The cost of living in the Netherlands

Cost of housing in the Netherlands Housing is a large part of the Netherlands' cost of living for internationals. This is due to the high demand (and low supply) of quality rental properties, especially in Amsterdam. House prices in the Netherlands have surged in the last few years, and as a result, finding affordable accommodation in the main Dutch cities can be a challenge. For students and singles on a modest salary, house-sharing is the best option, but you can't always guarantee the conditions are what you are accustomed to in your own country. Rental costs in the Netherlands Amsterdam and The Hague have the highest rent prices and, because of the huge demand, competition is fierce. Living in less urbanized areas can be much cheaper and still well-connected by rail and road. For example, a one-bedroom apartment to rent in Amsterdam can range from €1,345–2,000 a month depending on which neighborhood you live in. Meanwhile, three-bedroom apartments in central Amsterdam start from around €1,800. Living in The Hague is significantly less expensive than Amsterdam with prices ranging from around €950–1,500 a month for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center. Bear in mind that you will need to pay a security deposit, generally one or two months' rent, to your landlord. Some rental contracts include running costs as well. In other popular Dutch cities including Rotterdam, Utrecht, Amstelveen, and Haarlem, expats can expect to pay slightly less than in Amsterdam. Property prices in the Netherlands If you are considering buying property in the Netherlands, how much you'll spend depends largely on the area you're buying in. For example, the average property price in Amsterdam is now more than €510,000, but the overall average price of an apartment in the Netherlands is €395,000 (autumn 2022). You will also need to add the cost of a Dutch mortgage, home insurance, and transfer tax (2% of property price).

Cost of domestic bills in the Netherlands Utility costs in the Netherlands Gas and electricity in the Netherlands are fairly expensive and can increase the cost of living in the Netherlands. The average basic cost for utilities for an 85-square-meter apartment is around €217. Residents and homeowners also pay a sewerage charge (rioolheffing) determined by the municipality (roughly €160 in Amsterdam). In addition, some fees cover the cost of refuse collection (afvalstoffenheffing). For a single-occupancy dwelling in Amsterdam, the municipal tax is €344 per year; for a multiple-occupancy home, the amount rises to €459. Telecommunications in the Netherlands There is no fee for a television license in the Netherlands, but there are also few channels. Most Dutch Internet companies offer broadband packages that include internet, phone, and television starting from €30–60 a month.

Healthcare costs in the Netherlands The healthcare system in the Netherlands is exceptionally high quality and funded by a compulsory insurance scheme. Both EU and non-EU official residents are required by law to take out Dutch health insurance. This includes Zorgverzekeringswet, which is basic insurance covering standard medical care procedures, and Wet Langdurige Zorg which covers long-term nursing care. The cost of a basic health insurance package starts at around €135 per month, in exchange for free or subsidized primary care, including the cost of prescription medicines. In many cases, you can receive a healthcare benefit to cover most of this cost. If you are an EU citizen and are only planning a short-term stay in the Netherlands, you can get the same level of care through your European Health Insurance Card.

Cost of childcare in the Netherlands Children up to the age of four can be left in a daycare or nursery school (kinderopvang), where fees average around €10 an hour. Usually, this is charged per day or half day. Another option is to leave your children with a host parent. A gastouder is typically someone with young children of their own. They look after other children in their home, which will set you back around €6 per hour plus extra costs for outings and food. Once children attend school at age five, there are organizations and school minders that provide after-school care for the convenience of working parents. You can expect to pay about €7 per hour, but this is usually charged by term. Alternatively, you can also hire an au pair. By law, au pairs require food and shelter. On average, au pairs must be paid an allowance of at least €300 per month. For more information, read more about childcare in the Netherlands.

Study costs in the Netherlands The cost of education in the Netherlands is comparable to other EU countries, but it depends on the school choice. Public schools are free and universities in the Netherlands offer affordable courses starting at around €2,300 per year for EU students, with typically higher fees for non-EU students. MBA programs average between €8,000 and €20,000. All the major cities in the Netherlands also have international schools, which offer bilingual classes, predominantly in English. Tuition fees generally range between €3,800 to €26,000 a year.

Cost of food and drink in the Netherlands Groceries in the Netherlands Staple foods are not overly expensive in the Netherlands. General supermarkets such as Albert Heijn and Dirk stock a good supply of everyday foods that are typically less expensive than specialist stores. If you have a smaller food budget, head for Aldi, Lidl, or the street markets, where you can save between 10–15% on your weekly shop. As a general rule, the budget per person for basic grocery shopping is around €300 per month. Restaurants in the Netherlands Dining out in the Netherlands is affordable if you stick to the more modest restaurants. The cosmopolitan choice of restaurants in most cities provides plenty of competition, but dining out can be expensive, especially in Amsterdam. A standard evening meal can cost between €10 to €25 per person in a cheap restaurant and €50–100 per person in an average restaurant. Tips are not included in the bill and are typically up to 10%, while 15% or more is considered generous. Beer, wine, and spirits in the Netherlands Beers are typically sold in half liters or 33cl and cost €3–6, while a mid-range bottle of wine from a supermarket costs between €4.50 to €8. If you prefer cocktails, these are €8 on average, although prices will differ depending on the cocktail you choose. Coffee in the Netherlands What you spend on coffee varies from place to place. However, the average price for a cappuccino in Amsterdam, Groningen, and Maastricht is roughly the same: €3.20.

Cost of transport in the Netherlands Public transport in the Netherlands Public transport in the Netherlands is comprehensive, including networks of trams, buses, metro, and trains. In most cities, you can buy a ticket for a few hours or an entire day. For example, a one-hour ticket in Amsterdam costs €3.20, while a day ticket costs €9. There are also tickets available for multiple days. However, the best way to save money when traveling is to buy a public transport card (OV-chipkaart). This will allow you to travel on all modes of public transport in the Netherlands. You can buy a personalized or anonymous card for €7.50. The personalized OV-chipkaart will allow you to use extra products, such as public hire bikes at Dutch stations and discounts outside rush hour. You must keep at least €20 on your anonymous OV-chipkaart to travel by train, or €10 on your personal one. You can top it up at stations, vending machines, and tourist information offices. Private transport in the Netherlands The best way to get around most Dutch cities is by bicycle. Even major cities like Amsterdam and The Hague are fairly compact and fit for cycling. Bike prices vary enormously, depending on whether you buy new or second-hand, and whether you buy a city bike or something fancier. Taxi prices in the Netherlands vary considerably. On average, the starting price for a taxi is €3.60, with €2.40 added per kilometer. If you want to buy a car, you can expect to pay about €25,500 for a Volkswagen Golf or a Toyota Corolla Sedan.

Leisure costs in the Netherlands Clothing costs in the Netherlands Prices for clothing in the Netherlands are fairly similar to those in surrounding countries. For example, a dress in a chain store costs around €33. You can buy a pair of mid-range jeans for an average of €74, and a pair of leather dress shoes for €103. Hobbies in the Netherlands A gym membership will set you back €20–60 per month, depending on your gym’s facilities. Of course, you could save money by running around the great outdoors, but you’ll need to factor in costs for running shoes. These come in at an average of €82. Meanwhile, those who are into the big screen can expect to pay €12 to watch an international release at the cinema.

Taxation and social security in the Netherlands The percentage of Dutch income tax is based on earnings and includes worldwide income. The 2023 tax brackets are as follows: Up to €73,031: 36.93%

Over €73,031: 49.5% There are also special tax breaks for non-resident taxpayers, including the Dutch 30% rule. If you work as a freelancer, you might also need to factor in VAT (Belasting Toegevoegde Waarde – BTW), paid quarterly. For more information on the Dutch tax system, read about taxes in the Netherlands. Social security costs including the Dutch pension are deducted directly from your salary. Contributions are made by both you and your employer in accordance with your earnings. Social security contributions cover National Insurance, employee insurance, and medical insurance. Pensions are made up of three sections: the Dutch state pension, workplace pensions, and private pensions. The first is funded by taxes, the second is taken from your salary, and the third is a voluntary contribution.