Minimum wage and average salary in the Netherlands

The minimum wage in the Netherlands Employers are legally required to pay their employees a gross minimum wage (minimumloon) for their work during a given period. A person’s salary cannot be below the minimum wage. If it is less, the contract will be nullified. Market in Rotterdam. Photo: Raoul Croes/Unsplash The Netherlands first introduced minimum wage first introduced (in Dutch) in 1969. Today, the Dutch government re-evaluates and adjusts it every six months – on 1 January and 1 July. Comparatively, the Netherlands has one of the highest minimum wages in Europe (EU), similar to Belgium. For example, the Dutch minimum wage for adults (21 and older) is €1,995 per month, based on a 40-hour work week (July 2023). Working period Minimum wage Monthly €1,995.00 Weekly €460.40 Daily €92.08 Hourly €11.51 Gross minimum wage for adults working 40 hours per week, as of 1 July 2023 Note that the Dutch government does not specifically set an hourly minimum wage. Therefore, the hourly rates above are based on dividing the weekly rate by the hours the employee works per week. The legal minimum of vacation days In addition to your salary, you are entitled to paid vacation days by law. The legal amount of holidays you get per year is four times the number of weekly working hours. If you are a full-time employee working 40 hours, you’ll get 160 hours of paid time off per year (i.e, 20 days). However, more often than not, Dutch employers will give you 25 paid vacation days. What counts or doesn’t count toward the minimum wage? The statutory minimum wage consists of a basic salary and other components, such as customer tips and performance-related payments for shift work. Photo: Paul Einerhand/Unsplash There are also several other components that do not count towards the minimum wage. These include overtime pay, profit shares, and end-of-the-year bonuses.

Useful resources Government.nl – website of the Dutch government with information and useful links

Business.gov.nl – business portal with information about owning and doing business in the Netherlands

NLA – the government agency responsible for all things related to employment law

FNV – largest labor union in the Netherlands