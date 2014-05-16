Student visas in Belgium

Short-stay (type C) visas Depending on your nationality, you need a short-stay (type C) student visa if you stay in Belgium for less than 90 days (e.g., student exchange, research program, short internships, or traineeships). Photo: Aurelien Romain/Unsplash Short-stay visas allow you to enter the country multiple times over 180 days and you cannot extend these. If your visa expires before you’ve achieved your goals in Belgium, you’ll need a long-stay (type D) visa instead.

Long-stay (type D) visas If you want to stay in the country for more than 90 days (three months), you’ll need to apply for a type D visa. This visa is also necessary for internships and traineeships that last longer than three months. The type D student visa does not include a residence permit. You can apply for one at your municipal office in Flanders, Brussels, or Wallonia after you arrive in Belgium. Type D visas are valid for the duration of your studies and are not renewable. Residence permits, on the other hand, can be extended if required.

Requirements for a student visa Before getting a student visa, you’ll need to enroll in an institution for higher education in Belgium or enter into a contract for an internship or traineeship. There is a maximum income requirement that proves you have sufficient finances to support your stay. For short-stay visas, this is €45 per day if you stay with friends or family and €95 per day in a hotel. When you have a long-stay visa, it is €730 a month (after tax). If a third party covers your trip expenses, you’ll have to provide proof of sufficient income. 2020 Proclamation of Graduates in Brussels (Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Other requirements for short-stay permits include: Schengen travel insurance that provides for healthcare of at least €30,000

Guaranteed accommodation (e.g., at a hotel)

Return flight ticket Requirements for long-stay visas include: Health insurance

A medical certificate proving you don’t have tuberculosis (TB), an infectious disease, or any other illness requiring you to quarantine

Minors younger than 18 need to have permission from their parent(s) or guardian(s)

Adults over 18 cannot have a criminal record Residents from China need an additional APS certificate before they can apply for a student visa or enroll at an institution for higher education in Flanders or Wallonia.

How to apply You can apply at your local Belgian embassy or consulate at least 15 days before your traveling date. Processing times range from 15 to 90 days. It’s best to apply early and avoid unwanted delays and travel-related stress. You’ll be required to submit the following documents: Completed application form (PDF, in Dutch)

Two recent passport photos

Biometric passport valid for the duration of your stay

Medical (travel) insurance details

Proof of accommodation in Belgium

Proof of financial means to support your stay

Proof of purpose of your visit (e.g., enrolment letter)

Copies of your educational qualifications (e.g., university diploma) Students with a short-stay visa also need to confirm their departure when the visa expires (e.g., return ticket). Those on a long-term visa need to provide an extract of their criminal record and a medical certificate. Belgian Honorary Consulate in Bydgoszcz, Poland (Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) You might also be asked to submit a cover letter explaining your motivation for coming to Belgium. In some cases, the embassy will ask for proof of language proficiency in one of the three national languages (i.e., Dutch, French, and German).

Transferring foreign qualifications Depending on the country you’re from, you might have to get your foreign diplomas and certificates recognized or translated before you can take up your studies: Aalto University in Espoo, Finland (Photo: Dom Fou/Unsplash) The National Academic Recognition and Information Center (NARIC) can provide the relevant tools: NARIC Center in Flanders

NARIC Center in Wallonia

Working while studying in Belgium In both Flanders and Wallonia, you can work while studying. However, the primary purpose of your stay must remain your higher learning. If you work more days than you are studying, the IBZ might revoke your student visa. Regulations include: You can work up to 475 hours during the academic year

Your work hours cannot exceed 20 hours per week (though you are permitted to take on more hours during the holidays)

Your job cannot interfere with your classes Note that students will need a work visa to do an internship or traineeship in Belgium.

Can family join students in Belgium? International students can ask their spouse, partner, and children under 18 to join them on a family visa. Your family member can apply at their local Belgian embassy or consulate. Of course, if they are EFTA nationals, they can join you without visas. Photo: James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images Once in Belgium, your spouse, partner, or child will also be issued a residence permit. Their permit is valid for the same length as yours, with the possibility of an extension.

After your studies, when your visa expires When you’ve earned your bachelor’s, master’s, or Ph.D. degree, you can apply for an orientation year residence permit to extend your stay. This residence permit targets recent graduates because the Belgian government encourages highly skilled workers (or graduates) to find a job and contribute to the local economy. To qualify for the orientation year residence permit, you’ll have to be a student of a higher education institute in Belgium. You’re also eligible if you have stayed in the country for your studies as part of a mobility program (e.g., the Erasmus Mundus program).

Appeals and complaints In case your visa application is rejected, the authorities will give you a reason for their decision. Depending on the grounds for refusal, you can try resubmitting your application with additional documentation. You can also appeal the decision at the Council for Immigration Disputes (French: Conseil du Contentieux des Etrangers – CCE, Dutch: Raad voor Vreemdelingenbetwistingen – RvV). If the council rules against you, you can take it up with the Council of State (French: Conseil d’État, Dutch: Raad van State). If still unsuccessful, it’s probably best to try again the next academic year.