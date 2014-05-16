Where to live in Leiden

Leiden: University town Leiden is a small city with around 124,000 inhabitants. Some 20,000 of them are students or staff associated with the University of Leiden, the oldest university in the Netherlands. Founded in 1575, the University was a gift by Prince William of Orange to the city of Leiden and its inhabitants for the courage they displayed during the one-year siege by the Spanish occupiers. The occupation ended on 3 October 1574, which is therefore an important date in Leiden’s history. The city still celebrates Leiden’s Ontzet every 3 October with parades, a fair, and the traditional food of hutspot, herring and white bread. Leiden University offers a multitude of programs and courses in English, as well as Dutch courses for foreigners which have a reputation for their efficacy. Rather than having a single campus, university buildings and sorority and fraternity houses are scattered all over the city center. Besides the main university, the city also houses a campus of Webster University. This school attracts mainly foreign students and gives Leiden an international flair.

Local culture Culture aficionados will have a field day in Leiden. The city has no less than 15 museums. Of particular interest are the Naturalis Biodiversity Center and the Rijksmuseum Van Oudheden (the main archaeological museum in the Netherlands). Museum De Lakenhal exhibits paintings from famed Leiden painters including Rembrandt van Rijn. One of the city’s smallest museums is the Leiden American Pilgrim Museum. It basically consists of one room with some artifacts but the lack of visual stimuli is compensated by the wonderful stories museum owner Jeremy Bangs tells about the Pilgrims who lived in the city before setting sail to the Americas on the Mayflower in 1609.

Shopping in Leiden Leiden is also great for shopping. The city’s main shopping streets are the Breestraat and Haarlemmerstraat. However, the really interesting shops are off the main roads in the narrow pedestrian areas of the Pieterskwartier. The city is home to a large number of antique stores. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the city’s shopping area becomes a massive outdoor market that offers a variety of fresh goods.