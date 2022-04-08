Becoming a freelancer (ZZP’er) in the Netherlands

How to register a new business in the Netherlands Fortunately, it only costs €75 to register a new company or organization in the Dutch Business Register (Handelsregister). If you already have a Dutch residence permit, you can do this right away. Chamber of Commerce (Kamer van Koophandel, KvK) in Amsterdam As an EU, EEA, or Swiss citizen, you will first need to get your Dutch residency by applying for a social security number (burgerservicenummer – BSN) and registering with your municipality (gemeente). If you are not from the EU, EEA, or Switzerland, you will need to apply for a provisional residence permit (MVV) to enter the Netherlands before you can register a business. Expatica’s guide to Read more about starting a business in the Netherlands Read more Unlike the startup visa, you don’t need a website or a business plan to register a new business in the Netherlands. Nonetheless, it is advisable to create one. Legal structures for freelancers in the Netherlands There are many different types of structures for business owners. The format to choose for your business depends on if you plan on hiring employees in the future. If you want to open multiple companies, whether you will be responsible or whether the business will be accountable in case of financial downfall, and others. As a freelancer, you’re usually going to be one of the below: An eenmanszaak is a sole proprietor. Under this structure, you are solely responsible for the business. This includes all the money you may end up owing.

is a sole proprietor. Under this structure, you are solely responsible for the business. This includes all the money you may end up owing. A besloten vennootschap is a private limited company. Unlike an eenmanszaak, under a besloten vennootschap, the business would be finacially responsible. You are not the company. Instead, you are the director of it. If you plan on working alone and not having to invest a ton of money in your company, then the eenmanszaak structure is best for you. There are other types of structures. However, most of them don’t apply to freelancers. When you sign up to become a ZZP’er with the KVK, you will be asked to answer a series of questions to determine the best structure. Registering as a ZZP’er in the Netherlands Registering to be a freelancer is very simple, and you can do this by filling in a form on the KVK website, which will ask for your name, business name, and contact details. Once you have completed this, you will get an appointment date to meet with a KVK employee. Typically, this appointment will be in the next few weeks. The wait times in Amsterdam are sometimes a bit longer; however, if you are willing to travel to a different city, it can be sooner. During the meeting, you will be asked some of the same questions as in the form. You will also receive some documents to review and sign. At this point, you should feel free to ask the KVK employee any questions you have. You will then need to pay the fee, after which you are officially a business owner. Notably, although you don’t officially sign the papers until you attend the appointment, you should start charging VAT from when you said your business start date would be. Getting a Dutch tax number You will receive a notice from the tax authority (Belastingdienst) with your internal and external tax numbers and a login for the tax website, about a week after registering with the KVK. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about freelance taxes in the Netherlands Read more You need to include your KVK number and external BTW number on your invoices and website. You should also get your client’s BTW numbers to keep on file. Naturally, all client information should be kept confidential.

Earning a secondary income from freelancing There are some advantages to being a part-time ZZP’er. For instance, your taxes will be different. If your turnover is less than 20,000€ a year, you won’t have to charge your customers VAT. In addition, you may be eligible for extra deductions such as tax relief for new companies, discontinuation relief, private business ownership allowance, and more if you work for your own company for 1,225 hours a year. The Dutch government outlines all the details in English on its website. If you would like to be a ZZP’er in addition to your full-time job, you might want to consult your employer or employment contract. Some employers don’t allow you to work two jobs, or a non-compete clause may be an issue. If you start working part-time on your business while still working for an employer, you must follow the same rules as a full-time freelancer. Regarding taxes, you’ll have to file your regular income taxes and taxes for being a part-time ZZP’er. It’s best to hire an accountant so you can file your taxes correctly. Some tax consultants even specialize in the financial matters of international residents. As an employee, typically, social security is taken out of your income. So as a part-time freelancer, you’ll have to pay social security depending on how much you make.

Finding office space when freelancing There are all sorts of office spaces available to freelancers in the Netherlands. For example, you can have a home office, work from a cafe, work in a co-working space for a small daily fee, or even rent an office with someone else. A co-working space could be, for example, a WeWork office. You can find a co-working space or an office to rent on Easy Offices and CoWorker.

Support, advice, and training for freelancers Being a ZZP’er can be challenging at times. Some difficulties can include a lack of financial support and not knowing how to manage your money. Here are some resources that can help with that. Financial support As a self-employed professional, you may be eligible for financial support from the Dutch government, such as a loan, credit, or income supplement. If you’re looking for this financial support and would like to know the requirements and the process, you can find more information here. We have an article on our site about managing your finances as a ZZP’er in the Netherlands. Other forms of support The Dutch government is quite proactive about sharing where to find support as a freelancer. They have a whole page with different resources for freelancers. If you need legal support, you can contact the trade unions for self-employed professionals, such as FNV Zelfstandigen and CNV Vakmensen. Higher Level is a discussion platform for freelancers to discuss business issues. If you need more information about the day-to-day of being a freelancer and some great opportunities, check out NL Platform.