their permanent residency rights can reapply as soon as they become eligible again (i.e., after five years in Belgium).